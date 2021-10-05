Where to Watch ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ on Streaming in the US

How to Watch Venom: Let There Be Carnage: Is the Marvel Sequel Streaming? Carnage comes in many forms in the aptly named sequel to ”Venom“ For anyone who wants carnage to occur as soon as possible. Watch ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’: Is the Marvel Sequel Streaming?

After many, many release date delays and re-shuffles, the universe has decided there can, officially, be carnage. Venom: Let There Be Carnage has arrived, following up on Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the head-chomping alien he shares a body with after their origin story in 2018’s Venom. This time around, Andy Serkis is in the director’s chair, and Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady has been unleashed with a brand new wig and the homicidal symbiote known as Carnage inside of him. The hype, as they say, is real, but thanks to the extremely confusing, notably un-chill times we’re living in, it can get a little confusing as to how exactly we’re supposed to watch 2021’s biggest new releases.

Tom Hardy returns to his battle with alien Venom in the sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” on Friday, Oct. 1. This time, Hardy’s character Eddie Brock, who plays host to the symbiotic creature, also faces Venom’s enemy Carnage. The first “Venom” was a commercial hit, grossing $856 million at the worldwide box office despite some not-so-great reviews. Sony Pictures quickly put into motion plans for a sequel, and now “Venom 2” is ready to be unleashed upon the world.

With such a high-profile release, many may be wondering how it may be viewed. Is “Venom 2” streaming? Is it theatrical-only? Will it be streaming anytime soon? These questions and more are answered below.

"Venom 2" is not currently available for streaming. Its theatre-only release echoes similar theatrical exclusives in the past for Sony Pictures like "Escape Room 2" and "Peter Rabbit 2."

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is exclusively playing in movie theaters. If we assume “Venom 2” will follow the same rollout as Sony’s other theatrical releases, it won’t be on a streaming service anytime soon. However, it will likely be released on PVOD sooner rather than later, so keep an eye out in the coming months. We’ll update this post when those details are available.

What Is Venom: Let There Be Carnage About?

Directed by Andy Serkis, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) returns for the sequel. Woody Harrelson joins the cast as Cletus Kasady, a serial killer put behind bars by Brock’s journalistic coverage. When Brock visits Kasady in jail, Kasady bites Brock, spawning Carnage by mixing his DNA with that of Brock’s and therefore Venom’s. Female counterpart characters also appear as they get sucked into the battles between Venom and Carnage.

“Venom” is not currently streaming anywhere, but is available to rent online. Sources to pay for the 2018 film include Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube and ITunes to name a few.

Head to theaters today — if you're comfortable with current COVID protocols and the graphic scenes of the story — to witness 90 more minutes of Tom Hardy's reprise of the daytime journalist and nighttime venomous vigilante.

It is, finally. The road to Venom: Let There Be Carnage actually hitting the big screen has been a pretty wild one. Originally set to premiere on October 2, 2020, the film was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting to June 5, 2021, then September 17, then September 24, then October 15, before the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings inspired Sony to push Let There Be Carnage up to October 1. So, long story short, you can currently go see Venom: Let There Be Carnage right now in a movie theater.

Of course, as the pandemic is still sticking around, make sure to check your local safety precautions carefully before buying a ticket.

Unfortunately, no. The only way to watch Venom: Let There Be Carnage right now is at a movie theater. The 2021 initiative taken by Warner Bros. to drop all its blockbusters on HBO Max, coupled with Black Widow’s debut on Disney+ Premiere Access, really got audiences accustomed to the option of watching new movies at home. But more and more, buoyed by the relative success of films like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings—plus vaccines becoming more readily available—studios are releasing tentpoles exclusively in theaters once again. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is no different.

As to where Let There Be Carnage will, eventually, be streaming? Also a complicated question. Back in April, Disney and Sony reached a pretty massive deal that ensured Sony’s Marvel content—including everything under the studio’s loosely defined universe of Spider-Man-related characters, like Venom—would stream on Disney-owned streamers like Disney+ and Hulu, but only after an exclusive stay on Netflix.

The original Venom, directed by Ruben Fleischer, is only available to stream for free to anyone subscribed to DirectTV. Otherwise, Venom is available to rent on Amazon or Vudu for $2.99, or Apple TV, Youtube, and Redbox for $3.99.

If you simply must get your Tom Hardy fix and don’t feel like renting, here are all the actor’s movies you can stream right now, broken down by streaming service:

Listen, maybe you just want to watch a Marvel movie, any Marvel movie, right this dang second, and that’s fair. Whether or not you decide to go see Venom: Let There Be Carnage, these are all of the Marvel movies you could just stream right now, broken down by streaming service

No – Sony has maintained that Venom 2 is coming out in theatres only, and the company doesn't seem to have any agreements in place for a swift procession to an online platform. When it does eventually happen, it'll likely be Netflix, which is where the first Venom, and Spider-Man Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are available.

However, that won’t happen until Venom 2 has gone through the regular cycle from theatres to home media. For now, if you want to enjoy some carnage, cinemas are your only choice.

The short answer is: We don’t know. A digital release date for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has not yet been announced. Unlike other movie studios during the pandemic, Sony has not had a consistent digital release strategy during the pandemic.

The first place Venom 2 will most likely go—though it's not guaranteed—is Starz, due to a pre-existing deal with the premium cable network. The good news is that if Venom: Let There Be Carnage does go to Starz, most likely 6 to 9 months after it debuts in theaters (meaning March, 2022 to June, 2022), it will also be available on services like Hulu with the Starz add-on.

Disney also recently made a deal with Sony to bring Spider-Man and other Marvel properties to Disney Plus after the movies released on Netflix—but that deal begins with Sony’s 2022 release slate, and Venom 2 will release in 2021.

In other words, it may be a while before Venom: Let There Be Carnage is available to stream at home. If you’re tired of waiting for Eddie Brock, your best bet is to go see Venom 2 in a movie theater. In the meantime, you can also rent or buy the first Venom movie at home

It is being discussed whether Venom 2 will be available for streaming from home or if it will only be in theaters. Unfortunately, you will not be able to watch it anywhere. It will only be available in theaters. It may be streamed on a streaming service after its release on the big screen.

Venom 2 will not be available on a streaming service at the same time Venom 2 is released in theaters. Apologies!

Venom 2 is most likely going to premiere on Starz – though it's not guaranteed – due to an existing deal with the premium cable network. It is good news that if Venom: Let There Be Carnage does come to Starz, it will likely be available on services like Hulu with the Starz add-on 6 to 9 months after it debuts in theaters (meaning March, 2022 to June, 2022).

Even so, it is possible Venom 2 may eventually be available on Netflix, thanks to the recent deal Sony signed with Netflix last month to send the 2022 Sony release to Netflix after it releases on PVOD, or premium video on demand. The streaming deal with Netflix does not include Venom 2, because that film was released in 2022, not 2022. In the “pay 1 window,” premium cable channels such as Starz and HBO have access to a film. It may make it to Netflix after this window, but we do not know for sure.

Disney also recently made a deal with Sony to bring Spider-Man and other Marvel properties to Disney Plus after the movies released on Netflix—but again, that deal begins with Sony’s 2022 release slate, and Venom 2 will release in 2021. So, again, we’re not yet sure what this means for Venom 2, but your best bet is to either see it in theaters, or sign up for a Starz subscription some time next year.

Is Venom on Disney+?

No, sorry. Disney recently made a deal with Sony to bring Spider-Man and other Marvel properties to Disney+ after the movies are initially released on Netflix, but that deal begins with Sony’s 2022 releases. It’s currently unclear whether Venom and other older Sony films featuring Marvel characters will head to the House of Mouse’s streamer eventually.

About Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will release on Oct 01, 2021 and is directed by Andy Serkis .This movie will be 1 hr 30 min in duration and will be available in English language. Tom Hardy, Olumide Olorunfemi, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Naomie Harris, Stephen Graham, Amber Sienna, Peggy Lu, Sean Delaney, Larry Olubamiwo, William W. Barbour, Laurence Spellman, Ed Kear, Alfredo Tavares, Michelle Greenidge, Jessie Vinning, Otis Winston, Etienne Vick, Mel Powell, Andrew Koponen, John Lobato, Sean Michael McGrory, Erwin Felicilda and Rick Richardson will be playing as the star cast in this movie. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be available in Action and Sci-Fi genres.

Venom 2 Cast

A lot of the same actors from Venom 2 make an appearance in the sequel. Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock, who becomes Venom after being infected by an alien symbiote. Michelle Williams returns in the role of Anne Weying (a district attorney who is Eddie’s ex-fiancée).

Interestingly enough, Woody Harrelson, who appeared at the tail end of the first Venom film, will also return for Venom 2. In the film, he portrays Cletus Kasady, a scientist who is host to another alien symbiote known as Carnage. The series returns with Reid Scott as Dr. Dan Lewis, Weying’s boyfriend.

