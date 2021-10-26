Novawave Antenna Reviews: Does it Really Work?

Have you ever wished how you broadcast shows or movies right to your television in Full HD and Join The Millions Of Americans Who Already Cut The Cord With Cable. This Honest Novawave Antenna Reviews will answer the main questions people ask before buying a streaming device such as Novawave Antenna. Moreso, does Novawave Antenna Really Work? What channels can I get with my Novawave Antenna? How does Novawave Antenna Work?

The manufacturers of Novawave Antenna have finally found a way to help consumers cut down their ever-escalating energy, satellite and cable TV bills. However, the number of broadcast channels and the quality of the reception may vary, depending on your environment and your distance from the broadcast towers.

If you are fed up with Cable TV denying you access to your favorite broadcast shows and channels because you haven’t yet renewed your monthly subscription, then this innovative product may be just the right thing you need to ditch Cable.

In this Novawave Antenna Review, you will find out EVERYTHING you need to know about Novawave Antenna, including the qualities, pros, cons, how to use it, why it’s rated among the best streaming device in the United States by consumers which can be found on the Novawave Antenna Reviews Consumer reports and many other things exposed. Let’s dive into it!

Novawave Antenna Reviews (What is Novawave Antenna)

Novawave Antenna is a revolutionary electrical device designed to transform radio waves into electrical signals which are in turn fed into the television. The quality and amount of the reception will vary based on what is being broadcast, distance from the broadcast transmitters, frequency of the broadcasters, the neighboring landscape, and the presence of geographical obstructions between you and the towers.

Novawave Antenna is an incredible replacement for the traditional TV antennas that you install outdoors. Novawave Antenna is an indoor antenna. It is able to clearly receive different waves, from VHF, FM, to UHF waves that are transmitted by US television hardwares throughout your local area. It is made utilizing durable materials and the ‘simple plug and watch’ technology

Novawave Antenna Reviews state that it is engineered to be extremely compact, lightweight and portable. Unlike the traditional TV antennas that you place outdoors in order to clearly receive and transform radio waves, Novawave Antenna is built with premium quality materials and it’s able to transmit clearer waves even when placed indoors.

What’s even more fascinating about this indoor antenna is how unbelievably affordable it is, with the whole promise of letting you watch all your favorite broadcast channels and shows without the monthly cable bills you used to pay.

Novawave sounds like trouble! Don’t you think? They’re definitely going to be hated, but not by consumers like you and I, but by cable companies because how dare Novawave tell consumers that they don’t need cable to actually watch broadcast TV? This is definitely a bad market for cable companies, but it is good for you because with Novawave Antenna you get to watch your favorite broadcast shows and channels without paying the monthly cable bills.

Specifications of Novawave Antenna (Novawave Reviews)

Indoor TV antenna

Passive gain antenna

Double sided tapes included

Easy to set up, plug-and-play

Lightweight

470-862MHz

Receiving range: UHF

Impedance 75 Ohm

Passive gain: 3-5dBi

Coaxial port fitment

Key Features of the Novawave Antenna

Let’s quickly go over the key features of Novawave Antenna. Understanding what qualities a product possesses is the best and faster way of understanding the product entirely and what it can and cannot offer.

Compact and Discreet: Novawave Antenna has just all the necessary features fitting neatly into such a small space. Aside from being compact it’s also almost inconspicuous. So you won’t have to worry that placing it indoors may ruin your décor! Novawave Antenna has no bulky wires, no ugly zombie eyeballs, or anything to spoil your home décor. If anything, it has a sleek design that will even augment the decor of your home.

Premium Picture Quality: Novawave Antenna receives different waves such as VHF, FM, and UHF and turns them into electric signals which it feeds to your television that support full HD broadcasted 1080p signals. You’ll certainly be amazed at the vibrancy of the picture quality! It’s premium, no regular TV antenna will compare. Get stations from miles away in all directions in the highest quality.

Extremely Portable: Novawave Antenna is extremely portable. If you compare, your expensive tablets and high end tablet devices are less portable than Novawave Antenna. You can take Novawave with you anywhere, whether road trip, hotel, cottage, or anywhere!

Window Mountable: Being an indoor antenna, the best place you’d want to mount your new antenna is on the window. Because fixing the Novawave to any window will amplify any transmissions from that direction.

Wall Mountable: You can also affix your Novawave Antenna to the wall. If you want something quite discret, you can hide it on the wall behind your TV set. Novawave comes with a long and flexible cable that allows you to place the antenna anywhere you wish.

Simple One Cable Hookup: Novawave Antenna is designed as a simple plug and play technology. It comes with a simple one-plug coaxial cord that attaches directly to your TV. It’s that simple! There’s no endless wires to untangle here and there or possibly trip on. The revolutionary indoor antenna only features a high-end coaxial cable that connects directly to your TV. It requires no technical expertise or tools. Simply attach the coaxial cable to the back of your TV set, and that’s all there is to do!

Low Energy Consumption: Novawave Antenna consumes low energy. That’s the idea, after all. To save you from not only having to pay unbelievable cable bills every month, but to also help you save from your energy bills.

Free App: The quality of programs your antenna receives depends largely on the distance from broadcast towers, this is why the manufacturers of Novawave Antenna have equally created an app that displays the antenna details. The app is absolutely free.

Cost-effective: Novawave Antenna is extremely affordable when you pit it against the traditional Cable TV which costs most American households fortunes every year. With Novawave Antenna, you can now access all your favorite broadcast TV free and let your money stay in your pocket for you!

Easy to Set Up and Use: Like we have already pointed out, Novawave Antenna is a simple plug and watch technology. There’s no technical expertise nor tools required to get the antenna started. All you have to do is to connect the Novawave to your television and start gaining instant access to your favorite broadcast TV shows and channels. There’s nothing complicated, really!

Novawave Antenna Reviews (Novawave Antenna Package)

In case you want to quickly place your order for Novawave Antenna, it’s necessary that you first and foremost get to the end of this novawave antenna review. Also, it’s necessary that you know what to expect from any product you’re purchasing online.

Such that if any of the expected items is missing in the package you received you can quickly contact the company’s customer support to return the product. For that, here’s a sneak peek of what you are going to be receiving after you have placed an order for the Novawave Antenna:

1 box

1 Novawave Antenna, assuming you ordered for one Novawave Antenna

1 standard coaxial cable to connect to your TV

1 user instructions manual

Does Novawave Antenna Actually Work?

Novawave is a revolutionary indoor cable that works by receiving radio waves and turning them into electric signals fed to your television that can support Full HD Broadcasted 1080p signals.

Our Novawave Antenna Review confirms that it gives you free access to your favorite shows, sporting events and local news all in broadcast channels, depending on your location.

Now there’s no longer a need for you to subscribe money to your Cable in order to have access to your top broadcast shows. Over 90 of the top 100 television channels are broadcast free over the air, with Novawave you get to enjoy all of that.

Getting Novawave Antenna to start working requires no tools or technical know-how. All you’ve got to do is to connect it to your TV set with the provided cable, and then turn on and enjoy.

Benefits of Using the Novawave Antenna (Novawave Reviews)

Here’s a list of what you can benefit from ditching your traditional TV antenna for this innovative indoor antenna:

You’ll Enjoy your Favorite Broadcast Channels for Free: This seems too good to be real, right?! Well, you may still not believe it if you’re told that it’s real. What you need is to try it out yourself and then spread the news around. With Novawave, you save money by watching your local news, favorite dramas and sitcoms, movies, in broadcast TV channels. There’s now nothing to deny you access to your favorite broadcast channels because you haven’t renewed your subscription.

Access to Top Broadcast Channels: You may think that you won’t have access to the big channels because Novawave is free. That’s absolutely deceptional, because Novawave offers you free access too to watch shows from top broadcast networks and channels such as ABC, FOX, Global, CBS, METV, The CW, PBS, FXM, Univision, Comet, Decades etc. According to the manufacturer, “More than 90 of the top 100 television channels are broadcast free over the air.”

High Definition: Novawave features full support for Full HD Broadcasted 1080p signals too! You can enjoy quality pictures and sound!

Easy to Set Up and Use: Novawave Antenna only deals with the plug and play installation. You don’t need the help of any tools or professionals to get it to work. Just connect Novawave to your television, turn on the power, and start scanning for all the available broadcast channels. It couldn’t have been easier!

Works With Any Modern Television Set: Novawave Antenna works exceptionally well with any modern TV set you connect it to, this includes many of the standard TV sets currently in the market.

No Monthly Bills: Once you invest in this antenna, you don’t have to pop up money every month for Cable subscription. This is exceptionally cost-effective since Novawave Antenna shows all your favorite broadcast channels for free.

Extremely Portable: You can absolutely take your Novawave with you to the hotel, road trip, and cottage! You can also place your amazing Novawave wherever you find that you receive the strongest signal. So you can affix it to the wall, or mount it on the window.

Quick & Convenient Shipping: Novawave Antenna will be shipped directly to the address of your choice at your own convenience.

Guaranteed High Quality: Novawave is designed using high quality and durable materials. You’ll get to watch your favorite broadcast channels in full HD resolution. All of them.

No-Hassle Returns: The company operates a very favorable return policy which shows that they’re legit confident in the product. If you are not satisfied with your Novawave product, you are allowed to return it within the 30 days of purchase for a full refund.

Why Should You Use the Novawave Antenna?

This is one of the most frequently asked questions on every product review and this is why Novawave Antenna Review made out time state why you should make this product your number choice especially at a time like. With Novawave Antenna, you no longer have to spend a fortune just to watch the broadcast shows you want. This is a better choice. Cable TV has exploited you enough with those obscene monthly bills!

The truth is that most of the top TV channels are actually broadcast free over the air. According to Novawave “It’s the big secret that the cable companies DON’T want you to know. You can get to watch the broadcast TV channels they charge you to watch FOR FREE.” Now, you can benefit from Novawave and watch your favorite broadcast shows without the monthly cable bills.

What’s more, you won’t also have to spend on cable service providers to get access to your favorite broadcast content. Novawave is easy to use, it has a sleek, compact, and attractive design. Gone are the days when people have to stuff full-sized, broadcast TV antennas on their roofs. Now, with the incredible NovaWave Antenna you won’t have to any more.

How to Use the Novawave Antenna (Novawave Antenna Review USA)

Novawave Antenna is a simple plug and watch technology. There’s no technical expertise nor tools required to get the antenna started. All you have to do is to follow these three simple steps:

First and foremost, attach or affix your Novawave to your wall or window. The second step is for you to connect your Novawave to your television with provided coaxial cable. And the final step is for you to scan to find all available broadcast channels and start watching your favorites.

Pros (Novawave Reviews)

Enjoy your favorite dramas, sitcoms, local news, movies, and all the best sporting events in broadcast TV channels for free.

Novawave can pick up broadcast signals from miles away

It provides electric signals in Full HD

Incredibly easy to use; plug and play installation.

Works with any modern television set

Works with all High Definition content

Will help you ditch Cable so you can save some money.

Highest quality video and audio

No monthly bills

Easy set up and use

Special introductory 50% discount when you order now!

No-Hassle Returns

Cons (Novawave Antenna Review)

Can only be purchased from the manufacturer.

Must be purchased online too.

Does not include subscription services like Apple TV or Disney Plus.

The 50% special offer could disappear at any time.

Due to high demand, Novawave may be out of stock for months.

Where Can I Buy the Novawave Antenna In The USA, UK, Canada and Australia?

To purchase Novawave Antenna, go to the official website of the manufacturer, or you can easily click here to simply direct you to the site where you can choose from the four packages they have available and proceed with your order. The manufacturer’s payment system is very secure, and this means you don’t have anything to worry about.

Get your original Novawave Antenna now while supplies are still in stock! The manufacturer warns that once the current stock is sold out, it might take them months before there could be any units available again for sale. To make sure you don’t lose out on the current discount off the regular price discount, place your order now!

Prices of the Novawave Antenna

The prices of Novawave Antenna are less expensive when compared to the obscene Cable bills you pay every month. At the time of penning down this review, Novawave is also offering a discount for this product, and you can claim this on the official website. Ensure you make all purchases from the official website.

This will give you the opportunity to understand the company’s money-back guarantee policy and the necessary steps you should take. A 100% 30-day money-back guarantee applies, plus free shipping. Just select the pack that appeals to you most on the online store:

$49.99 for the single pack which contains 1x Novawave Antenna, plus free shipping.

$99.99 for the second pack which contains 2x Novawave Antenna. Shipping is equally free.

$111.99 for the third option which houses 3x Novawave Antenna, plus free shipping.

$136.99 for the final pack which contains 3x Novawave Antenna, plus free shipping.

Novawave Antenna Return Policy (Novawave Antenna Review UK)

Novawave operates a favorable no-hassles return policy. The money-back guarantee lasts for 30 days and is effective from the day you receive your purchase. If more than 30 days have gone by since delivery of your purchase, unfortunately they can’t offer you a refund, or exchange the product any longer.

And assuming you return your purchase within 30 days from receipt, you must ensure that the product is still in brand new condition, and in its original packaging, unused. Also, ensure that you return your product to the return facility address provided by the customer service.

For more information please visit the manufacturer’s official website.

Customers Review (Novawave Antenna Reviews)

Leila M. Montreal, QC

“I wish I had Novawave years ago! It really pulls in all the broadcast channels that I want to watch, and even my picky husband is satisfied with it, too. I can’t believe I was spending all that money on cable to watch my shows when I could have just installed this easy to use antenna!”

Lucas P. San Antonio, TX

“I was afraid to cut off cable TV because I was worried about losing my favorite shows. But once I learned that more than 90 of the top 100 television channels are broadcast free over the air, I made the jump. I’m happier with my TV than ever, and I’m saving BIG bucks by not paying for cable anymore!”

Nick D. Boston, MA

“Killer product. I’m able to watch all of my favorite sports broadcasts, and in full HD, too. It would be ridiculous to keep paying for cable at this point. You’re literally just throwing your money in the trash. Just one payment to Novawave and you’ll never have to pay another bill ever again.”

Anthony M. Miami, Florida

“Certain Major League sports games weren’t available on TV in my area, so I was stuck with watching them on my tiny cell phone screen. But now with Novawave, I can watch the big game right on my giant TV! Instead of squinting at a tiny screen, I now throw viewing parties with all my friends. I wouldn’t go back to cable if you paid me a million bucks!”

Kimberly S. Decatur, Illinois

“I hated wasting good money paying for a bunch of cable channels that I never even watched! So I cut my cable TV and switched to Novawave. Now I can watch the shows I want to watch, without having to pay for a bunch of junk. Novawave really changed the way I watch TV, and it’s saved me a lot of money, too!”

Devin H. Plano, Texas

“Novawave was super easy to set up! I’m no computer or gadget specialist, believe me. When it comes to tech, I’m totally clueless. But doing the setup for Novawave was so easy, even for someone as technically hopeless as me. If I could get this thing set up, believe me – anybody could!”

Roger F. Granada Hills, California

“Novawave is amazing! I was getting ripped off by my cable TV provider every month. Well, I finally said “goodbye” to cable bills, but not to my favorite broadcast shows! Novawave is positively fantastic – it lets me get rid of cable, but I can still watch all my favorite sports and shows on broadcast channels!”

FAQs (Novawave Antenna Review)

Many times consumers always have questions to ask about the product they intend to get and this is why Novawave Antenna Review takes time to outline some of these questions with answers for your reading pleasure.

Is it difficult to use Novawave Antenna?

Absolutely, not! No tools or technical know-how is needed in order to use this antenna. It’s a simple plug and play technology.

How do I use my Novawave Antenna?

First, attach Novawave to your wall or window, then connect Novawave to your television with the provided coaxial cable, and scan to find all available channels and start watching!

Where should I set up my Novawave antenna?

The Novawave antenna will work anywhere you set it. However, it may get the best reception when you place it against a window. We recommend that you try out different locations to see which location gives you the strongest signals.

How many channels will I be able to access?

The channels available will vary, depending on your distance from the broadcast tower and other environmental factors. For instance, if there are obstructions between your location and the broadcast tower, your signal may not be so strong.

Can I install my Novawave antenna outside?

No, the Novawave antenna is an indoor antenna. It’s not weatherproof, as it was specifically designed to be used indoors only.

Do I need an internet connection for the Novawave antenna to work?

No, not at all. All you need is a TV, and electricity!

Will one Novawave antenna give me free channels on every TV in my home?

No, each TV in your home will need its own Novawave antenna.

What is the delivery time?

Your order is processed and delivered to you between 3-7 days from the date you placed your order. Once your order has shipped you will receive an email with your tracking details.

How do I return my order?

The company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. So if you are not satisfied with your product, you may return it back to the company for a full refund. If you’re ready to return your product, reach out to the customer support team.

What makes Novawave Antenna so unique?

Novawave Antenna supports full HD, from 720p to 1080p. Watch your favorite broadcast shows and channels in the highest audio and video quality possible!

Final Remark (Novawave Antenna Reviews)

We started with the question: Is Novawave Antenna Really Legit? Here’s what we think!

We think that Novawave Antenna is just the right thing you need to trim down your skyrocketing cable bills. If you’re looking to have unlimited access to your favorite broadcast shows and channels, then don’t waste time on this. Grab it now that the 50% discount and 30-day money-back guarantee still apply. You have nothing to lose, you can return it if you try it and it leaves you unsatisfied.

The Novawave Antenna has many qualities that are fascinating. It’s easy to use. It’s compact, lightweight, portable and discreet. You don’t have to worry about untangling wires every time or having to even trip on them. You equally don’t have to be the guy from the old world, putting those huge and ugly antennas on your roof.

Everything about Novawave Antenna works just as when you have your premium cable subscription. Only that now, you don’t have to spend a fortune watching your favorite broadcast channels. Life is becoming a lot easier every day! Don’t insist on living a hard life.

Disclaimer: All third-party trademarks, product names, service names, logos and/or company names mentioned on this page are the trademarked and copyrighted properties of their respective owners and/or licensors and NOVAWAVE does not claim ownership or licensure over them. A comprehensive list of Trademark Attributions of all third-party trademarks used on this page may be found on the separate Trademark Attributions page below.

All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, on this website is published in good faith and for general information purposes only. NOVAWAVE makes no representation and assumes no responsibility for the accuracy of information contained on or available through this website, and such information is subject to change without notice. Our website content is provided as a service although this website could receive compensation for clicks on or purchase of products featured.

NOVAWAVE is an electrical device designated to catch radio waves and turn them into electrical signals which is then fed into your television. It is solely your responsibility to determine if devices like the NOVAWAVE are able to work in your area prior to purchasing the device.

The amount and quality of reception will vary depending on what is being broadcast in your area, your distance from broadcast transmitters, the frequency used by the broadcasters, the surrounding landscape, and any geographical obstructions between you and the towers. This device is designed for FM, VHF and UHF digital signals and is ideal when located up to 30 miles away from broadcast towers.

Please note that the distance of your television from NOVAWAVE is only one factor for the quality of reception, as local conditions can greatly impact the device’s efficacy, including but not limited to weather, physical obstructions, placement, local wireless interference, and signal sharing.

Any representations concerning the number of available over the air programs or channels is an estimate that varies subject to these factors and we only provide access to the broadcast data of stations located in the continental United States, as provided and regulated by the FCC. We recommend that you check out what channels are available and the location of broadcast towers in your area prior to purchase. Premium channels are subject to appropriate subscription rates.

By purchasing NOVAWAVE, you agree that you are not relying on the skill or judgement of the manufacturers, distributors, and marketers of NOVAWAVE in relation to the suitability of the device for any particular purpose.

The manufacturers, distributors, and marketers of NOVAWAVE will not be liable for any advice, recommendation, information or assistance provided on this website or on any other NOVAWAVE marketing material and to the extent allowed by law, hereby disclaim warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose.

IMPORTANT: When using electrical products like TV signal boosters, basic precautions should always be taken. To reduce the risk of injury, close supervision is necessary when a product is used near children and pets. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

DO NOT put fingers, hands, any metal or other foreign objects in the product. Do not attempt to take the product apart. Do not modify or attempt to repair the product. NOVAWAVE will not be responsible for damage, injury, or poor product performance caused by improper use or mishandling of the product.

Testimonials appearing on this site are actually received via a variety of submission methods and are voluntarily provided with no compensation by actual users of our products and/or services. As such, the results are neither illustrative nor typical and cannot be guaranteed for all individuals. The exact results and experience will be unique and individual to each customer. RESULTS MAY VARY.