Reddit NFL Streams: How to watch every 2021 Week 6 NFL game live for free Without r/nflstreams

The NFL streams the biggest ever season and has not disappointed thus far. With fans back in the stadiums to witness some incredible games over the last 5 weeks, everything seems right in the football world.

The sixth week of the NFL season arrives with the first slate of games that is missing teams that are on a bye week. From here until Week 14, we’ll not have the full 16 games per weekend as every franchise will get a free Sunday to rest and heal injured players for the remainder of the season.

Among the best matchups of the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots will battle as both teams continue to push for a playoff spot. There’s also another morning game, with the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars traveling to London to play on Sunday.

If you are among the fans wondering how to watch the action live without cable, or subscriptions to other streaming platforms, worry not. Here’s a complete guide to view the NFL’s Week 6 games.

Below are all of the live streaming options that give you access to NFL games being shown in your local market. There are usually three games shown locally on any given Sunday.

Fox Sports Go will allow viewers access to games airing on Fox while the CBS-owned Paramount Plus will, naturally, let viewers watch CBS’ games.

Not anymore, as Reddit has banned the NFL streams subreddit due to copyright infringement. They also did the same with NBA and MMA subreddits.

The r/nflstream subreddit was illegal by all accounts, so Reddit shut it down. It was seemingly a move the platform made itself without any notice from the NFL. Reddit released the following statement after it shut down the subreddit:

Here’s the full schedule for Week 6 games and how to watch every game on TV or streaming. NFL games can be viewed on FOX, NBC, CBS ESPN and the NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling. Check out our full NFL regular season Week 5 schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game.

Thursday, October 14

Buccaneers at Eagles 8:20 p.m. ET Fox/NFLN/Amazon

Sunday, Oct. 17

Dolphins at Jaguars (London) 9:30 a.m. ET CBS

Chiefs at Washington Football Team 1 p.m. ET CBS

Rams at Giants 1 p.m. ET Fox

Texans at Colts 1 p.m. ET CBS

Bengals at Lions 1 p.m. ET Fox

Packers at Bears 1 p.m. ET Fox

Chargers at Ravens 1 p.m. ET CBS

Vikings at Panthers 1 p.m. ET Fox

Cardinals at Browns 4:05 p.m. ET Fox

Raiders at Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET CBS

Cowboys at Patriots 4:25 p.m. ET CBS

Seahawks at Steelers 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

Monday, Oct. 18

Bills at Titans 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN

You are currently watching NFL RedZone online in HD directly from your pc, mobile and tablets. NFLStreams will provide all NFL Red Zone game streams for preseason, season and playoffs on this very page everyday. NFL Red Zone Live Stream video will be available online 1 hour before game time.

‘Thursday Night Football’ live streams

“Thursday Night Football” will be broadcast on three networks this year: NFL Network, Fox and Amazon Prime Video. It can also be streamed via the following services.

However, it must be noted that the first three Thursday night games of the year will be broadcast exclusively on NFL Network. Only a few services will provide streaming access to those matchups.

‘Sunday Night Football’ live streams

“Sunday Night Football” will once again be broadcast on NBC, so NBC Sports will offer multiple live-streaming options for the game.

Below are the rest of the ways that viewers can stream “Sunday Night Football” in 2021.

‘Monday Night Football’ live streams

ESPN will broadcast “Monday Night Football” for another season in 2021. Viewers will be able to stream the game on ESPN’s website and app and also by using the streaming services below.

As usual, nearly every game will be broadcast on FOX or CBS. The only exceptions are the Bills-Chiefs SNF matchup which is on NBC and the Colts-Ravens MNF game which will be shown on ESPN. For more specific information, you can always revert to the NFL’s official schedule.

However, if you don’t have cable, you might be concerned about missing the action now that Reddit banned r/nflstreams. Read on to find to why Reddit NFL streams was banned and what the best alternatives are.

Why Was Reddit NFL Streams Banned?

The r/nflstreams subreddit was one of the most valuable resources for NFL fans around the world. Links, which were reliable for the most part, were posted for every single NFL game.

Fans were also spoiled for choice, considering they could watch NFL Redzone and NFL Network. And the best part about all of this was that the streams were completely free. No payment, no account, just a link with a couple of pop-ups here and there.

However, the free ride came to an end when Reddit banned the page. So, why did Reddit ban one of their most popular pages?

The short answer to this question is that the subreddit was technically illegal. If you watch other sports, you probably weren’t too surprised to see Reddit make this decision. Before the ban, the page for NBA and Soccer streams were also taken down.

The basic problem is that posting free links is a clear case of copyright infringement and leagues were starting to take notice. Interestingly though, Reddit was never forced to ban the subreddit, but rather chose to do so according to their own repeat infringement policy.

The policy reads:

Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community and we close the subreddit.

There are a few ways to stream NFL games in the USA without Reddit. The recent trend of viewers moving to online platforms has created new ways for fans to watch football games.

The first way to watch games if you’re a cable subscriber is on the channel’s website. You can watch Monday Night Football on the ESPN app, for example, or the Sunday Night Football through the NBC Sports app. FOX/CBS games work the same way.

If you do not have cable, then you’ll have to look for other options. First, you have to check out which channel your team is playing on, and then discover a streaming platform where you can watch those specific channels.

Here are some streaming platform examples on which you may find the games:

FuboTV: A seven-day free trial service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay.

Hulu: Seven-day free trial available

YouTube TV: Seven-day free trial available

DirecTV: Has the whole NFL Sunday Ticket, a package where you can watch all the out-of-market TV games.

How can I watch my local NFL team for free—even if I am out of market?

The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. And NFL games are one of the easiest to view, since they air on broadcast networks, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

How can I stream NFL games live online if I don’t have a cable subscription?

There is a wide variety of options for people who would prefer to watch on their phone, tablet, or some other online-device:

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service will give you access to Sunday night games and others aired on that network. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to games aired on that network. You can get a one-month free trial, followed by a $6 monthly charge.

Hulu with Live TV

You can try the service free for a week. Once that’s up, you’ll pay $65 per month.

YouTubeTV

After a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling lower tiered “Orange” plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $50-per-month. You’ll have a 7-day free trial first—and right now, the cord cutting service is dropping the first month’s bill to $10.

AT&T TV

Formerly known as DirecTV Now and AT&T TVNow, AT&T’s streaming service will run you $70 per month and up. There is no longer a free trial option.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ can be enjoyed for free for seven days, after which you’ll pay $13.99 per month for all three combined

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $65-$80, depending on the channels you choose.

Can I watch NFL games on Amazon?

You’re getting closer to being able to do so, but not this week. Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to watch 11 games this year (including the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints on Christmas Day). The online retailer has struck a deal with Fox to air select Thursday night games. The first co-aired game occurs Oct. 8, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing the Chicago Bears. They’ll be featured in the Prime Video section and Amazon will also offer the NFL Network pregame show before each game at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have Prime, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the games I want?

Three, in fact:

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch an ‘out of market’ game, you’ve got two choices.

NFL Game Pass

There are couple hitches with this service. You can’t use it to watch live games, but you can watch anything once its main broadcast ends. There’s a seven-day free trial, after which you’re looking at a $100 charge per season.

NFL Sunday Ticket

DirecTV customers have access to it, but if you’re not a subscriber and live in an area where it’s not available, you can watch any NFL game live, online or on TV for $73.49 per month or $293.36 for the entire season.

How to Watch Sunday Night Football on Apple TV

You can watch Sunday Night Football on Roku with one of these streaming services: Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV. Download the NBC app from the App Store, then sign in to start watching NBC right away.

How to live stream NFL games in US

Looking at the NFL 2021-22 schedule, you can see that games will air on a wide range of services and channels, including old standbys like ESPN, NFL Network and your local FOX, NBC and CBS affiliates.

Just like last season, ESPN has Monday Night Football and NBC will have Sunday Night Football. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, and FOX will have the NFC games. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

How to live stream NFL games in UK

You’re going to want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. The Sky Sports NFL channel (which will feature more than 100 live games this season) and Sky Sports Main Event are the primary destinations for your viewing pleasure.

Sky Sports NFL will pack a lot of content. Specifically, expect at least 5 live games per week, with “first-pick exclusive games … in the 6pm and 9pm slot every Sunday” (according to Sky) and every Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football game. It’s also getting NFL RedZone, and NFL Network programming, including Good Morning Football and Total Access.

How to live stream NFL games in Canada

Canadians can watch NFL live via DAZN, which is available on Smart TVs, computers, mobile devices, and gaming consoles. Additionally, DAZN also offers NFL REDZONE and NFL Games Pass. Therefore, you can enjoy the NFL without any interruption.