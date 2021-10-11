The Best Online Casinos in Canada

To make the following list complete, we have reviewed a number of online casinos in Canada with the best reputation. We have taken the time to do detailed research on each casino and the bonuses and promotions offered by the site. Here is a selection of top online casinos for Canadian players with slots, table games, board games, and more.

Playamo: Extensive Game Variations and Welcome Bonuses

More than 3,000 games to choose from

Officially supported by gambling authorities

Customer support available 24/7

Various payment methods

Playamo is known to feature a collection of variants, bonuses, promotions, and various payment options for Canadian players. Game variations include 3,500 titles. The variants are promoted by leading gaming providers such as Amatic, Endorphina, Ezugi, SoftSwiss, Flat Dog, and GoldenHero. Playamo slots have the highest RTP rate compared to other games on the site. The most famous game variations include Wild Shark, Diamond Cat, Lucky Coin, Wolf Gold, and Majestic King.

If you are new to the club, you will be presented with an extensive welcome bonus. To claim the bonus on the casino site, you have to place two deposits. For each deposit, a new code is provided. To get enrolled in the new game, you have to make the first deposit as a customer by accessing one of the payment methods at Playamo.

Playamo allows players from Canada to choose table games, traditional games, roulette, blackjack, and slots. Customer support can be accessed via email or live chat.

Jackpotcity: Best for Mobile Devices and Fast Withdrawal

Official license

Available on mobile

Various withdrawal methods

Generous welcome bonus

Jackpotcity was first introduced to public view in 1998. The casino is currently operating under the license that was issued by the Malta Gaming Authority. The site is specifically adapted to suit the players from North America. You can download the game or gamble from your browser without the need to install the program.

To start the game, the players are required to bet a specific amount of money or make the first deposit. Jackpotcity has a bonus of 50X for dedicated gamblers. You will find the selection of slots that can be divided into the following categories: slots with wilds, 3D slots, slots with progressives, and classic fruit-themed slots for nostalgia lovers.

Withdrawal applications are processed within the timeframe of 48 hours. You can replenish the amount of your first deposit. The providers make sure that the gamers are introduced to a great selection of variants, including traditional slots, slots with mini-rounds, blackjack games, desktop games, live dealer games, and jackpots. The casino site offers free spins, cash prizes, and promotions that include winning a trip to exotic countries.

Royal Vegas: Casino with Great Providers and Friendly Customer Support

Great selection of games

Friendly customer support

Leading gaming providers

Easy banking methods

Royal Vegas is one of the pioneers of online gambling. It is a part of the Fortune Lounge Group. Below, you find some of the categories that the players can enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.

Slots at Royal Vegas casino have an RTP of 96%, which provides for bigger wins. Live dealer games are available via video stream in HD format. Video poker games will be appreciated by Canadian players that love classics like Tens or Better, All American, and Louisiana Double. Progressive jackpots have cash prizes that are estimated at millions of dollars.

The welcome bonus has a total value of $1200. The casino site does not feature bonuses that involve additional payments or free spins. Instead, committed players can track the updates presented by Royal Vegas casino on the official site and make sure they have signed up for the latest installments. Royal Vegas casino is currently operating under the Malta Gaming Authority.

Platinum Play: Instant Play Options for Canadian Gamers

Verified MGA license

Live dealer games

Instant play option

Lucrative payouts

Platinum Play is owned by Microgaming. In addition to having an attractive welcome bonus, the casino site features more than 500 specialty games, table games, live dealer games, and slots. The casino is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and owned by Digimedia Limited. The casino is a part of the Fortune Lounge Group.

Platinum Play was created to help Canadian gamers find slots that they can easily recognize. Some of these old-time favorites are Ariana, Asian Beauty, Battlestar Galactica, Cash Crazy, Elementals, Jungle Jim El Dorado, Mega Moolah, Sonic Boom, Sugar Mama, Sultans Sevens, Tiki Reward, Treasure Nile, and Treasure Palace.

Specialty games at Platinum Play are supported by Microgaming. Microgaming is known for developing games that have the most convenient layouts and options. Some of these are Hand to Hand Combat, Crypt Crusade, Monkey Keno, Six Shooter Looter Gold, Pharaoh’s Gem, Keno, Crypt Crusade Gold, and Six Shooter Looter.

Betway: Best Cross-Platform Casino for Players from Canada

Supported by Microgaming

License from Europe

Honest approach

Mobile compatibility

Betway casino is a cross-platform gaming center that operates under the Malta Gaming Authority. Players from Canada can legally wager on the platform. Betway is compatible with multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers.

Welcome bonuses are awarded to players as well as deposit bonuses. Free credits are given to players that are engaged in gaming activities without depositing cash on their account. Free spins are gifted after you have subscribed for the action offer online. If you win from free spins, the money goes to your bonus account.

To receive bonuses, players need to finish the deposit process as they sign up on the site. If you win on bonus spins, the cash is redirected to your game balance. The functional side of the casino (layout, transfers, protection) remains intact whether you are playing from a computer or smartphone. Betway is an online platform with a smart design and multiple options for players from North America.

Luxury: Exciting Mobile Gaming for Players in Canada

Mobile gaming

Live chat customer support

Impressive game variations

Generous welcome bonuses

Luxury casino can be accessed on your computer, a tablet, a mobile device, or a mobile app. The game collection was created by Microgaming. If you are a dedicated player, you can choose among 150 action-packed titles. The titles are specifically designed to be compatible with touchscreens.

The game collection has 480 games. At the moment, players from Canada do not have access to live dealer games. However, they can select among video poker games, board games, table games, and progressive jackpots. The best games that can be accessed on the casino site include Starlight Kiss, Halloweenies, Carnaval, Hitman, Germinator, and Super Bonus Bingo.

The casino site adheres to worldwide standards of security. The ultimate safety of the customers is ensured with encryption and regular audits. In addition, the mobile version of the game supports bonuses available to players.

Spin: Verified License and VIP Programs for Online Gaming

License verified by professionals

Welcome bonus for players up to $1,000

VIP program for regular gamblers

Demo version for every game

Spin is one of the oldest gaming clubs for players. It was created in 2001 and is now under the jurisdiction of Malta. The site has an impressive lobby with slots from leading providers such as NetEnt and Microgaming. You can find the slots by entering the name of the game and features such as “hot” and “cold”.

Slot section is the most diverse part of the site, with more than 350 reels presented by the casino. Blackjack section has an extensive range of blackjack simulators, while video poker is loved by fans and features 9 emulators. You can also play the classic game of roulette, represented by 8 phones in the casino lobby. Free games can be selected with the help of a “trial game” title.

Board games at Spin include variations of Sic Bo, Keno, Dragon Tiger, and Baccarat. Spin is a certified casino with a legal license that allows players from Canada to replenish their accounts and choose the most favorable payment options.

Wild Tokyo: The Most Accessible Loyalty Program for Players

Weekly promotions

Easy banking methods

Loyalty program available

Downloadable for mobile devices

Wild Tokyo, created in 2020, is a new name for most Canadian players. It has more than 1,000 legitimate titles to offer and cryptocurrency options for a more convenient approach. The customer support on the site is provided via a live chat. The casino site can be accessed from your mobile device as well as a tablet.

Wild Tokyo is a legitimate casino that is constantly monitored by the Curacao government. Casino providers include Evolution Gaming, Play’n GO, NetEnt, Pragmatic, and Microgaming. You can choose between games with the real dealer, progressive jackpots, slots, and table games. In case you are looking for the most popular slots, you should try games like Scarab Temple, Dragons of the North, Wolf Gold, and Reactoonz 2.

You can make deposits by applying methods that include PaySafeCard, Klarna, Mifinity, Neteller, and Skrill. The customer support can be accessed via a live chat or email, with the slots being constantly improved and updated. Wild Tokyo is a legal choice for Canadian players that value weekly promotions and cash prizes.

Bob Casino: Great Collection of Games for Gamblers from Canada

Extensive game library

Helpful customer support

Fast cashouts

Attractive design

Bob casino is a great gaming platform for beginners and high-rollers. Before the players get enrolled, they are allowed to choose a gaming format. They can either select playing from their mobile device or a computer. At the moment, players from Canada cannot download the app for the casino, but they can make the most of an extensive game selection.

Bob casino has reliable software for gaming sessions. The list includes Petersons, Swintt, Northernlights, Electricelephant, and Arcadem. You can explore famous slots that include Ancient Script, Fruit Party, Agent Royale, and Bob’s Coffee Shop. They have a high RTP and can be easily accessed via a mobile device.

The collection of live games at the casino has more than 50 titles. Rise of the Mummy, Dragon Stone, and Dead Man’s Cave are a part of the grand action game series known as Max Quests. Bob casino can be referred to as a platform with an impressive collection of games and fast cashouts for players. To reach customer support, you need to start a live chat at the casino site.

Zodiac: Certified Casino for Entertaining Online Gaming

Certified MGA license

Responsive customer support

No deposit bonuses

Fast withdrawal

Zodiac has been a part of the Kahnawake Gambling Commission for more than 20 years. The site can be accessed in both English and French. The no deposit bonus that can be found on the site is 2000%.

As a player, you have over 80 chances to land a winning combination and make a million if you place 80 bets of $0.25 in each game. You will be presented with over 500 games as you sign up for the club. The casino features modern slots, five-reel classic slots, and video slots with brief instructions on the game’s terms and conditions.

If you want to replenish an account, you can try options such as Maestro, PaysafeCard, Moneybookers, Neteller, MasterCard, Visa, and Ukash. For players that prefer the banking method, the site has options that include Entropay and WebMoney. Zodiac casino is a leader in gambling that displays an impressive layout and no deposit bonuses. With slots like Arena of Gold, Stellar Portals, and Roar of Thunder, you can be sure that the players from Canada are always entertained.

Canadian Online Casino FAQ: What the Players Need to Know

Do players from Canada enjoy online casinos?

Online casinos are extremely popular in Canada. The North American region has been closely associated with the gaming arena for a long time, so it is no wonder that the gambling laws that exist in the country are one of the most democratic around the globe.

Is it safe to play at online casinos?

We can confirm that playing at an online casino is safe on the condition that the players have found a casino site with a verified license that is constantly monitored by the legal gaming authorities.

Are Canadian online casinos certified by gaming authorities?

The list of online casinos in the following review has legal and authorized sites as a point of reference. However, we always encourage the players to monitor any legal gambling site they are about to sign up for. As a rule, the full history of an online casino is displayed on the main page of the site.

What are the most popular online casino games in Canada?

The most popular online casino games in Canada include slots, blackjack, and roulette. Roulette is a classic table game that has a wheel and a ball. It provides an exciting adventure for Canadian gamers as well as blackjack gaming with multiple variants. Slots are presented in different forms. You can play progressives, fruit-themed multi-reel slots, and video slots. A regular casino site in Canada needs to have at least 200 slots to choose from to maintain the thrill of the game.

How can I deposit money at an online casino?

To deposit cash at the casino, the players need to visit the banking section of the site. The banking section can be found at the top right of the page. After you have located the section, you can choose deposits or withdrawals. You also need to select a payment method from the options that are displayed on the site. If the instructions are unclear, contact customer support for help.

How can I choose the best online casino in Canada?

To choose the best online casino in Canada, you need to make sure that the selected site owns a casino license. A casino having an official license is an indicator of its transparency. You also need to look out for customer support options, cross-platform compatibility, payment methods, processing timelines, and withdrawal fees.

Summary

Whether you are looking for weekly promotions or daily bonuses, casino sites in Canada can be really entertaining. With a wide selection of slots, table games, live dealer games, and video games, there is something to be found for everyone. We highly recommend the players doing their research before signing up for a specific casino that is aimed at North American gamblers.

If the casino of your choice has a verified license, your online gaming experience should be legitimate. Players need to make sure that a casino site is constantly monitored by relevant gaming authorities. You also need to look for casino clubs that use a random number generator as the main indicator of the outcome of the game and apply encryption codes for extra protection.

