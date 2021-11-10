Alice Walton’s Impact on Art and Curation

It isn’t uncommon for individuals to develop some of their deepest and most treasured passions at a young age. Because, sometimes, fond childhood memories can develop into something so much bigger, and so much more essential to the course of our lives.

This was certainly the case for Alice Walton and her relationship with the world of art. As a child, art was Alice’s favorite way to spend valuable time with her mother, Helen Walton.

Alice and her family would go on regular camping trips. During these trips, Alice and Helen would devote time to capturing the scenery in a special way — through watercolor paintings. Whether it was the towering mountains or the flowing creeks, Alice was always eager to put the image to paper.

While Alice now chuckles lightheartedly at the “amateur” nature of the paintings she created with her mother, this doesn’t mean that she values the experience any less. According to Alice Walton, when she looks back on her childhood experiences and how they influenced her relationship with art, “it was that connection that really started it all.”

With these treasured memories, it’s no surprise that Alice has developed into the individual she is today. She has become one of the most dedicated and influential art patrons in the United States, devoting her career to making American art more accessible to a wider variety of people. Because, at the end of the day, everyone deserves to experience art — even if they live in a location that traditionally lacks opportunities to see it first-hand.

Now, it’s been a full ten years since Alice Walton opened the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Located in rural Bentonville, Arkansas, this organization is the inevitable byproduct of Alice’s passion and drive to share art with the world around her.

To start, it’s no coincidence that Alice chose to open her museum so far outside any major urban areas. Generally speaking, those living in rural regions of the country are far more deprived of art, compared to those hailing from metropolitan areas. If you take a look at most of the famous art museums across the nation, you will probably notice an unfortunate pattern. Art seems to be far more available to those in major cities.

Alice wanted to do her part in helping correct this problem. Everyone deserves to see and experience art, no matter where they live or where they’re from. And, to Alice’s absolute delight, the Bentonville locals have developed a deep appreciation for Alice Walton’s mission, and what Crystal Bridges provides to their community.

Regarding approaches to art curation, Alice’s is certainly on the unique side. As shown through Art Bridges, a foundation she founded in 2017, Alice doesn’t believe that any work of art should remain in the same location, permanently.

As a curator, Alice Walton hopes to share her collection with a variety of regional museums and artistically deprived communities across the United States. Art Bridges lends out pieces of American art to the museums, which hold onto them as long-term loans. Then, when the time comes, the artwork will find its way to an entirely new location, accessible to an entirely new community of people.

Despite her vast success and influence, Alice wants to continue growing as a patron to the arts. That’s exactly why she has decided to expand Crystal Bridges. The museum is already an incredible 200,000 square feet in size, but Alice now plans to expand it by an additional 100,000 square feet. This means that there will be more galleries, event spaces, and educational facilities. In addition, Art Bridges will finally be getting its very own headquarters.

It’s difficult not to admire Alice Walton’s ambition and dedication to the field she cares about so deeply. From a college finance major trying to figure out the career path for her, to one of the most influential art patrons in the United States, Alice has come a long way over the course of her life. And, given the upcoming expansion of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, it seems that her growth has no intention of slowing down.

Thanks to the work of Alice Walton, American art has become more accessible than it would have been, otherwise. Truly, if no one is around to view a piece of art, then how can it receive the admiration and pack the emotional punch that it set out to create? Art should be seen and interacted with — this is the mission of Alice Walton.

Photo: By Charvex – Wikipedia