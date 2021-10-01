Reddit NFL Streams: How to Watch Every 2021 NFL Game Live for Free Without r/nflstreams

Without Reddit NFL Streams watching football can be a hassle. Now that it’s been banned, what’s the best way to catch every NFL game? Watch NFL streams online on any device. You can watch the latest Crackstreams, Buffstreams,NflBite, NFL-Network and NFL-Redzone ? of every game, every week, as well as highlights and more.

The NFL streams biggest ever season has not disappointed thus far. With fans back in the stadiums to witness some incredible games over the last 3 weeks, everything seems right in the football world.

Where To Watch NFL 2021 Game Live Stream for Free the NFL streams subreddit community. Reddit NFL Streams was previously a great place to find streams. Now that it’s banned, what are the best free alternatives?

Week 4 of NFL live stream action kicks off with the Jaguars at the Bengals, but all eyes are looking to Sunday night. The biggest match of the week is a clash of the Patriots of today and those of old, when Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski go up against their old boss, the pigskin sith-lord himself, Bill Belichick.

Thanks to multiple streaming options, you have a wide array of ways to watch these NFL games. We’ve got everything you need to stream this NFL season from a phone, laptop, set-top box or anything in-between.

The methods for watching NFL games change often as the league signs new contracts and streaming services change their policies, so we’re always updating this guide with the latest broadcast info, as well as the current week’s schedule.

With so many good games, you’re probably looking for a way to catch the action online. Here are the best ways to live stream NFL games.

How to Watch NFL Week 4 Games Live Streaming Free

Sunday has plenty of action, but week four is all building up to Monday night, when the Arizona Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams, one of the NFL’s biggest rivalries. Here’s a look at everyone who’s playing this week. (The home team is listed second.)

Thursday, September 30

Jaguars (0-3) vs Bengals (2-1) @ 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network

Sunday, October 3

Titans (2-1) vs Jets (0-3) @ 1 p.m. on CBS

Chiefs (1-2) vs Eagles (1-2) @ 1 p.m. on CBS

Panthers (3-0) vs Cowboys (2-1) @ 1 p.m. on FOX

Giants (0-3) vs Saints (2-1) @ 1 p.m. on FOX

Browns (2-1) vs Vikings (1-2) @ 1 p.m. on CBS

Lions (0-3) vs Bears (1-2) @ 1 p.m. on FOX

Texans (1-2) vs Bills (2-1) @ 1 p.m. on CBS

Colts (0-3) Dolphins (1-2) @ 1 p.m. on CBS

Washington (1-2) vs Falcons (1-2) @ 1 p.m. on FOX

Seahawks (1-2) vs 49ers (2-1) @ 4:05 p.m. on FOX

Cardinals (3-0) vs Rams (3-0) @ 4:05 p.m. on FOX

Steelers (1-2) vs Packers (2-1) @ 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Ravens (2-1) vs Broncos (3-0) @ 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Buccaneers (2-1) vs Patriots (1-2) on NBC

Monday, October 4

Raiders (3-0) vs Chargers (2-1) @ 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

NFL live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that’s broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live. Or, you could make your own stream, with a service such as Channel Master or Tablo, connected to your antenna and a DVR box. This allows you to broadcast the stream — either live or recorded — to a set-top box, mobile device or computer just about anywhere in the world.

The cost varies depending on the HD antenna you get and the service you use, but the local channels themselves are free, and you wonꞌt have to jump through any NFL-sponsored hoops.

Why Was Reddit NFL Streams Banned?

The r/nflstreams subreddit was one of the most valuable resources for NFL fans around the world. Links, which were reliable for the most part, were posted for every single NFL game.

Fans were also spoiled for choice, considering they could watch NFL Redzone and NFL Network. And the best part about all of this was that the streams were completely free. No payment, no account, just a link with a couple of pop-ups here and there.

However, the free ride came to an end when Reddit banned the page. So, why did Reddit ban one of their most popular pages?

The short answer to this question is that the subreddit was technically illegal. If you watch other sports, you probably weren’t too surprised to see Reddit make this decision. Before the ban, the page for NBA and Soccer streams were also taken down.

The basic problem is that posting free links is a clear case of copyright infringement and leagues were starting to take notice. Interestingly though, Reddit was never forced to ban the subreddit, but rather chose to do so according to their own repeat infringement policy.

The policy reads:

Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community and we close the subreddit.

Where to Stream the 2021 NFL Week 4 Games For Free?

Luckily, with the growing trend towards “cord-cutting”, or the movement of television viewers to online platforms, there are various ways to stream football games.

If you already have a cable subscription but prefer to watch the game on another device, you can watch the games on the channel’s respective website or mobile app. For instance, you can catch the SNF game on the NBC Sports app or website (this works similarly for FOX, CBS, and ESPN).

However if you aren’t a cable subscriber, you need to check which channel your team’s game is on, and then find a streaming platform that carries that channel. These are some of the best options:

NFL streams Twitter

NFL App

Yahoo! Sports App

fubo TV

AT&T TV Now

YouTube TV

Hulu Plus Live TV

Of course, not every streaming service will carry every channel, but most of them carry FOX and CBS which is where the majority of NFL games are shown.

If you aren’t already subscribed to any of these platforms, now might be a good time to take advantage of a free trial on one of them as the season heats up, seeing that all of them except the NFL app offer this feature.

How can I watch my local NFL team for free—even if I am out of market?

The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. And NFL games are one of the easiest to view, since they air on broadcast networks, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

How can I stream NFL games live online if I don’t have a cable subscription?

There is a wide variety of options for people who would prefer to watch on their phone, tablet, or some other online-device:

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service will give you access to Sunday night games and others aired on that network. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to games aired on that network. You can get a one-month free trial, followed by a $6 monthly charge.

Hulu with Live TV

You can try the service free for a week. Once that’s up, you’ll pay $65 per month.

YouTubeTV

After a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling lower tiered “Orange” plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $50-per-month. You’ll have a 7-day free trial first—and right now, the cord cutting service is dropping the first month’s bill to $10.

AT&T TV

Formerly known as DirecTV Now and AT&T TVNow, AT&T’s streaming service will run you $70 per month and up. There is no longer a free trial option.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ can be enjoyed for free for seven days, after which you’ll pay $13.99 per month for all three combined

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $65-$80, depending on the channels you choose.

Can I watch NFL games on Amazon?

You’re getting closer to being able to do so, but not this week. Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to watch 11 games this year (including the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints on Christmas Day). The online retailer has struck a deal with Fox to air select Thursday night games. The first co-aired game occurs Oct. 8, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing the Chicago Bears. They’ll be featured in the Prime Video section and Amazon will also offer the NFL Network pregame show before each game at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have Prime, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the games I want?

Three, in fact:

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch an ‘out of market’ game, you’ve got two choices.

NFL Game Pass

There are couple hitches with this service. You can’t use it to watch live games, but you can watch anything once its main broadcast ends. There’s a seven-day free trial, after which you’re looking at a $100 charge per season.

NFL Sunday Ticket

DirecTV customers have access to it, but if you’re not a subscriber and live in an area where it’s not available, you can watch any NFL game live, online or on TV for $73.49 per month or $293.36 for the entire season.

NFL live streams in the US

Looking at the NFL 2021-22 schedule, you can see that games will air on a wide range of services and channels, including old standbys like ESPN, NFL Network and your local FOX, NBC and CBS affiliates.

Just like last season, ESPN has Monday Night Football and NBC will have Sunday Night Football. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, and FOX will have the NFC games. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That’s why it’s one of the best streaming services.

NFL live streams in the UK

You’re going to want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. The Sky Sports NFL channel (which will feature more than 100 live games this season) and Sky Sports Main Event are the primary destinations for your viewing pleasure.

Sky Sports NFL will pack a lot of content. Specifically, expect at least 5 live games per week, with “first-pick exclusive games … in the 6pm and 9pm slot every Sunday” (according to Sky) and every Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football game. It’s also getting NFL RedZone, and NFL Network programming, including Good Morning Football and Total Access.

Also expect documentaries “and other content” via NFL Films and NBC Sports, and original Sky Sports programming about the NFL.

If you’re an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you’re not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

NFL live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch the NFL 2021-22 season. DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.