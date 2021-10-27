Where to Watch Dune (2021) online streaming for free at home

Denis Villeneuve’s epic film adaptation is almost finally here. Dune is a true science fiction classic, with multiple live-action versions, as well as video games, board games, and more on shelves and in nerds’ closets. Now, Denis Villenevue’s new movie adaptation is less than a week away, set to hit theaters and HBO Max on October 22.

Dune, per the official synopsis, “tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.” The film covers roughly the first half of Frank Herbert’s first Dune novel.

When is Dune’s HBO Max release date?

Dune officially premieres in theaters, including on IMAX screens, and on the streaming service HBO Max on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Major film releases usually have showings the evening before their official release date. That is the case for Dune, which will have in-theater showtimes the night before. HBO Max will also release Dune early; it will premiere Thursday, October 21.

How to watch Dune

Dune will play in theaters and on HBO Max upon release. As with Warner Bros.’ other 2021 theatrical releases, the film will be available for 31 days from when it hits the streaming service. If you’re not ready to head back to theaters, you can watch the beginning of Paul Atreides’ epic journey using the HBO Max app. The app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, mobile devices, many smart TVs, and on video game consoles like the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

How to watch Dune on HBO Max

Dune will release on HBO Max on the same day that it releases in cinemas, giving subscribers the option to watch at home.

You can sign up for an account over on the HBO Max website for $14.99 per month. There is a cheaper, ad-supported subscription, but this does not include new movie releases from Warner Bros.

HBO Max also includes new the Friends reunion, classic series such as The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, the Justice League Snyder Cut and many other films and shows from the Warner Bros. vault.

Currently, HBO Max is exclusive to the US. However, if you’re in the UK and would like to watch from home, then there is a way.

How much does Dune on HBO Max cost?

Many streaming services charge an extra fee to access new major releases. However, Dune will be available only to subscribers of HBO Max’s Ad-Free plan, at no additional cost.

If you are not already a subscriber or have HBO Max with ads, you will not be able to see Dune — unless you purchase or upgrade to HBO Max’s Ad-Free subscription for $14.99/month.

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

As well as instant access to new Warner Bros. blockbusters – the Will Smith-starring sports biopic King Richard arrives on November 19 – you’ll get over 13,000 hours of prime content: choice picks from the Warner Bros. archive and subsidiary companies like New Line Cinema, Studio Ghibli’s animated masterpieces, DC Entertainment blockbusters like Wonder Woman: 1984.

And – the clue’s in the name – watch every iconic HBO series ever made. Enjoy The Sopranos, Euphoria, Mare of Easttown and The Wire, plus all 10 seasons of iconic sitcom Friends, addictive HBO Max Originals like Gossip Girl, and so much more.

Best streaming service of 2021:

Find out how all of the top streaming contenders — Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Paramount Plus and Peacock measure up in terms of shows, movies, features and price.

How to watch HBO Max

HBO Max is a streaming subscription service that offers a wide variety of TV shows and movies on-demand.

The service offers up to five viewer profiles, with tons of curated selections for adults and kids, the option to download content and the ability to stream on many devices.

Here is everything you need to know about HBO Max.

Sign up for a subscription by going to HBO Max’s website. The service is available on Amazon’s app store, Apple’s app store, Google Play and Samsung TV, as well as most internet and digital providers. You can watch the streaming service from most devices, such as PS4, Xbox One, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV. A comprehensive list can be found here. One notable and popular streaming device you can’t watch from is Roku, which is in a stalemate with HBO Max.

How to watch Amazon Prime

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime for savings on the e-commerce site — $13 a month, or $6.49 per month for students — you also get access to Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service. The service has new movies to rent or buy, and you can watch a number of movies and shows for free, so long as they have the little Prime tag on the corner of the icon. You can also subscribe to Prime Video without the e-commerce savings for $9 a month.

If you’re a movie fan, Prime Video might be the right choice for you: Amazon’s platform has three times as many movies as Netflix does, one study found. Not all of them are major blockbusters, but it is an extensive catalog.

As with Hulu, you can buy add-on channels for Prime Video such as HBO and Starz. You can also find programs by searching a channel like BET or Boomerang. Sometimes, even if a show requires an add-on, you can usually watch a season or two for free on Prime. I like Prime Video because it typically has films that are more off the beaten path in addition to mainstream new releases. Plus, there are quality original shows, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Man in the High Castle, as well as original movies like The Big Sick.

How to watch Peacock TV

Peacock, the streaming service from NBCUniversal, is a bit different from the others on this list. While, like many of the streaming services, it has a tiled interface and a big-name network behind it, it also includes live news and sports, new original series and a large back catalog of TV shows and movies. Many of the titles are available to watch for free, making it somewhat similar to a free streaming service like Tubi or Roku Channels.

Peacock’s free tier offers tons of ad-supported content, with the option to upgrade to ad-supported premium ($5 a month) or ad-free premium plus ($10 a month) if you want to expand the library even further. You’ll find shows, movies, news, live sports and skit-style clips, with standouts including The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, some Premier League soccer matches, and more. You’ll also get episodes of current NBC shows like This is Us the week after they air on the free tier, or the day after on the premium tier.

In addition, for shows like The Office or Parks and Recreation, you’ll only get access to a few episodes. You’ll need to upgrade to premium to get full access.

Since launch, Peacock has added the few features it was lacking like Roku and Amazon Fire TV support, profiles for different users and some mobile downloads. But it still doesn’t offer mobile downloads for its cheaper tiers or 4K HDR streaming — both of which are available on the paid competition like Netflix and Disney Plus.

Peacock probably won’t replace Netflix or Hulu, at least in the short term. But it’s a nice free option for finding some older movies and shows you might have missed (or want to watch again), and keeping up with current NBC shows, as long as you don’t mind watching a few ads.

Netflix

Netflix is a veteran streaming service and essentially introduced us to the modern binge-watch, as it houses iconic shows (old and new) like Supernatural, Glee, Gilmore Girls and The West Wing. It’s easy to put on an old favorite and let it play, whether you’re actively watching or not.

Netflix has also become known for its Originals — movies, shows and multiple documentaries, many of which have received both popular and critical acclaim. Think about the hype surrounding The Queen’s Gambit, Bridgerton, Mindhunter and Stranger Things. Netflix has even won during Oscar season with Roma and My Octopus Teacher.

New seasons of shows typically come out all at once, and after you blow through them in one afternoon, you have to wait months or even years for the next one. I would keep Netflix for the binge-watching and for those fascinating investigative docuseries such as The Keepers and The Pharmacist. While you’re waiting for your favorite show to come back, Netflix mixes up its content every month, releasing new titles every week.

You can choose between basic ($9 per month), standard ($14) and premium ($18) plans.

Hulu

For $6 a month (with ads), Hulu is a perfect complement and counterpoint to Netflix. This channel lineup has a huge variety of familiar shows from networks like ABC, Fox and NBC that you can watch soon after they air (unlike on Netflix), as well as a growing catalog of its own critically acclaimed original series like The Handmaid’s Tale and PEN15. If you have $6 per month to spare and don’t mind trading a few ads for a wealth of TV options, Hulu is a no-brainer. You’ve also got the option to upgrade to a no-ads plan for $12 a month, or add on live TV streaming for $65 a month for a full cable replacement.

When you can watch Dune

Dune’s official release date in the United States is October 22, but many theaters will begin showing it the night before, on October 21. Similarly, you’ll be able to watch the film on HBO Max on Thursday, October 21st, 2021, at 3 PM PDT.

Dune is already showing in theaters in Europe and Asia. The film will hit U.K. theaters on October 22, and Australian theaters on December 2.

While you wait for Denis Villeneuve’s take on the sci-fi epic to go live, make sure to check out our 10/10 review. Former Entertainment editor Michael Rogeau called the film “the best possible adaptation of one of science fiction’s most iconic works. It’s the one you’ve awaited for over five decades, or since whatever time you first turned a page in Herbert’s seminal novel. The talented filmmakers and jaw-dropping cast have done it justice. Go see it so that they can tell the rest of the story.”

How to watch Dune online in the US

Sandworms and spice and intergalactic fights! We’re hyped for this immense adaptation of Dune, which lands on HBO Max from Friday, October 22. As with previous Warner Brother 2021 releases, it’s made available online day-and-date with its theatrical release, where you can watch it as much as you want for a 31-day period.

There are currently two HBO Max subscription plans available: one ‘With Ads’ at $9.99 a month, and the other ‘Ad Free’ at the familiar $14.99 monthly rate. If you want to watch Denis Villeneuve’s Dune online, however, you’ll need to shell out for the latter option, because early access to WB blockbusters isn’t a feature of the cheaper plan – and neither is crisp 4K UHD picture quality, for that matter.

But if the $14.99 fee seems steep, you could save 16% by committing to its annual plan for $149.99 for the 12-months. And there are often excellent deals for new subscribers available, so keep an eye out.

You can stream content on a wide range of devices compatible with the HBO Max app. These include: iPhone and Android devices, Apple, Samsung, and Amazon Fire TVs, Roku, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, in addition to laptops and PCs running Chrome, Mac, or Windows operating systems.

How to watch Dune across the rest of the world

Dune is being released all over planet Earth, but it’ll only be available to stream outside of the US after its standard theatrical window.

So, international audiences will need to flock to theatres to see Dune (where it’s Covid-safe, of course). UK and Canadian viewers can watch it from Friday, October 22, the same day as in America.

Sadly Australians will have to wait until December 2 to be awed by giant sandworms at the cinema, because ongoing lockdowns have pushed back a number of film releases in that part of the world.

And its uncertain currently whether Dune will be procured by any of the major VOD platforms in these territories. But many past 2021 Warner Brothers movies released on HBO Max – The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It for example – have been made available to rent internationally as premium video on demand (PVOD) titles, on services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, and Google Play Store.

So, while we can’t say for certain, it’ll be worth checking these websites to see if that holds true for epic sci-fi blockbuster Dune.

What is Dune about?

Set in the year 10191, Dune begins with Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) handed control of the Spice mining operation on the desert planet Arrakis, with “spice” being a valuable commodity harvested in large amounts for its youth enhancing and prophetic properties.

But after arriving with his son Paul (Chalamet – read about how he bagged the lead role) and the Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), the Atreides family are threatened with annihilation by their enemies, the House Harkonnen. And, forsaken in the desolate, sandworm strewn environment, they find allyship with the planet’s native Fremen.