Where to watch “The Last Duel” free streaming online At home: Is it on Netflix, HBO Max or Disney Plus?

The past 18 months have been a turbulent time for movie releases with the Covid-19 pandemic forcing films to move online or delay their release dates.

Despite the changing landscape, new films have found their way onto screens one way or another and the newest arrival from legendary director Ridley Scott, The Last Duel, is finally here.

‘The Last Duel’ is a historical drama movie that tells the story of the epic fight between a knight and his squire with life and death consequences after the former’s wife accuses the latter of raping her. Directed by Ridley Scott (‘Gladiator‘), the movie is an adaptation of Eric Jager’s novel of the same name and brings a fresh take on tales of medieval morality.

It boasts a stellar star cast featuring talented stars such as Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck. If you enjoy films with swashbuckling action and compelling interpersonal character drama, ‘The Last Duel’ should appeal to you, and here are the ways to watch it online!

After originally being scheduled to release in December 2020, The Last Duel finally hits screens on October 15th, 2021 in the US and UK although film’s release date differs slightly depending on the country in question.

Directed by the legendary Ridley Scott, The Last Duel tells the 14th-century story of Marguerite de Carrouges who claims to have been raped by Jacques Le Gris, her husband’s best friend and squire.

With his reputation on the line, Marguerite’s husband, the feared knight Jean de Carrouges, challenges Jacques to a trial by combat in what would be the last legally sanctioned duel in French history.

What is The Last Duel About?

Set in 1386, ‘The Last Duel’ follows Knight Jean de Carrouges, a brave fighter and respected figure on and off the battlefield. His squire Jacques Le Gris, who is also his best friend, is accused by Jean’s wife, Marguerite, of raping her. However, there is no way of knowing for certain what transpired between the duo. As a result, to save his dignity, Jean challenges Jacques to a trial by combat. The epic confrontation between the knight and the squire not only decides the fates of the trio but also defines the course of history.

Is The Last Duel on Disney+?

“The Last Duel” will be available to all Disney Plus subscribers starting November 30. Disney originally said the movie will be available to stream after 45 days in theaters, but the official Disney Plus release date is more than 60 days after the film’s theatrical debut.

It’s possible you’ll be able to rent or buy “The Last Duel” from services like Vudu, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play before it arrives on Disney Plus, but an official VOD release date has not been confirmed.

In the past, Disney Plus charged a Premier Access fee ($30) for movies still playing in theaters, but subscribers won’t have to pay extra to watch “The Last Duel.”

Where to Watch The Last Duel Online?

‘The Last Duel’ has received an exclusive 45-day theatrical release. If you wish to watch the movie at a theater, you can check show timings and book tickets here. The film is slated for a digital release sometime after its theatrical run, and it will become available on VOD platforms. We will update you regarding the same once the relevant information is available.

Since ‘The Last Duel’ has only been released in theaters, there is currently no way to watch the movie for free. We also discourage our readers from resorting to any illegal methods and strongly advocate for the legal consumption of entertainment by paying for it.

Meet The Cast

As well as boasting Ridley Scott behind the camera, The Last Duel also features a star-studded cast in front of the camera as well.

Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges

Matt Damon as Jean de Carrouges

Adam Driver as Jacques Le Gris

Ben Affleck as Count Pierre d’Alençon

Harriet Walter as Nicole de Buchard

Nathaniel Parker as Sir Robert de Thibouville

Sam Hazeldine as Thomin du Bois

Michael McElhatton as Bernard Latour

Alex Lawther as King Charles VI

Marton Csokas as Crespin

Željko Ivanek as Le Coq

Clive Russell as King’s Uncle

Adam Nagaitis as Adam Louvel

Bosco Hogan as Priest

Clare Dunne as Ceila

Caoimhe O’Malley as Elizabeth

The Last Duel review – storytelling with gusto in Ridley Scott’s medieval epic

Here is a bizarre rape-revenge parable where the rapists get to do the revenging, based on a true story and set in a 14th-century society of bluebloods infatuated with their own reputation for gallantry, nobility and courtly love. It is co-written by Nicole Holofcener, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck and directed by Ridley Scott at a full-tilt gallop, with the same muscular force as his great crowd-pleaser Gladiator. At its premiere at the Venice film festival last month, The Last Duel was coolly received by critics, perhaps uneasy at this theme being tackled by alpha male stars. But though flawed, its old-fashioned movie-making energy commands attention as well as its ingenious, if overextended three-act Rashomon structure, retelling the same story from three different standpoints, mostly without insisting on tricksy discrepancies.

This is a story of rape that does not instantly extend to the complainant the #MeToo prerogative of victim-belief, giving us the story as told by the victim’s husband, the culprit and finally the victim herself in a he-said-he-said-she-said format. But a trick with the intertitles makes it clear which story is the truth. It is based on medieval literature specialist Eric Jager’s bestseller The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial By Combat in Medieval France, which recounted how, in 1386, the Norman knight Jean de Carrouges demanded of King Charles VI the right to a fight-to-the-death with a certain Jacques Le Gris, with whom he was already in bitter dispute over a matter of land ownership and military preferment, and who he now accused of raping his wife, Marguerite.

Damon gives a very good performance (actually, one of the best of his career) as the pompous, chippy and defensive Carrouges. His star is waning at court and he is enviously obsessed with the success of his frenemy and fellow soldier Le Gris, a preening, self-assured careerist and libertine played with feline style by Adam Driver. Le Gris wheedles his way into the good graces of the ruling Count Pierre d’Alençon, himself a giggling womaniser played with blond hair (never a good sign) by Affleck. The king is portrayed in a similar vein by Alex Lawther. Carrouges’ happiness should be assured when he is knighted on the battlefield and marries the beautiful Marguerite de Thibouville, played by Jodie Comer. But his failure to get his wife pregnant, along with his rancorous attitude, causes nothing but bitterness and resentment. Then he returns from an ill-tempered visit to the Parisian court to be told by his wife, blazing with rage and hurt, that Le Gris has raped her.

From Carrouges’ standpoint, the event is eerily absent; from Marguerite’s it is an ugly and violent act of hate. But Le Gris’s view of things is truly insidious and contemptible: after the accusation is made public, Driver’s Le Gris is solemn with self-pity, assuring D’Alençon that of course the lady made chaste protestations because that was what was expected of her. The scene itself, as played from inside Le Gris’s head, is a chilling affair of worldly self-forgiveness and delusion: the medieval equivalent of blurred lines. The odious D’Alençon assures his favourite that the public would not understand such “nuance” and urges him to take the nauseatingly familiar-sounding defence: “Deny, deny, deny.” And after the event, Marguerite’s husband angrily redoubles the ordeal in a horrendous, punitive demonstration of his male privilege.

The flaw is that, though Comer gives the role her considerable best, the drama is centred on the men; the tripartite structure means Marguerite can only get one third of our attention – not even the 50% that she might otherwise receive in the court of patriarchal public opinion. The writing and direction are focused elsewhere, although there is no doubt as to how nauseating these male characters are. Even so, it is a forthright picture with storytelling gusto.