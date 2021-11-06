6 Family-Friendly Casino Resorts Around the World

Casinos are adults’ playing fields. This is a place where you, at a legal age, can experience a different kind of entertainment to feed your endorphins. However, if you’re already a family person, having some vacation somewhere only you can enjoy may be a bad idea. That’s why some casinos were developed into casino resorts, and some went an extra mile to make them family-friendly casino resorts. Imagine being able to play your favorite slot games while your kids are also contained in interactive games with their newfound friends.

If you want to go somewhere the rest of your family can enjoy, you may want to know these 6 family-friendly casino resorts in different parts of the globe:

1. Tropicana Atlantic City

Atlantic City in New Jersey, USA is a home for many vacation lovers. With a lot of things you can do here, you’ll definitely unlock many items from your bucket list. From dining to watching shows, or diving in the ocean and probably playing some casino games after, you name it. Your list will be infinite!

Tropicana Atlantic City is a casino, hotel, and resort put in one massive complex containing 2,400 rooms and suites all in five hotel towers, as well as more than 125,000 sq. ft. gambling area and a shopping and entertainment complex also known as The Quarter.

This casino resort is owned by Caesars which also owns Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah’s Resort.

2. Courtyard Isla Verde Beach Resort, Puerto Rico

Courtyard Isla Verde Beach Resort is located at one of the most awe-striking beaches in Puerto Rico. If you’re already familiar with the coastlines of San Juan in Puerto Rico, you should know how beautiful this holiday destination is.

Your whole family can enjoy various beach activities, play beach games, do some ping pong, or relax in its hammocks while you’re also caught up with your favorite casino games from gaming tables or slot machines on its very own Casino Del Sol.

They also boast spacious hotel rooms with balconies, with essential appliances for food storage or cooking. You’ll definitely love its relaxing coastlines after enjoying your wins at the casino.

3. Gold Reef City, Johannesburg, South Africa

If you want to get a feel of the African landscapes, bring your kids to theme parks, and enjoy some casino games, you’ll unlock these goals in Gold Reef City Casino and Theme Park at Johannesburg, South Africa.

Your whole family will enjoy various attractions like water rides, roller coasters, as well as a museum, while you’re enjoying the Gold Reef City Casino. The casino features over 1,500 slot machines and about 47 table games, and amazing blackjack side bets for the risk takers.

Those are just some of a few things you can enjoy in Gold Reef City Casino and Theme Park.

4. Atlantis Paradise Island Resort, The Bahamas

Resting on the beautiful islands of the Bahamas, Atlantis Paradise Island Resort is a must-visit place for every family for several reasons. For one, it’s very convenient to visit as it’s situated just about half an hour away from the airport. More so, both kids and adults are assured to enjoy all amenities of this resort.

Atlantis Paradise Island Resort is known for its water parks, aquariums, and other water adventures children can certainly enjoy. On the other hand, adults can also have fun at the casino that contains 85 gaming tables and 700 slot machines. You can indulge in its wide selection of casino games like roulette, craps, baccarat, and many more.

5. St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino

Looking for a tropical getaway where you can also gamble? You can certainly enjoy St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino, a luxury resort located at Basseterre, St. Kitts, and Nevi.

This family-friendly casino resort may be considered as the biggest Vegas-style casino in the Caribbean where you can enjoy various table games, such as blackjack, craps, poker, from the 34 gaming tables available. They also have 350 slot machines or enjoy betting on racing and sports.

6. Black Oak Casino Resort, California

Another must-visit casino resort for the whole family is Black Oak Casino Resort located amidst the lush California forests. The casino resort houses a 165,000 sq. ft. gaming area, offering various gaming tables and slot machines, as well as a 24-lane bowling alley that also hosts occasional late-night bowling. Not just that, they also have an underground arcade with a number of child-friendly games and some family-friendly dinings. That ensures a great vacation for you and your family.

Black Oak Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians and Tuolumne Economic Development Authority, Inc.

Your next vacation trip should be filled with family bonding, games, entertainment, and some relaxing activities. You can do all of that on all of the casino resorts that made it on this list.