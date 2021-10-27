How to watch “Venom 2” streaming free link online At home?

If you are looking for watching Venom 2 full movie streaming for free online 2021 this will be available to stream starting this fall.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is nearly here. Though it was subjected to the same release delays as almost every other blockbuster over the last 18 months, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be coming out.

Initially scheduled for a summer debut, Tom Hardy’s anti-hero sequel was pushed back several times before finding its autumn home.

Though there was a tepid reaction from critics to the first Venom movie, fans were pleased enough for a sequel to be greenlit. The trailer promised a return to form for the odd-couple, and many can’t wait to see them again.

WHERE TO WATCH VENOM 2 TODAY:

Right now, the only place to watch Venom: Let There Be Carnage is in a movie theater when it opens on Friday, October 1.

WILL VENOM LET THERE BE CARNAGE BE ON HBO MAX TONIGHT?

No. Venom 2 is a Sony movie, not a Warner Bros. movie, and therefore Venom: Let There Be Carnage will not be on HBO Max at the same time it is in theaters.

HBO Max—which is owned by Warner Media—has been the streaming home for blockbuster Warner Bros. theatrical movies like The Many Saints of Newark, but it will not be the streaming home for Venom 2. (At least, not any time soon.)

IN 2021 IS VENOM LET THERE BE CARNAGE ON NETFLIX?

No. Venom 2 is not on Netflix. While Netflix has signed some deals to stream some Sony films, it’s unclear if Venom 2 will be included in that. Therefore, it’s unlikely that Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be streaming on Netflix any time soon.

WHEN WILL VENOM LET THERE BE CARNAGE BE STREAMING?

The short answer is: We don’t know. A digital release date for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has not yet been announced. Unlike other movie studios during the pandemic, Sony has not had a consistent digital release strategy during the pandemic.

The first place Venom 2 will most likely go—though it’s not guaranteed—is Starz, due to a pre-existing deal with the premium cable network. The good news is that if Venom: Let There Be Carnage does go to Starz, most likely 6 to 9 months after it debuts in theaters (meaning March 2022 to June 2022), it will also be available on services like Hulu with the Starz add-on.

Disney also recently made a deal with Sony to bring Spider-Man and other Marvel properties to Disney Plus after the movies were released on Netflix—but that deal begins with Sony’s 2022 release slate, and Venom 2 will release in 2021.

In other words, it may be a while before Venom: Let There Be Carnage is available to stream at home. If you’re tired of waiting for Eddie Brock, your best bet is to go see Venom 2 in a movie theater. In the meantime, you can also rent or buy the first Venom movie at home.

Venom 2 cast: Who is in Venom Let There Be Carnage?

It was pretty much a given that Tom Hardy would be back as Eddie Brock and his brains chocolate-hungry alien alter ego. They make actors sign multi-film contracts these days, don’t know.

Michelle Williams, who stars as Eddie Brock’s ex-wife Anne Weying, will also return. The actress told Yahoo! simply: “I’m in” but more importantly, Williams hopes the sequel will give She-Venom equal screen time.

One new addition to the cast is James Bond star Naomie Harris playing the villain Shriek. Speaking to IGN, director Andy Serkis said: “She’s a damaged soul and she really has suffered in her childhood, but there is a real vulnerability about her, and she’s in a lot of pain… She’s been living in isolation for years, years, and years.

“She’s dangerous too and I think she has her own sense of fairness and being just, and I think when that line is crossed, then you see a very, very dangerous, dark side to her, and that’s what we wanted to do with the character.”

Venom 2 plot: What will Venom Let There Be Carnage be about?

In his breakdown of the trailer, Serkis confirmed a little more about the plot of the film, saying: “They are now what is, in effect, the Odd Couple stage of their relationship. They’ve been together for… a year and a half, say, since the last story. And they’re figuring out how to be with each other. And it’s like living with this maniac toddler.”

Serkis went on to describe the strained relationship between the two, with Eddie “really struggling” unable to concentrate or work, and Venom feeling trapped “because he can’t leave Eddie’s body unless he has his permission”.

So, in addition to whatever shenanigans Shriek and Carnage get up to, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will ultimately also be about Eddie and Venom’s ongoing struggles, too.

This lines up with Venom’s producer Matt Tolmach’s previous comments that the sequel will focus on the relationship between Eddie and Venom (via CinemaBlend), saying: “The heart of Venom was always the relationship between Eddie and Venom.” (NPR)