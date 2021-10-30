Shadow Pines housing development set to break ground

A 17-year-old plan to build close to 500 homes between Shadow Pines and Agua Dulce is making progress, as developer Williams Homes prepares to break ground early next year.

Dan Faina, division president for Williams Homes, announced the Santa Clarita-based home builder had recently taken ownership of the project, continuing plans to develop and build 492 homes at the point of extension for Shadow Pines Boulevard in Canyon Country.

“We will plan to start land development next spring and bring our first homes to market in the first half of 2023,” Faina said, adding that the project expects to acquire its grading permit by early 2022.

Plans for the housing project, previously known as Spring Canyon, approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in 2019, were considered state-of-the-art in terms of sustainability, including solar panels for homes, charging stations for electric vehicles and gray water recycling for lawns, among other environmental protections.

Additionally, the 550-acre project calls for one Los Angeles County Fire Department station and one L.A. County Sheriff’s Department substation to be built, two parking lots and three open space lots.

The planned development is situated north of Highway 14 and Soledad Canyon Road, between Shadow Pines Boulevard and Agua Dulce Canyon Road.