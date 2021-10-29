What is the best pre workout 2022? My advice – best pre workout supplement for weight loss

Best Pre-Workout Supplements For Strength, Cardio, Pump And More

What are the pre-workouts for, what are they made of, and how can they be used for optimized sessions? I answer your questions, with my buying advice. Click here to see the Best Pre-Workout Supplements

After a day of work, do you need a little boost to regain your motivation to go to the gym? The pre workout is for you! But not just for you … it’s good for everyone: in addition to reducing fatigue, pre-workout will give you the strength and energy to lift heavier and recover better between your rest periods.

But be careful to choose! If you are looking for a pre workout, you are also certainly already taking whey or other supplements … So to avoid falling into the vicious circle of dietary supplements, here are my recommendations for an effective and natural pre workout.

Out of all the ones I was able to test, here is the one that I selected as the best:

What is a pre-workout for?

More and more athletes are now using a pre-workout. But what is it in reality? We already have a good clue in its name: pre (before) and workout (training). In most cases, it will be a mixture of several molecules, part of the large family of food supplements.

It is therefore to take a few minutes before training its goal is to boost the physical performance of its user. It will make you more enduring , more resistant , and stronger … In short, it improves the performance of your training session.

How do these supplements work?

Pre-workout supplements are designed to improve performance during strength training. They contain both stimulating components and substances that promote blood circulation in the muscles.

The effect of these supplements is to increase focus and strength during training while reducing the time required for recovery during repetitive intervals.

Don’t think it’s a magic potion that will turn you into a war machine … But it helps push your limits, and push back the onset of fatigue which contributes to improved performance. In bodybuilding, better performance = increase in muscle mass.

When should you take a pre-workout?

You may be wondering if the pre-workout is useful to achieve your goals … The answer will be different depending on the case and depending on the dietary supplements you are already taking.

In my opinion, the best time to consume a Preworkout is in the dry / calorie restriction phase. Reducing your daily calorie intake will inevitably lower your energy and motivation levels. Here the consumption of a pre-workout will take on its full meaning since it will complement it with a boost of energy.

During the period of mass gain, you normally already eat enough to provide your body with the nutrients it needs. The pre-workout will not be bad, but not necessarily essential either, so save your money

Plus, if you already have supplements like creatine or l-glutamine, you don’t need to add a Preworkout.

what is the best pre workout ?

I decided to compare 4 pre workouts to be able to give you my opinion. The C4 pre-workout is the best-selling, the poison pre-workout has the most devastating packaging (we can even wonder if it’s not dangerous), and the bodybuilding ALl and N1 have a good reputation.

Pre workout Poison

Pre workout C4

N1 Pre workout

All Bodybuilding

For all the food supplements I buy, I make a point of checking the labels carefully to analyze the composition. It is even more true when I know that I am going to write an article to share with you my impressions and advise you. Know that as a general rule I will always favor a natural pre-workout over products that are too modified.

This is the best advice I can give you. In bodybuilding it makes sense to want to progress faster but not at any cost!

Among the 4 pre-workouts that I tested in this comparison, the one that gives me the most satisfaction on all points is that of the All musculation Nutrition brand. For those who do not know, it’s Jean from the youtube channel All Musculation. After having done numerous tests of dietary supplements, he launched his own brand with top quality products at affordable prices (no advertising or marketing, everything is in the quality of the product).

✓ It has an interesting composition, the effects felt are good on appointment, and a big plus for a pre-workout: the Peach mango taste is very nice (lemon is a little too bitter for me)! This is by far the best pre-workout I have tested, it will give you the strength and energy you need for optimum results before each workout.

Here is its composition:

– Taurine,

– L-Citrulline,

– Beta-Alanine,

– L-Leucine,

– L-Tyrosine,

– L-Isoleucine,

– L-Vali

Usage tips

For an optimal use of the pre-workout the following tips are important:

Do not take it after training, let alone on days when you do not train.

Consume 30 or 40 minutes before going to the gym.

To avoid falling into a sort of addiction, or pre-workout addiction, it is best to use it on an ad hoc basis, only during heavy training sessions. If you can’t do without it, then stop!

Since the pre-workout contains a lot of caffeine, it is important to test your tolerance to caffeine before taking this dietary supplement. If these prerequisites are met, then there is no danger in taking pre-workouts. You will feel a real boost of extra energy.

The main ingredients used in classic pre-workouts

The ingredients of pre-workout supplements are divided into: 1) components that increase resistance indicators – betaine, beta-alanine, creatine; 2) supplements that increase blood circulation in the muscles – arginine, citrulline, pycnogenol; 3) energy stimulants.

Without a doubt, caffeine is the most popular substance for stimulating the body. In some cases, manufacturers also add mate extract, taurine, and group B vitamins (the most common are B6 and B12).

What is this miracle recipe that can make an athlete a superman during training? What is its composition? These are questions you can ask yourself right now. Even if several companies making pre-workouts claim to have the miracle recipe, we must admit that we often find these same elements:

》 Caffeine: It is the major ingredient in pre-workout. The action of caffeine in the body is no longer a secret. It stimulates the body, speeds up the heart rate, and triggers certain hormonal activity. So, we feel very excited and alert. It is also recognized for its ability to burn fat. The amount is estimated at 200 mg.

》 Creatine: It is found in foods such as fish and meat. It is this which allows the muscle to regenerate quickly.

》 Beta-Alanine: It is also one of the major ingredients of the pre-workout. It aims to delay muscle fatigue. For beginners, the first few times you will feel tingling and redness. That’s a pretty good sign. The substance works. (3 to 4 g).

》 Citrulline-Malate: Citrulline, its purpose is to increase blood flow while reducing fatigue and pain. It is associated with malate, whose role is to eliminate toxins from the muscle.

》 Arginine: Its role is to dilate the veins and arteries so that the passage of blood (carrying nutrients as well as oxygen) is facilitated.

In addition to these substances, the pre-workout may also contain molecules such as taurine, tyrosine, carnitine, BCAAs, and carbohydrates.

》 Taurine: It has the same effect as an antioxidant. As a reminder, the role of antioxidants is to protect cells from damage resulting from oxidation. Its main role is to help the body flush out toxins. Also, taurine makes it possible to pass from the state of action to a state of rest. So it is a dietary supplement which is very functional, which is very effective.

》 Tyrosine: It is considered to be a mood enhancer which reduces stress and promotes concentration and energy. Its role is to act on nerve recovery after the end of the training session.

》 Carbohydrates: their purpose is to provide the body with energy. However, they contribute to the functioning of organs, cells and tissues.

》 Carnitine: it is known to accelerate the oxidation of fats during training, it also promotes recovery.

》 BCAAs: it is a combination of three branched amino acids, namely: leucine, isoleucine and valine. This name simply comes from the molecular structure which is shaped like a chain. The branching of leucine, isoleucine, valine represents about 33% of the proteins of the muscles. It is the BCAAs that are responsible for the energy to fuel the muscles. They increase strength, endurance and reduce abdominal fat.

Is taking a booster necessary in bodybuilding?

Honestly, it is not at all essential to take pre-workouts. However, it can turn out to be a real boost that you use on an ad hoc basis to achieve a certain performance you want during a very difficult special workout.

While it is true that no pre-workout is essential for physical activity, it must nevertheless be recognized that certain substances it contains effectively contribute to improving your form. As long as you do not develop a certain addiction to the product, the pre-workout remains a good way to boost your physical performance.

Finally: I see some in the room taking red bulls as a booster for their session, that I do not recommend. Note that to date, no study has shown that energy drinks increase physical and sports performance, and in addition they have no nutritional value.

Contraindications and side effects

Since the main ingredients in pre-workout supplements are energy components and a high dose of caffeine, it is recommended that you take them 5-6 hours before bedtime, otherwise you may not be able to fall asleep.

The main side effect is a tingling sensation on the skin caused by beta-alanine, which is harmless. Contraindications include arterial hypertension, excitability as well as intolerance of the components.

Official medicine in many countries has a negative view of the energy components of pre-workout supplements and prohibits the importation and sale of several brands. It is impossible to find brands like Jack 3D or No-Xplode in Germany and Brazil.

It is quite difficult to assess the real danger of these components for a healthy person, since in most cases only overdoses can be harmful. In addition, in France for example, for many years it was forbidden to sell creatine.

How Much Do Pre-Workouts Cost?

The number of ingredients also affects the price. A product that has creatine in addition to basic pre-workout ingredients, for example, will almost always carry a higher price tag. Supplements with added vitamins and nutrients, also jack up the price a bit.

The Best Pre-Workout Supplements

Best Pre-Workout Overall: Transparent Labs BULK

Best Pre-Workout for Women: Cira Pre-Game

Best Pre-Workout for Men: Plantrise Pre-Workout Fuel

Best Pre-Workout for Weight Loss: Transparent Labs LEAN

Best Natural Pre-Workout: Kaged Muscle Pre-Kaged Sport

Best Pre-Workout for Beginners: Plantrise Pre-Workout Fuel

Best Pre-Workout for Pumps: Kaged Muscle Pre-Kaged

Best Stim-Free Pre-Workout: Transparent Labs Stim-Free

Best Pre-Workout for Running: Xwerks Ignite