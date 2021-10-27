Check all options to watch MLB World Series Live Stream 2021 Online below. The World Series kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 26, with the Astros set to host the Braves. Since Houston had the better record, it will host Games 1 and 2, as well as 6 and 7 if necessary. The Braves will host Games 4, 5 and 6 in Atlanta.

Watch MLB World Series Live Stream Officially From Any Country

Each game will start around 8:10 p.m. ET, with Fox handling the broadcast for each game.

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 26

Tuesday, Oct. 26 Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 27

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 29

Friday, Oct. 29 Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 30

Saturday, Oct. 30 Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 31

Sunday, Oct. 31 Game 6: Tuesday, Nov. 1

Tuesday, Nov. 1 Game 7: Wednesday, Nov. 3

MLB World Series schedule 2021

Every World Series game will be on Fox.

Date Game Start time TV channel Tue., Oct. 26 Braves at Astros, Game 1 8:09 p.m. Fox Wed., Oct. 27 Braves at Astros, Game 2 8:09 p.m. Fox Fri., Oct. 29 Astros at Braves, Game 3 8:09 p.m. Fox Sat., Oct. 30 Astros at Braves, Game 4 8:09 p.m. Fox Sun., Oct. 31 Astros at Braves, Game 5* 8:15 p.m. Fox Tue., Nov. 2 Braves at Astros, Game 6* 8:09 p.m. Fox Wed., Nov. 3 Braves at Astros, Game 7* 8:09 p.m. Fox

Watch MLB World Series Live Stream 2021 (Reddit Alternatives)

FOX, FOX 4K, and FOX Deportes. Every game of the World Series will be broadcast nationally on your local FOX affiliate (For Portland area Comcast/Xfinity subscribers, KPTV-FOX 12 can be found at channel 12 or 712 for HD)If you have a HDTV antennae, you can watch this match locally for FREE on channel 12.1.

How to watch World Series MLB Reddit Alternatives Online Streaming

live stream online: You can watch this game live for FREE with fuboTV (free trial). You can also get this game on Hulu + Live (free trial) or Sling TV (promotional offers) if you are out of fuboTV trials, or simply prefer those platforms and their pricing plans. You can also watch this match live on Fox Sports Live with your cable or satellite provider login information.

Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast / Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish.

MLB World Series Live on Sling

Alternatively, the vast majority of the playoffs are being nationally televised by Fox, FS1 and TBS, which are all available through the great value OTT streaming service Sling TV.

Its Blue package costs just $35 a month and gets you FS1, TBS and local Fox channels in most major markets, while an $11 p/m Sports Extra add-on nets you MLB Network too.

Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain – right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Blue for a mere $10.

You can add ESPN to the mix by getting a combined Sling Blue and Sling Orange package for $50 per month, but we’d recommend sticking to Sling Blue only, seeing as ESPN is only showing the American League Wild Card game.

BT Sport

Once again, BT Sport is showing the MLB playoffs action this year live on TV.

Don’t forget that the £25 BT Sport monthly sports pass is also available, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment.

The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the baseball on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the MLB playoffs like you would at home, don’t worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Kayo

Baseball fans Down Under will find that premium TV provider Foxtel is the rights-holder in Australia for the MLB 2021 season.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though, as it means the playoffs action is available to stream online through slick streaming platform Kayo.

Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts.

DIRECTV

DIRECTV Stream provides FS1, Fox, ESPN, and TBS in their “Entertainment” package for $69.99 per month. If you upgrade to the DIRECTV Steam “Choice” plan, you can also get MLB Network for a price of $69.99 per month. While there isn’t a free trial, DIRECTV Stream will provide a full refund if you cancel within 14 days of signing up. All DIRECTV Stream plans include the following.

watch 20 streams simultaneously per subscription
a cloud-based DVR
channels like FS1, ESPN, and more
supported on AppleTV, Android TV, Roku, Amazon FireTV, and more

Note: This is just a guide to watch the MLB World Series officially. We will not encourage any illegal streaming of the MLB World Series 2021 in any manner. Just follow official channels. The External links are just a guide to watching MLB World Series through VPN officially from different Countries through official channels.