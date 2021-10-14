Where to Watch ‘The Last Duel’ free streaming online At home

Here’s options for downloading or watching The Last Duel streaming full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is The Last Duel available to stream? Is watching [The Last Duel Matt Damon film] on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch The Last Duel for free throughout the year are described below.

Longtime friends and professional collaborators Ben Affleck and Matt Damon revealed that, after nearly three decades of working together in Hollywood, the pair nearly shared their first on-screen kiss in director Ridley Scott’s new movie The Last Duel.

Sir Ridley Scott, the eminent director behind movies such as Blade Runner, Gladiator, Martian, and many more, is back with another ambitious film, The Last Duel. The upcoming historical drama is an adaptation of a book of the same name by American literary critic Eric Jager.

“In the original actual version of that scene — the way that ceremony actually took place was that you kissed everybody on the mouth,” Affleck recently told Entertainment Tonight of a portion of the Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting duo’s 14th-century period script (co-written with Nicole Holofcener) that initially saw Damon’s Jean de Carrouges greet Affleck’s nobleman, Count Pierre d’Alençon, with the historically rooted gesture.

“That would’ve been our first on-screen kiss,” Damon, 51, added, while Affleck, 49, promised: “It’s going to have to wait.” (Representatives for Disney/20th Century Studios didn’t immediately respond to EW’s request for confirmation on the deleted scene.)

When will The Last Duel release?

The historical drama had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021. Next week, the movie will open in theaters across multiple countries for the general audience, starting on 13 October 2021.

Here’s the complete release schedule for The Last Duel:

13 October 2021 – France

France 14 October 2021 – UAE, Argentina, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Hungary, Italy, Cambodia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, Slovakia, and Ukraine

UAE, Argentina, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Hungary, Italy, Cambodia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, Slovakia, and Ukraine 15 October 2021- Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, UK, Indonesia, (internet)Ireland, Japan, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Sweden, Turkey, and the USA

20 October 2021- South Korea

South Korea 22 October 2021- India

India 28 October 2021- Russia

Russia 29 October 2021- Spain and Iceland

When will The Last Duel release online?

After an almost 10-month delay, The Last Duel is finally releasing in theaters, and producers seem to have shown great faith in the movie’s Box Office expectations. So far, there has been no word about the official digital release. It seems that viewers will have to wait for the theatrical run to end before getting an update.

Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the large-scale venture, which also marks the reunion of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as a writing duo after 20 long years. They wrote the screenplay for The Last Duel with Nicole Holofcener.

The Last Duel: Runtime, cast, characters, and premise

Runtime

The Last Duel has followed the tradition of most historical drama films and is expected to have a long runtime of two hours and 33 minutes (153 minutes).

Cast and characters

The period film, based on actual events from 14th century France, features an ensemble cast portraying historical figures. Here’s the star cast for The Last Duel:

Matt Damon portrays Jean de Carrouges

Adam Driver portrays Jacques Le Gris

Jodie Comer portrays Marguerite de Carrouges

Ben Affleck portrays Count Pierre d’Alençon

Harriet Walter portrays Nicole de Buchard

Nathaniel Parker portrays Sir Robert de Thibouville

Sam Hazeldine portrays Thomin du Bois

Michael McElhatton portrays Bernard Latour

Alex Lawther portrays King Charles VI

Marton Csokas portrays Crespin

About The Last Duel

The Last Duel will release on Oct 13, 2021 and is directed by Ridley Scott .This movie will be 2 hr 33 min in duration and will be available in English language. Marton Csokas, Tallulah Haddon, Serena Kennedy, Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, Simone Collins, Clare Dunne, Adam Driver, Florian Hutter, William Houston, Ben Affleck, Daniel Horn, Clive Russell, Corinne Delacour, Julian Firth, Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker, Bosco Hogan, Michael McElhatton, Kevin McGahern, Alex Lawther, Zoé Bruneau, Ian Pirie, Paul Bandey, Thomas Silberstein, Sam Hazeldine, Brian F. Mulvey, Caoimhe O’Malley and Zeljko Ivanek will be playing as the star cast in this movie. The Last Duel scores a 7.5 digit binge rating out of 10 and will be a brilliant movie to watch in the Drama and Historical genres.