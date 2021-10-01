Why SCV needs more charitable retailers

Image by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

Being in a community makes us feel like we are part of something greater than ourselves. With a lot happening nowadays, like people being homeless, unemployed, abused, sick, and so much more, the community has never been so important. I am sure we have heard of multiple stories about different community members uplifting each other. Even better, we also know about some of the established organizations that are always willing to lend a hand when needed.

Aldi is one of these organizations that are known for their excellent community work. Having been in operation for 40 years, this family business has expanded tremendously and now has more than 2000 stores across 36 states. Them being the first discounter in the world in 1961 goes to show how well they have been doing to exist till now, and with their standards of serving great quality at great prices, they always have everyone rushing for their Aldi weekly ad preview. Their success has led them to give back to the communities that make them who they are. Today we will be looking at the community work being done here, and why we need more organizations such as Aldi for community upliftment.

Image by Elissia Garcia on Unsplash

Community work plays a crucial role in Santa Clarita Valley, as it serves to enhance the quality of life. This is achieved by collaborating the people with the city’s resources to build outreach groups and enrichment programs for youth and families. Ever since Covid-19 came, life has changed for a lot of people and we saw people losing jobs, homes and even loved ones. This has raised the need for community involvement and organizations such as Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry have stepped up to help people in need. This help really goes a long way for so many people.

For a community that is growing so quickly, our children are the future and hope of Santa Clarita Valley and Aldi understands that so well because it caters for their needs through a project called ALDI Smart Kids by partnering up with non-profit organizations to create better health and wellbeing for these kids. No wonder we are always rated the nation’s safest community and have award-winning school districts and higher learning institutes. It is the best place to raise a family and especially with all the support from Aldi. You can see why community is very important and why we need more organizations like these in Santa Clarita Valley.

As a thriving community, Santa Clarita Valley’s success is because of many factors, but I think it is mainly because of community upliftment and everyone having the same mindset. Aldi plays a crucial role by supplying good products for the people and helping the community because they need them. It is a partnership indeed, and we even see that with the Feeding America program, Aldi is donating food to communities in need. This program also steps up when there are natural disasters, and families have been displaced from their homes. They assist with giving food, and it makes such a huge impact.

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

The quality of life that is here in Santa Clarita Valley is because of the helpful volunteers, community, and such organizations that are always there to help. I believe a lot more of these organizations need to step up and make a difference.

What’s your take on this? Help us to make Santa Clarita Valley a better community.