No Time to Die free streaming: How to Watch Daniel Craig movie online?

Daniel Craig is putting on the dinner jacket one last time, and as ever, the action is shaken and stirred. Daniel Craig. He’s back for the final time as superspy James Bond in No Time to Die, the 25th 007 film. For a while, the British actor made it sound like he wouldn’t put on Bond’s dinner jacket for a fifth time, so savor this one, fans. Here’s what to know about the upcoming movie.

Curious where you can watch the newest Bond installment? Here’s what to know about when No Time to Die will be on streaming.

Fall blockbuster season is here, and one of the year’s most anticipated titles is about to arrive in theaters: No Time To Die, aka Daniel Craig‘s final outing as iconic MI6 agent James Bond.

When the film picks up, Bond has walked away from his life as 007 and is committed to living peacefully in retirement. However, his plans are upended when he’s recruited to rescue a scientist Valdo Obruchev (David Dencik) who’s been kidnapped by Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek), a mysterious villain armed with a dangerous new technology. No Time to Die also stars Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, and Ben Whishaw.

On Sept. 28, No Time to Die will have its world premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall, and on Sept. 30 it will open in the UK. U.S. audiences will have to wait a little while longer. No Time to Die will be released in theaters on Friday, October 8, 2021. It will be released in Australia on November 11.

No Time to Die will be released in theaters?

No Time to Die will only be shown in theaters. Streaming will come eventually, but when and where isn’t exactly clear. Therefore, if you’re not willing to venture out to theaters at this point in the Coronavirus pandemic, you’ll need to wait. See our recommendations for which older Bond films to watch, and in what order.

How to watch No Time to Die?

The film will be released exclusively in theaters on Oct. 8. There were rumors during the pandemic that Netflix and Apple TV Plus were bidding big for the rights to stream the film. However, no deal was reached. After Amazon acquired MGM’s library, which contains many James Bond films, the producers were adamant that No Time to Die be released on the big screen, as well as future films in the series.

There have been a number of rumors, speculations, and reports recently regarding whether No Time to Die would skip cinemas and come to Netflix instead. Currently, nothing is certain and 007’s next film is still scheduled for a theatrical release, but that could change. The following information is available.

Watch No Time To Die On Apple TV

Netflix, Apple and other streaming services have explored acquiring “No Time to Die,” the upcoming James Bond film that was originally scheduled to debut last April. As the number of Coronavirus cases grew, the movie was postponed multiple times, first to November, then to 2021.

According to insiders, MGM lost between $30 million and $50 million as a result of the delays. This week, the topic du jour in Hollywood has been the discussions reported by Bloomberg. Studio giants Paramount and Sony have made tens of millions by streaming movies like “Greyhound,” “Coming 2 America,” and “Without Remorse” while the exhibition sector is struggling during the pandemic.

Watch No Time To Die On Netflix

Netflix, among other companies, has been reported to be in exploratory talks, but there’s no way around a cinematic release given how much the film is asking for.

Insiders reported that insane numbers were being asked and offered for the Bond movie back on October 23rd, 2020.

Those rumors were put to rest on October 24th, but it was reported that both Netflix and Apple had explored how much it would cost to stream the show and that Barbara Broccoli had ruled out a streaming debut.

MGM is exploring a possible streaming debut for two reasons. It’s losing a lot of money ($30-million even back in March 2020) and continues to do so. Even when the movie is released in theaters, there is a concern that demand will not return. Nobody can predict how long the pandemic will last, or if a vaccine would be effective.

Approximately how much did you offer at the time? THR reports that Apple offered between $350 and $400. There have been numerous reports from insiders claiming bids have reached more than $500 million ($800 being the highest number). However, Netflix is not believed to have put in a bid.

Netflix is unlikely to carry it due to the nitty-gritty details and the high price tag. That, of course, could change at any time given the uncertain nature of the next 12 months for theaters and distributors.

Despite the spotty nature of Bond on Netflix, a full-time home for Bond was rumored in January 2020 with MGM exploring a possible sale with Netflix rumored to bid. However, after the pandemic, those rumors went underground. It is extremely difficult to understand the past bonds and future bonds of Netflix even if MGM was acquired.

No Time To Die: Available Streaming Options In US

When does No Time to Die come out? No Time to Die will have its world premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sept. 28, and will open in the UK on Sept. 30. Americans will have to wait a little longer. No Time to Die opens in the US on Oct. 8. It comes to Australia on Nov. 11. Here’s How to see No Time to Die.

How to watch No Time to Die on HBO Max

How to watch No Time to Die on Disney Plus

How to watch No Time to Die on Amazon Prime

How to watch No Time to Die on Peacock TV

How to Watch No Time To Die Online in Australia?

No Time To Die is a great Action movie, we’ve selected several other movie options that we think you would like to stream if you have watched No Time To Die in Australia

How to watch No Time To Die Free Streaming in New Zealand?

No Time to Die synopsis: What is the movie about?

“No Time to Die.” It’s kind of an ambiguous title. No time because we’re too busy or because now is not the right moment? The makers of the latest James Bond film have generously supplied us with 163 minutes — including a slow-moving Billie Eilish theme song — during which we can ponder this and other urgent questions. That’s in addition to the nearly 18 months of pandemic delay that we have waited for this episode (the 25th overall and Daniel Craig’s last in the role of the least secret member of Her Majesty’s Secret Service).

It arrives with a curious mixture of heaviness and insouciance. Mortality looms over the quips and car chases — not only the expected slaughter of anonymous minions, but an inky cloud of grief, loss and weariness. Near the beginning, in the midst of a high-toned Mediterranean holiday, Bond visits the grave of Vesper Lynd, the lover who died in “Casino Royale” in 2006. “I miss you,” he says, and “No Time to Die” is uncommonly preoccupied with memory and leave-taking. Tiptoeing around the spoilers, I will say that it amounts to a series of long goodbyes.

No Time to Die movie cast

The cast includes:

Daniel Craig as James Bond

Rami Malek as villain Lyutsifer Safin

Christoph Waltz as iconic Bond bad guy Ernst Stavro Blofeld

Léa Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Bond’s love interest

Lashana Lynch as Nomi, another 00 agent

Ben Whishaw as gadgetmaster Q

Ralph Fiennes as M, Bond’s boss

Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, M’s secretary

Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent and Bond’s longtime pal, Felix Leiter

Who's performing the No Time to Die theme song?

Almost as big as the actual movie itself are the theme songs that play over the opening credits of each Bond film. Some of the best that the franchise has had include Adele’s Oscar-winning “Skyfall,” Shirley Bassey’s “Goldfinger,” Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall,” Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die” and others from the likes of Madonna, Duran Duran, Tina Turner and Gladys Knight.

So who’s joining that impressive roster of musicians to lend their voices to the James Bond franchise? None other than Billie Eilish.

Eilish’s theme song, “No Time to Die,” was actually released in February of 2020, ahead of the film’s original release. You can give it a listen below.