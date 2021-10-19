How to Watch ‘Halloween Kills’ Online for Free: Stream the New Sequel At Home

Halloween sequel!! 2021 Halloween Kills will be available to stream starting this fall. There are many options for watching Halloween Kills streaming full movie online for free on 123movies, including where to watch the anticipated Halloween Kills movie at home. Are Halloween Kills available to stream?

Watch Halloween Kills Movie Online For Free

Is watching Halloween Kills on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch Halloween Kills for free throughout the year are described below.

We’re still a few days away from actual Halloween but you can watch one of the most-anticipated Halloween horror movies online for free right now. Halloween Kills, the latest slasher flick from the Halloween franchise, is now playing in theaters and streaming on PeacockTV

Ways to watch the 2021 ‘Halloween’ sequel online right now – here’s how to find a free stream

Halloween Kills, the sequel to 2018’s Halloween and the 12th installment in the overall Halloween franchise hit cinemas on Friday, October 15th and is playing nationwide in most major theater chains. You can see showtimes and tickets here.

Similar to Marvel’s Black Widow, which was released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+, Halloween Kills has a hybrid release, with the film premiering in physical theaters and also streaming online on NBCUniversal’s Peacock

How to Stream Halloween Kills Online

If you want to watch Halloween Kills online, you’ll need to sign up for NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock. Peacock is the only place to watch the 2021 Halloween sequel online for now — Halloween Kills is not available on iTunes or Amazon and not streaming anywhere else for now.

To stream Halloween Kills online, you’ll need to have a Peacock Premium or Peacock Plus subscription. Pricing for Peacock Premium is just $4.99 a month, which is less than the price of a ticket to see Halloween Kills in a movie theater (Peacock Plus is $5.99 a month).

How to Stream Halloween Kills Online Free

While Peacock offers a free tier, you won’t be able to watch Halloween Kills free on Peacock with that basic plan. Only Peacock Premium or Peacock Plus subscribers will get the Halloween Kills free stream online.

Don’t want to commit to a subscription just yet? There is a hack to stream Halloween Kills online free: just sign up for Peacock Premium’s free trial, which gets you a week of free access to the streaming service.

When Does Halloween Kills Leave Peacock?

Universal Pictures’ deal with Peacock gives the streaming service a two-month exclusive on the 2021 slasher film. That means you’ll be able to stream Halloween Kills on Peacock for 60 days (beginning October 15th).

Halloween Kills will leave Peacock on December 14th, though it’s expected to eventually return to the streamer or show up on another streaming service at a later date.

Will Halloween Kills be on a streaming service?

Yes! Halloween Kills will be available to stream on Peacock Premium on the same day it opens in theaters: Friday, October 15.

Where To Watch Halloween Kills:

You can stream Halloween Kills on Peacock Premium beginning on Friday, October 15. You can sign up for Peacock Premium to watch Halloween Kills with ads for $4.99 a month, or you can sign up for Peacock Premium Plus to watch Halloween Kills without ads for $9.99 a month. Both tiers will give you access to the movie.

While there used to be a 7-day free trial for Peacock Premium, unfortunately, it seems the streamer has ended its free trial service ahead of the Halloween Kills release.

You can also catch Halloween Kills in theaters. Find a showing near you here.

Will Halloween Kills Be On HBO Max?

No. Halloween Kills is a Universal Pictures release, and the only movies that are on HBO Max at the same time they are playing in theaters are Warner Bros. releases. This is because HBO Max is owned by Warner Media. So while you will be able to stream theatrical blockbusters like Dune on HBO Max, you will not be able to stream a Universal movie like Halloween Kills.

Is Halloween Kills On Netflix?

No. Halloween Kills is not on Netflix and will likely not be on Netflix any time soon, given that the film has a streaming home at Peacock. However, you can watch the Fear Street Trilogy on Netflix if you’re in the mood for a slasher. Enjoy!

How to watch Halloween Kills online in the US at home

You’re an American movie fan and you want to watch Halloween Kills online? There are a lot of different options for streaming. The following stations have been popular with cable cutters, including HBO Max, YouTube TV or Hulu Tv!

How to Watch Halloween Kills Free Full Movies in Australia?

Helen Lyle is a student who decides to write a thesis about local legends and myths. She visits a part of the town, where she learns about the legend of the Halloween Kills, a one-armed man who appears when you say his name five times, in front of a mirror. Of course, Helen doesn’t believe all this stuff, but the people of the area are really afraid. When she ignores their warnings and begins her investigation in the places that he is rumored to appear, a series of horrible murders begins. Could the legend be true?

How to watch Halloween Kills Free Streaming in New Zealand?

Halloween Kills movie will be released in October and is available for free streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The best place to watch it is by clicking the link below! If you’re not from New Zealand, click here for more information about how subscribers can get their own copy of this awesome film when they sign up as well.

Halloween Kills cast

Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, the through-line and sole survivor of Michael Myers’ 1978 killing spree

Judy Greer as Karen Nelson, Laurie’s daughter

Andi Matichak as Allyson Nelson, Karen’s daughter and Laurie’s granddaughter

James Jude Courtney / Nick Castle as Michael Myers / The Shape, the killer who returns for more

Airon Armstrong, as a younger Michael Myers in 1978

Haluk Bilginer as Dr. Ranbir Sartain

Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins, a sheriff’s deputy attacked by Dr. Sartain in the previous film

Thomas Mann as young Frank Hawkins

Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, one of the kids Laurie babysat in 1978

Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle, Lindsey’s friend

What will Halloween kills be about?

The nightmare isn’t over as unstoppable killer Michael Myers escapes from Laurie Strode’s trap to continue his ritual bloodbath. Injured and taken to the hospital, Laurie fights through the pain as she inspires residents of Haddonfield, Ill., to rise up against Myers. Taking matters into their own hands, the Strode women and other survivors form a vigilante mob to hunt down Michael and end his reign of terror once and for all.