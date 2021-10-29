New Online Casinos in New Zealand

New Zealand is a country known for its natural beauty, but it has lacked many amenities and entertainment options that we’ve grown accustomed to in the United States. However, all of that is about to change as new casinos are opening up all over the country. New online casinos are now making their way into New Zealand as well.

The New Zealand government has made it easier for people in the country to gamble online. This is because they have eliminated all taxes for New Zealand casinos. This new move is supposed to appease the public who believe gambling should be taxed here, although not at the same rate as land-based casinos. Gamblers in New Zealand will now be able to play casino games without worrying about any additional taxes imposed on their games.

New Online Casino Sites in NZ

Vegas Lounge Casino

One of the top NZ online casinos, Vegas Lounge Casino, has many great features that will keep you coming back for more. It’s licensed by the Lotteries and Gaming Authority of Malta, which means it follows strict regulations regarding security and fairness. The games at Vegas Lounge are from some of the best game providers, including Microgaming, Net Entertainment and Playtech.

The casino offers a wide selection of pokies. Some of the most popular games include Starburst, Aloha Cluster Pays and Major Millions. There are also table games like blackjack, roulette and baccarat for players who prefer to play games that aren’t purely luck-based. This casino also offers a wide selection of video poker and speciality games, such as Rainbow Riches and Fruit Fiesta.

Vegas Lounge Casino is available as a desktop casino site and mobile casinos. Online players will appreciate the fact that this site has some great promotions available for them. The site will also give you a $25 free chip to get you started if you make your first deposit here.

There’s no maximum cash-out amount, and the casino offers 24/7 customer support if anything goes wrong while playing at Vegas Lounge Casino.

Skol Casino

If you’re looking for a New Zealand online casino that offers an incredible range of games and great promotions, then Skol Casino is the place to be. Launched in April 2021, this casino is already one of the most popular in the country.

It currently holds more than 100 different online pokies from seven providers, including Microgaming, NetEnt and NextGen Gaming. You can also play over 30 types of table games here as well.

Skol Casino is available on desktop computers and mobile devices like Android phones or Apple iPhones (iOS). The site offers a 100% up to $1300 welcome bonus for players who make their first deposit.

You can withdraw your winnings at any time, although the casino has a 30 times rollover rule for all of its bonuses and free spins offers.

Tiger Riches Casino

Tiger Riches Casino is a popular NZ online casino that offers players superb security and multiple payment options. It’s licensed by the Lotteries & Gaming Authority of Malta, which means it follows strict regulations regarding safety and fairness. The games at Tiger Riches are from some top-rated providers, including Microgaming, NetEnt and Playtech.

Tiger Riches Casino is available on both desktop computers and mobile devices like Android phones or iPhone (iOS). The casino offers a 100% up to $1000 welcome bonus for players who make their first deposit. There are also some great ongoing promotions that you’ll want to check out.

The site also accepts payments through Skrill, NETeller and bank transfers as well.

Duelz Casino

Duelz Casino is a new online casino in New Zealand that still has plenty to offer players. It’s owned and operated by the First Cagayan Leisure & Resort Corporation, which also owns popular sites like Grand Ivy Casino and Crown Asia Online Casino.

Duelz was launched in 2018, so it’s still a fairly new site. However, it’s already proving to be extremely popular with NZ players due to its great selection of games and fast payouts.

Duelz Casino is available on both desktop computers and Android or iOS. You’ll find that this casino offers an impressive selection of casino games from some top providers like Microgaming, NetEnt and Playtech.

It also has a 100% up to $100 welcome bonus for new players who make their first deposit here, plus there are 200 free spins you’ll get on the popular pokie titles like Starburst when making your initial deposit.

iBet Casino

iBet Casino is a new online casino that’s made its way into the NZ market recently. This site offers some great promotions and bonuses for players, as well as top-notch security to keep all of your information safe while you play here. The games at this casino are from industry leaders like Microgaming, NetEnt and NextGen Gaming.

iBet Casino is available on both desktop computers and mobile devices like Android phones or iPhones (iOS). This site offers a 100% up to $500 welcome bonus for new players. Players can also participate in the VIP club at this casino and earn points that they can use towards cash-back bonuses.

The site also offers a 24/7 customer support line if you need help with anything while playing at iBet Casino.

New NZ Casinos and Games Conclusion

These are top new online casinos that offer plenty of games, casino bonuses and fast payouts for players to enjoy at their casino sites. They’re all licensed by the Lotteries & Gaming Authority Malta, which means they follow strict online gambling regulations regarding fairness and security. All of these casinos are available on PC and as mobile casino sites.