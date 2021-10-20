Play Online Casino Games From Everywhere: The Rise of Mobile Gambling

Online gambling has grown and evolved a lot since it started in the 90s. Over the last few years, this sector of the gambling industry has seen a lot of growth. Last year, the online casino segment is worth roughly 64.13 billion US dollars and it is expected to grow up to 72.02 billion USD by the end of this year with a CAGR of 12.3 percent.

It’s not hard to understand why online gambling is booming. It simply made a leisurely activity easier to access. Anyone can easily download a betting app from 10CRIC or any other betting company to have access to casino games and betting odds anytime and anywhere.

When it comes to online gambling, many experts are predicting that people will eventually prefer going mobile. Nowadays, people heavily rely on their smartphones and this isn’t far from happening. There are already reports that prove how the mobile gambling market is stronger than ever. New Jersey, where many forms of gambling are legal, has reported that around 80 to 90 percent of the state’s monthly sports betting handle is from the mobile sector. This just proves that people would rather use their mobile devices to gamble.

Why Play Real Money Games on Mobile?

Accessibility is one of the main reasons why people are turning to gamble online with their mobile devices. Anyone can quickly log in to a casino site any time they want. There is no need to travel to be able to play a few rounds on the table. It only takes a few minutes to sign up on a casino site and doing so can give you access to a plethora of gaming options.

When online casino gaming was just starting, gamblers didn’t immediately shift to it. It took a while before people started to get into online activities especially if it concerns their money. It was only in recent years that people started to get used to online transactions and this was just a great thing for the online casino sector.

Today, it’s generally safe to make transactions online and this is specifically the case for online casinos. The licensed and reputable online casino sites out there take security seriously and these sites use data encryption. This means that the transactions you make on these sites are end-to-end. No one else should be able to see any of your personal and banking information.

It’s perfectly understandable if there are still people who are iffy about using their bank details on casino sites. Thankfully, operators now allow the use of multiple online payment solutions. Most of the biggest casino sites now offer other payment methods too like digital or mobile wallets (PayPal, Skrill, Neteller), prepaid debit cards, and even cryptocurrencies. It’s so quick and easy to deposit an amount to your gaming account with just a few clicks and taps.

Aside from convenient payment solutions, many gambling sites are also known to be generous when it comes to giving out bonuses. Some would even reward their mobile customers a little extra. There are operators that would reward their customers who would download the app and any bonus could never hurt.

Mobile gambling apps are becoming more common and there is definitely tough competition out there. Companies are constantly developing features that mobile users can enjoy. There are betting apps that not only allow you to place bets and play games. Some have the latest news on casino gaming and sports. There are also some that allow you to stream sports matches live.

Conclusion

These are just a few reasons why people are getting into online and mobile real money gaming. With the industry still set to continue to grow in the coming years, we can only expect that the services are going to get better. For avid casino players, more games are surely coming your way.

Overall, what makes mobile casino gaming a hit is a convenience. With more places starting to regulate gambling activities, it’s not far-fetched that platforms like Google Play Store and the Apple App Store will eventually allow gambling apps.

Google has already started to make a move towards this when it started to allow gambling companies to be part of the platform in certain countries. The operators will have to apply for this and make sure that they are following the regulations set in the countries where they aim to offer their services. Still, in the meantime, downloading apps on gambling sites are easy and quick.