How To Watch Halloween Kills Free Streaming Online At home

Halloween Kills is arguably the most hotly anticipated horror movie of the year—which is kind of remarkable, considering it’s also the 12th installment of a franchise that’s been around longer than most of its fan base.

Halloween Kills

After Laurie, Karen and Allyson leave the masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with fatal injuries, believing she has finally killed her algorithm. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his bloodbath ritual begins again. As she fights her pain and prepares to defend against it, she inspires everyone in…

Director

David Gordon Green

Cast

Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer & Andi Matichak

Release

Oct 15th, 2021

Halloween Kills is directed by David Gordon Green and was released on Oct 15th, 2021.

Halloween Kills Release date

At the moment, it appears Halloween Kills may be released early, ahead of its anticipated Friday, October 15, 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET time. While Universal has been saying is that the movie drops on Friday, something new has arrived since we first published this story.

We expected this could happen, as multiple studios have done early streaming releases for movies to match their Thursday night theatrical openings (and Halloween Kills opens in theaters tonight, October 14).

Halloween Kills cast

Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, the through-line and sole survivor of Michael Myers’ 1978 killing spree

Judy Greer as Karen Nelson, Laurie’s daughter

Andi Matichak as Allyson Nelson, Karen’s daughter and Laurie’s granddaughter

James Jude Courtney / Nick Castle as Michael Myers / The Shape, the killer who returns for more

Airon Armstrong, as a younger Michael Myers in 1978

Haluk Bilginer as Dr. Ranbir Sartain

Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins, a sheriff’s deputy attacked by Dr. Sartain in the previous film

Thomas Mann as young Frank Hawkins

Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, one of the kids Laurie babysat in 1978

Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle, Lindsey’s friend

Where To Watch Halloween Kills:

You can stream Halloween Kills on Peacock Premium beginning on Friday, October 15. You can sign up for Peacock Premium to watch Halloween Kills with ads for $4.99 a month, or you can sign up for Peacock Premium Plus to watch Halloween Kills without ads for $9.99 a month. Both tiers will give you access to the movie.

While there used to be a 7-day free trial for Peacock Premium, unfortunately, it seems the streamer has ended its free trial service ahead of the Halloween Kills release.

You can also catch Halloween Kills in theaters. Find a showing near you here.

Will Halloween Kills Be On HBO Max?

No. Halloween Kills is a Universal Pictures release, and the only movies that are on HBO Max at the same time they are playing in theaters are Warner Bros. releases. This is because HBO Max is owned by Warner Media. So while you will be able to stream theatrical blockbusters like Dune on HBO Max, you will not be able to stream a Universal movie like Halloween Kills.

Is Halloween Kills On Netflix?

No. Halloween Kills is not on Netflix and will likely not be on Netflix any time soon, given that the film has a streaming home at Peacock. However, you can watch the Fear Street Trilogy on Netflix if you’re in the mood for a slasher. Enjoy!

Will Halloween Kills be on a streaming service?

Yes! Halloween Kills will be available to stream on Peacock Premium on the same day it opens in theaters: Friday, October 15.

Where you can watch Halloween Kills

The twelfth installment in the legendary horror franchise is on the big screen as of Oct. 15, 2021. In addition, Halloween Kills will also be available simultaneously on paid tiers of the streaming service Peacock for a total of 60 days.

