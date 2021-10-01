Where to Watch No Time to Die Online: When will the movie release be streaming for free?

No Time To Die is one of the most anticipated films of the last few years and those unable to make it to the cinema want to know, when will the film be available to stream?

If you caught glimpses of the star-studded No Time to Die premiere, you’ll already know that it’s set to be a film that goes down in history. Not only was everyone from the show’s cast to royals like Kate Middleton in her stunning gold dress in attendance, but reviews after the event came in thick and fast – and it was 5-stars all round.

Streaming is more popular than ever and especially during the pandemic, many films went straight onto the likes of Netflix and NOW. So what’s the plan with this new James Bond film?

Originally, No Time to Die was set for an April 2020 release date. But around the time that the pandemic was officially declared, No Time to Die was one of the first major movies to announce that it would push back its release date. While first hoping for a fall 2020 premiere, the decision was ultimately made to push No Time to Die until 2021.

Now, No Time to Die has an official release date of Sept. 30 in the U.K. and Oct. 8 in the U.S., essentially a year-and-a-half later than its original intended release.

While the Bond franchise is one of the biggest in the world, it actually hasn’t occupied a traditional summer blockbuster spot most tentpoles aim for in a long time. You’d have to go back to Licence to Kill in 1989 for a James Bond film to have been released during the summer. Since then, Bond has found a home mostly in November, so the fall release date is par for the course.

How to watch ‘No Time to Die’?

No Time to Die will play exclusively in theaters when it is released in Oct. 8. While there were rumors throughout the pandemic about the likes of Netflix or Apple TV Plus bidding big for the rights to stream the film, no deal was struck. Even after Amazon acquired MGM’s library, which holds many James Bond films, the producers were adamant that No Time to Die would have its debut on the big screen, as would future films in the series.

However, how long No Time to Die has an exclusive theatrical run is up in the air, as theatrical windows are shrinking from the previous standard of 90 days. And with the Amazon deal, it is likely to first appear on Amazon Prime Video whenever it does become available for streaming.

When will No Time To Die be available to stream online in the UK?

At the moment, it’s not known when the film will be available to stream in the UK or anywhere else in the world.

No Time To Die come out this month in the UK and the film opens in the US at a slightly later date in October in the US.

It will certainly make its way to streaming services in the future though, much like all the other James Bond films. When it does become available for streaming, you’ll likely be able to rent the film from Amazon Prime or the iTunes store. Netflix and NOW may also have access to the film in the years to come.

Major Disney titles are just some of those that went straight to streaming services during the pandemic last year. Pixar’s Soul and the live-action remake of Mulan went onto Disney+ and bypassed cinemas, infuriating those in the cinema industry.

Similarly, Wonder Woman 1984 was available on HBO Max in the US on the same day as it had a limited cinema release. And last year, Warner Brothers announced that two of its biggest 2021 titles – Dune and The Matrix 4 – would have the same release pattern on same day availability in cinemas and streaming services.

However, this was all in the height of the pandemic. Whether this pattern will remain the same as the world recovers from the virus remains to be seen.

Where you can watch it now

No Time To Die is showing in most cinemas in the UK, including:

Cineworld

Vue Cinemas

ODEON Cinemas

Curzon Cinemas

Everyman Cinemas

Empire Cinemas

Smaller chains and independent picture houses will also likely have a license to feature the film, so it’s best to check out your favourite local cinema for showtimes and tickets.

No Time To Die stars Daniel Craig in his reprised role as James Bond and Ana de Armas as Paloma, CIA agent and the “most badass” Bond girl. The film also features Remi Malek as Safin, French actress Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, Naomie Harris as Miss Moneypenny and Lashana Lynch as Nomi.

When is No Time To Die coming out?

No Time To Die comes out on September 30 2021 in the UK.

In the US, the picture will come to cinemas on the later date of October 8 2021.

The release of the film has been a long time coming for movie fans. Initially, the plan was to release the film in April 2020. But like many other projects, it was delayed due to the start of the coronavirus pandemic around the world.

It was then scheduled to release in October last year but executives delayed No Time to Die again.

At the time, Cineworld said that delays to big budget releases meant the cinema industry was currently “unviable”. While lead film markers wrote to the UK government and called for financial support for chains as they said “UK cinema stands on the edge of an abyss”.

Executives pushed back No Time To Die a third time in January earlier this year. This was shortly following the announcement of another lockdown in the UK and many other countries around the world.

The general worldwide release of the film in October last year comes on the sixth anniversary of the film’s predecessor, Spectre, which came out in October 2015.

Where to Watch ‘No Time to Die’ Movie Streaming?

Fall blockbuster season is here, and one of the year’s most anticipated titles is about to arrive in theaters: No Time To Die, aka Daniel Craig‘s final outing as iconic MI6 agent James Bond.

When the film picks up, Bond has walked away from his life as 007 and is committed to living peacefully in retirement. However, his plans are upended when he’s recruited to rescue a scientist Valdo Obruchev (David Dencik) who’s been kidnapped by Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek), a mysterious villain armed with a dangerous new technology. No Time to Die also stars Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, and Ben Whishaw.

Curious where you can watch the newest Bond installment? Here’s what to know about when No Time to Die will be on streaming.

Will No Time to Die be on a streaming service?

Sorry, No Time to Die will not be on a streaming service at the same time that the film is playing in theaters.

After the film’s theatrical run has ended, you’ll be able to rent or buy it on digital platforms like Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube.

When will No Time to Die be streaming for free?

Unfortunately, we don’t know when No Time to Die will be available on your favorite streaming service. For now, the only way to watch the movie is to check it out when it hits theaters.

Can I watch the other James Bond movies on streaming?

Craig has played 007 in four other films: 2006’s Casino Royale, 2008’s Quantum of Solace, 2012’s Skyfall, and 2015’s Spectre.

Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, and Spectre are available to rent starting at $3.99 or purchase starting at $9.99 on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, or YouTube.

But just where will fans be able to watch No Time to Die? Will the James Bond movie be streaming or exclusive to cinemas?

After originally being scheduled to release in April 2020, No Time to Die will finally hit screens in the UK on September 30th, 2021 and will follow suit in the US on October 8th.

On top of that, the film’s release date differs depending on the country in question.

Following the events of 2015’s Spectre, No Time to Die catches up with Bond after he has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica.

However, his peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter of the CIA comes to 007 for help.

Bond is tasked with the rescue of a kidnapped scientist but the mission turns out to be far more deadly and treacherous than anyone could have expected.

WHERE TO WATCH NO TIME TO DIE

No Time to Die will be available to watch exclusively in cinemas when it releases around the world.

That’s right, there will be no streaming options available on release, meaning fans will have to venture out to watch James Bond’s latest adventure on the big screen.

Fans in the UK can find out which venues are showing No Time to Die here while US readers can do the same here.

Past films in the James Bond franchise are available to buy or rent on digital stores such as Google Play and Amazon Prime’s store and No Time to Die is expected to follow suit after its initial theatrical release window.

No Time to Die will be available to watch exclusively in cinemas when it releases in the UK on September 30th and in the US on October 8th.