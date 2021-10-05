New Kids on the Block NKOTB Reveals Tour 2022 Dates : How & Where To Buy Tickets

New Kids on the Block have announced their Mixtape Tour, which will be coming to a venue near you in 2022. The group’s first stop is at Fenway Park this August and then they’re heading out again for more performances across America. Get your tickets now if you want to catch these timeless hitmakers live from July 15th through September 30th at TD Garden.

New Kids On The Block will be touring as multiple platinum-selling groups, joining them for some dates are Salt N Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley to make things extra special.

Start date Tuesday, May 10, Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center, 2022 End date Saturday, July 23, Washington, DC, Capital One Arena, 2022 Mixtape total tour announce 53 tour Ticket price $29.95-$179.95 Buy Tickets Ticketmaster or Ticketnetwork

The MixTape Tour 2022 is coming to a city near you and will visit UBS Arena at Belmont Park on June 30, 2022. Prepare yourself for the four iconic acts that are set out in their 50+ date journey beginning May 10th. The tour begins with Cincinnati Ohio where NKOTB fans can get tickets starting October 8th on Ticketmaster, TicketNetwork, or by purchasing VIP packages through nkotb.com

With the upcoming tour, four iconic acts will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show to give fans a sneak peek into what they can expect from their live shows including one featuring New Kids On The Block.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans. It was amazing when Salt n Pepa came back for more tour dates after their performance at Coachella this year,” says Donnie Wahlberg about his excitement for upcoming shows following up last month’s successful show debut.”Just like a mixtape. These concerts will be full of emotion as audiences experience all different feelings throughout each show”

With the MixTape Tour 2022, fans will be able to enjoy chart-topping hits and legendary catalogs spanning generations all night long. The show follows in an enormous commercial success by NKOTB’s 2019 tour that grossed $53 million with more than 650 thousand tickets sold, making it their biggest since reuniting in 2008. This was possible because they had multiple acts (Salt-N Pepa, Tiffany Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson) performing each evening on stage while reimagining what a special guest could look like on this kind of outing Output.

MixTape Tour 2022: NKOTB reunites to perform fan-favorite #1 hits like “Hangin’ Tough,” “I Will Be Loving You (Forever),” and more. In addition, they will be joined by Salt-N-Pepa (“Push It,”Shoop”), Rick Astley who put out some of the most iconic music in pop culture history with his 1985 album Face To The Floor; En Vogue who’s unforgettable tunes such as Don’t Let Go [Love], Free Your Mind And Give It Up Turn It Loose catapulted these ladies into stardom while solidifying them places within musical histories alike.

Don’t miss out on the chance to get your tickets for this exciting show. They go on sale Friday, October 8th at 11 am. You can purchase them online through TicketMaster or TicketNetwork near you and they’re just $29-$179 depending upon what night works best with how many shows are in town in that same time frame.

Tuesday, May 10 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Thursday, May 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, May 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, May 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sunday, May 15 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Monday, May 16 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Wednesday, May 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Thursday, May 19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Friday, May 20 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena

Saturday, May 21 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sunday, May 22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wednesday, May 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thursday, May 26 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Friday, May 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

Saturday, May 28 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sunday, May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena

Tuesday, May 31 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Wednesday, June 1 – San Jose, – CA SAP Center

Thursday, June 2 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Saturday, June 4 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sunday, June 5 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Monday, June 6 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

Tuesday, June 7 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center

Wednesday, June 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Friday, June 10 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Saturday, June 11 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sunday, June 12 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Tuesday, June 14 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday, June 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Thursday, June 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Friday, June 17 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Tuesday, June 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Wednesday, June 22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thursday, June 23 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Friday, June 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, June 25 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sunday, June 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Wednesday, June 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, June 30 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Friday, July 1 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Saturday, July 2 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sunday, July 3 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Wednesday, July 6 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Arena

Thursday, July 7 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Friday, July 8 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, July 9 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

Sunday, July 10 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Tuesday, July 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Thursday, July 14 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Friday, July 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sunday, July 17 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Tuesday, July 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, July 21 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

Friday, July 22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Saturday, July 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

FAQ

Are Nkotb touring in 2022?

Yes, starting on Tuesday, May 10, Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center, 2022. There will be three special guests Salt N Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley on the tour.

What will be the last tour of NKotb in 2022?

There will be many more to happen throughout the tour. However “Mixtape Tour in 2022” will not last forever. Saturday, July 23, Washington, DC, Capital One Arena, 2022 will be the last city to visit across the tour.

How long does a NKOTB concert last?

The typical length of an NKOTB concert is about 2-3 hours, but this could run shorter depending on how long their set is and how many times they go on stage before taking off for good. The crowd usually enjoys them throughout the night so it’s not always easy to tell when it’s time to call it quits. A typical NKOTB show usually starts with an opening act that plays for around 30 minutes, then there will be another short break.

Did Mark Wahlberg sing with Nkotb?

No, this year in 2022 is not going to make things happen. In 2008, New Kids On The Block reunited, and while they didn’t include Mark Wahlberg in their lineup this time around to perform onstage together.

How much did the Nkotbsb tour make?

The Mixtape Tour was a huge success for the boy band, grossing $53.2 million and selling 662,911 tickets in just 73 days on 14 May 2014. They performed 55 concerts over six cities during this time period to make sure their fans got what they wanted, an incredible show that will be remembered as one of Baltimore’s best memories of all time.

Are the new kids on the block real?

New Kids on the Block, also known as NKOTB for short, is an American boy band from Dorchester Massachusetts. The group consists of 5 crazy and talented guys; Jonathan Knight (lead singer), Jordan Kline (second lead vocalist/dancer), Joey McIntyre who replaced original member Mark Calderon in 1994 making him the third oldest brother after Matthew (sometimes called Matt) David Michael Robert John Noah Wahlberg Sr., Donnie Van Wolfgang aka DWV.