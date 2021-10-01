NFL Streams Reddit: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Live Free On Reddit & Crackstreams

NFL Streams Reddit!! Is watching NFL 2021 Games live online free on Reddit, Crackstreams, Buffstreams,NflBite, NFL-Network and NFL-Redzone ? NO, But we have found authentic streaming options for watching NFL games for free. Details on how you can watch NFL 2021 every game for free throughout the year are described below.

NFL streams Reddit may be a thing of the past, but cord-cutters will have more ways to watch the NFL free than ever before in 2021.

The most popular sports in America, NFL is back again with new excitement. With the expansion of technologies in recent years, NFL has extended its streaming option via online, cable TV, and mobile devices. Currently, there are many options to watch NFL live online from anywhere. However, NFL streams Reddit may not work anymore, but you will have numerous ways to enjoy all the NFL games throughout the season.

However, if you don’t have cable, you might be concerned about missing the action now that Reddit banned r/nflstreams. Read on to find to why Reddit NFL streams was banned and what the best alternatives are.

The 2021/22 NFL season is about to kick off. Each team will play 17 games for this year’s NFL schedule and that makes 2021/22 officially the biggest NFL season ever! After so much disruption, gridiron fans will flood the stadiums as 18 franchises shoot for the playoffs and beyond. You can even watch for free! So make sure you know how to watch an NFL live stream 2021/22 from anywhere.

In recent years, the NFL has expanded its mobile offerings. Now, the NFL App and the Yahoo! Sports App both stream local games on a weekly basis free of charge. Additionally, the major live TV streaming services in the United States carry most of the major networks that broadcast NFL games.

There are plenty of options for how to watch games, but are there ways to do so free? All of the five major streaming services charge a monthly fee, but they also all come with free trials. So, if you plan accordingly, you’ll be able to catch a good chunk of NFL action this season without paying.

The services provide access to all locally broadcasted NFL games; meanwhile, other live streaming options depend on which network is broadcasting the game.

How to Watch NFL Week 4 Games Live Streaming Free

Here’s the full schedule for Week 4 games and how to watch every game on TV or streaming. NFL games can be viewed on FOX, NBC, CBS ESPN and the NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling. Check out our full NFL regular season Week 4 schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game.

Thursday, September 30

Jaguars vs Bengals Live Stream Reddit @ 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network

Sunday, October 3

Titans vs Jets Live Stream Reddit @ 1 p.m. on CBS

Chiefs vs Eagles Live Stream Reddit @ 1 p.m. on CBS

@ 1 p.m. on CBS Panthers vs Cowboys Live Stream Reddit @ 1 p.m. on FOX

@ 1 p.m. on FOX Giants vs Saints Live Stream Reddit @ 1 p.m. on FOX

@ 1 p.m. on FOX Browns vs Vikings Live Stream Reddit @ 1 p.m. on CBS

@ 1 p.m. on CBS Lions vs Bears Live Stream Reddit @ 1 p.m. on FOX

Texans vs Bills Live Stream Reddit @ 1 p.m. on CBS

@ 1 p.m. on CBS Colts vs Dolphins Live Stream Reddit @ 1 p.m. on CBS

@ 1 p.m. on CBS Washington vs Falcons Live Stream Reddit @ 1 p.m. on FOX

@ 1 p.m. on FOX Seahawks vs 49ers Live Stream Reddit @ 4:05 p.m. on FOX

@ 4:05 p.m. on FOX Cardinals vs Rams Live Stream Reddit @ 4:05 p.m. on FOX

Steelers vs Packers Live Stream Reddit @ 4:25 p.m. on CBS

@ 4:25 p.m. on CBS Ravens vs Broncos Live Stream Reddit @ 4:25 p.m. on CBS

@ 4:25 p.m. on CBS Buccaneers vs Patriots Live Stream Reddit on NBC

Monday, October 4

Raiders vs Chargers Live Stream Reddit @ 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about live streaming options for all NFL games on Thursday, Sundays and Mondays.

Where to Stream the 2021 NFL Week 4 Games For Free?

Luckily, with the growing trend towards “cord-cutting”, or the movement of television viewers to online platforms, there are various ways to stream football games.

If you already have a cable subscription but prefer to watch the game on another device, you can watch the games on the channel’s respective website or mobile app. For instance, you can catch the SNF game on the NBC Sports app or website (this works similarly for FOX, CBS, and ESPN).

However if you aren’t a cable subscriber, you need to check which channel your team’s game is on, and then find a streaming platform that carries that channel. These are some of the best options:

NFL App

Yahoo! Sports App

fubo TV

AT&T TV Now

YouTube TV

Hulu Plus Live TV

Of course, not every streaming service will carry every channel, but most of them carry FOX and CBS which is where the majority of NFL games are shown.

If you aren’t already subscribed to any of these platforms, now might be a good time to take advantage of a free trial on one of them as the season heats up, seeing that all of them except the NFL app offer this feature.

Watch NFL on Cable TV

Usually, the Sunday daytime games are available to watch on Fox sports. You can watch 6 to 7 games on Sunday daytime. However, you will need premium substitution to watch all the games. So, you will need to check the local listing to watch the available Sunday NFL games. Nevertheless, if your team is playing at the home ground and you are Covid-19 vaccinated (though it is not mandatory for all the venues), you may buy the NFL Sunday ticket or other days as fans are allowed to enjoy the games from the stadium.

Apart from Fox, you can watch Sunday Night Football via NBC Sports on your cable TV. With the ESPN paid subscription on cable TV, you can enjoy Monday Night Football (MNF) on your TV.

How to Watch NFL Without Cable Online?

While there is less option to watch NFL on cable TV, the cord cutter has multiple options to watch NFL online. Following is the list of available online streaming services.

NFL Network

NFL Network streams almost 200 NFL games, including all the Thursday Night Football (TNF) games, preseason NFL and more. You will get access to the 19 TNF online.

NFL Sunday Ticket

It is a service from DIRECTV which streams all out-of-market games every Sunday afternoon. However, the selected international games are not included with it.

NFL Game Pass

If you cannot watch the game live, you can buy an NFL Game Pass and enjoy every football game, including the out-of-market games after the live broadcasts. It will cost you $100.

NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV

If DirectTV doesn’t cover your area or even if you are a college student, you can watch out-of-market games online through this service from Direct TV.

NFL REDZONE

It provides 7 straight hours of live football and features up to 8 games within the octobox. It shows every touchdown from every game on every Sunday afternoon. REDZONE can be accessed from fuboTV, Hulu+Live TV, Sling, YouTube TV, NFL.com, NFL Mobile, and other variations of connected devices. It is also available on COX, dish, FiOS, optimum, Spectrum, and Xfinity.

Paramount+

You can enjoy 6-7 NFL games on CBS every Sunday via Paramount+ for $4.99 throughout the regular season. However, you will need to check the local listing to see which football matches will be streamed live.

ESPN

As we have mentioned earlier that you can watch MNF on ESPN via cable subscription, you can watch on ESPN online on computers, tablets, smartphones, TV-connected devices, and more.

Prime Video

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can watch 11 Thursday Night Football games for free. If you don’t have Prime, you may also buy the subscription for $8.99/month.

Mobile Apps

NFL mobile app, as well as the NFL Yahoo Sports app, can get you access to the live NFL streaming.

FuboTV

Sports-centric online TV streaming service FuboTV streams NFL via CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network for $64.99/month. It also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu provides all the channels that stream NFL games for $64.99/month. Besides, subscribers can get access to the NFL Network and Hulu on-demand library. Beginning from week 4, Hulu subscribers can enjoy every Thursday Night football game except Thanksgiving Day.

Sling

Sling offers two packages Blue and Orange, for $35/month each. The Sling Bule has NFL Network to watch the Thursday Night Football along with 40 more channels, while the Sling Orange has ESPN for the Monday night NFL. If you want to access all the NFL offerings with Sling, we will suggest you subscribe to both blue and orange package together for $45/month

YouTube TV

YouTube TV covers all the four major TV networks such as ESPN, Fox, CBS, and NBC. So, you can watch all the local market games for $64.99/ month. Further, YouTube TV also offers the NFL Network.

AT&T TV Now

It includes all the four major Networks along with other TV channels for $69.99/month. But NFL Network doesn’t come with the AT&T TV Now, so you will not be able to watch the first three THF games.

Peacock

All the Sunday Night Football games are available on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock. It also includes the Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022, one preseason game, and three postseason games.

Listen to NFL Games on Radio

Cannot access the TV, or are you at work? You can now listen to NFL radio broadcasts. Radio services include Westwood One Sports, Sirius XM, and Tune In. The Spanish speakers can tune Entravision to listen to 50 prime NFL games in the Spanish language, including SNF, MNF, playoffs, and Super Bowl.

Watch NFL Sunday Games 2021

NFL Sunday daytime games will be available on Fox Sports, Paramount+, DirectTV Sunday ticket, and NFL REDZONE. Besides, you can also watch the Sunday football games via NFL Network’s mobile app and Yahoo app.

‘Sunday Night Football’ 2021 live stream

“Sunday Night Football” will once again be broadcast on NBC, so NBC Sports will offer multiple live-streaming options for the game. Below are the rest of the ways that viewers can stream “Sunday Night Football” in 2021.

‘Thursday Night Football’ 2021 live stream

“Thursday Night Football” will be broadcast on three networks this year: NFL Network, Fox and Amazon Prime Video. It can also be streamed via the following services.

However, it must be noted that the first three Thursday night games of the year will be broadcast exclusively on NFL Network. Only a few services will provide streaming access to those matchups.

‘Monday Night Football’ 2021 live stream

ESPN will broadcast “Monday Night Football” for another season in 2021. Viewers will be able to stream the game on ESPN’s website and app and also by using the streaming services below.

ESPN.com/ESPN App

NFL App

How to watch NFL games without cable

You can access select NFL games without a cable subscription via streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Paramount Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock Premium, and NFL Sunday Ticket. You can also watch local NFL games with an HDTV antenna.

The 2021 NFL regular season begins on September 9. During the regular season, Sunday afternoon games with an NFC home team will air on Fox, and Sunday afternoon games with an AFC home team will air on CBS.

Meanwhile, Sunday Night Football airs on NBC, and Thursday Night Football will broadcast on NFL Network all season long. Select Thursday Night Football games will also be shown on Fox and streamed via Amazon Prime and Twitch Finally, Monday Night Football is on ESPN.

Additionally, you can stream all your local in-market games on your mobile device for free using the Yahoo Sports app or the NFL app.

Here’s a full roundup of all the services you can use to stream NFL games without cable.

Watch Sunday Night Football Live

Live Sunday Night NFL games are available on NBC Sports. Besides, it will also be available to stream live on the above-mentioned mobile apps. Further, the Spanish-speaking people can watch on Telemundo Deportes and UNIVERSO from NBC.

Sunday NFL 2021 Games Live Stream

Below are all of the live streaming options that give you access to NFL games being shown in your local market. There are usually three games shown locally on any given Sunday.

Can I watch NFL games on YouTube TV?

Yes. YouTube TV includes all of the four major networks: Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN, so all local-market games will be available for streamers to view. YouTube TV also carries NFL Network, so users will be able to stream the NFL Network-exclusive games using YouTube TV.

YouTube TV also includes a package that contains NFL Redzone.

Can I watch NFL games on Hulu?

Yes. Hulu includes Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN, so streamers will be able to view all local-market and national games with Hulu. Hulu has also added NFL Network to its rotation, so it contains most of the same watch options as YouTube TV.

Can I watch NFL games on Sling TV?

Yes, but not all of them. Sling TV has two separate packages — Orange and Blue — and the streaming service has Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network included within those packages. However, they don’t have CBS. So, if you use Sling TV, just know you won’t be able to view the local-market games that are on CBS through the service.

Can I watch NFL games on AT&T TV Now?

Yes. AT&T TV Now carries Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN, so streamers can watch all local-market and almost all nationally broadcast games. AT&T TV Now doesn’t carry NFL Network, however, so streamers won’t be able to see the first three “Thursday Night Football” games of the season with this service.

Can I watch NFL games on fuboTV?

Yes. FuboTV carries Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN, but like AT&T Now, they don’t have NFL Network. However, fuboTV has a package that includes NFL Redzone, which provides live look-ins at every Sunday afternoon game from 1-8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Sunday Night Football on Roku

You can watch Sunday Night Football on Roku with one of these streaming services: Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV. Add the NBC channel from the Roku Channel Store, then sign in with the service you’re using.

How to Watch Sunday Night Football on Apple TV

You can watch Sunday Night Football on Roku with one of these streaming services: Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV. Download the NBC app from the App Store, then sign in to start watching NBC right away.

How to live stream NFL games in US

Looking at the NFL 2021-22 schedule, you can see that games will air on a wide range of services and channels, including old standbys like ESPN, NFL Network and your local FOX, NBC and CBS affiliates.

Just like last season, ESPN has Monday Night Football and NBC will have Sunday Night Football. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, and FOX will have the NFC games. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

How to live stream NFL games in UK

You’re going to want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. The Sky Sports NFL channel (which will feature more than 100 live games this season) and Sky Sports Main Event are the primary destinations for your viewing pleasure.

Sky Sports NFL will pack a lot of content. Specifically, expect at least 5 live games per week, with “first-pick exclusive games … in the 6pm and 9pm slot every Sunday” (according to Sky) and every Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football game. It’s also getting NFL RedZone, and NFL Network programming, including Good Morning Football and Total Access.

How to live stream NFL games in Canada

Canadians can watch NFL live via DAZN, which is available on Smart TVs, computers, mobile devices, and gaming consoles. Additionally, DAZN also offers NFL REDZONE and NFL Games Pass. Therefore, you can enjoy the NFL without any interruption.