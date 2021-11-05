Boxing Streams Reddit: How to watch Canelo vs Plant live free on Reddit & CrackStreams

Here are the options to listen or watch Canelo vs Plant live on Reddit, Crackstreams, Twitch, and Buffstreams. The biggest fight of the year takes place in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Find out where and how you can watch Canelo vs. Plant live free from anywhere with this guide.

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant go head to head this Saturday night with all of the super-middleweight belts on the line.

Watch Now: Canelo vs Plant Live Stream Free

With the IBF title, Plant has held it since 2019, Canelo is on the verge of becoming the undisputed king at 168 pounds.

The WBO world champion will be the overwhelming favourite to claim the title at this weekend’s MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, having added the WBO gold to his other two belts after stopping Billy Joe Saunders earlier this year.

There is plenty of animosity between these two rivals, with their simmering feud properly igniting at last month’s first face-off that came to blows.

Date: Saturday, November 6

Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT

/ 1 a.m. GMT Main event ring walks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. GMT

The main card is set to get underway at 9 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 12 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. GMT. As ever with a live fight night, these timings are subject to change depending on the length of the undercard fights.

How to watch Canelo vs Plant

Alvarez vs. Plant is available through Showtime pay-per-view. The cost is $79.99, and coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET. Follow along with FanSided on fight night for live updates and stories from the big night.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant Fight Card

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant; WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine Super Middleweight titles

Andre Dirrell vs. Marcos Hernandez; Super middleweight

Rey Vargas vs. Leonardo Baez; Super bantamweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Pablo Romero; Super lightweight

Watch Canelo vs Plant in the US

US folk looking for a Canelo vs Plant live stream will need to shell out $79.99 on the pay-per-view event on Showtime.

At that price, you’ll want to get your money’s worth, so bear in mind that the event starts at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, but Canelo and Caleb Plant are expected to make their ring walks at around 12am ET / 9pm PT. You can get Showtime on a selection of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV (4th Gen+), Roku, Xbox One, as well as simply on its website. You can also find the fight through a range of cable services including DirecTV, Verizon, Spectrum, and Dish.

Plant vs Canelo live stream: how to watch in the UK

BT Sport is the place to watch Canelo vs Plant in the UK, but as it’s a PPV event you’ll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95.

You’ll have to prepare for a late one though, because Canelo and Caleb Plant are expected to make their ring walks no earlier than 4am GMT, though the event itself starts at 1am. As well as via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, you can watch the boxing online, on the BT Sport Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and Airplay.

Canelo vs Plant: how to watch live in Australia

It’s PPV or bust in Australia, with Canelo vs Plant priced at $79.95.

The event is set to begin at midday AEDT on Sunday afternoon, and Canelo and Plant will make their ring walks at approximately 3pm. To watch the fight, you’ll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event.

Click the link where you can sign up to watch and live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast.

How to Watch Canelo vs Plant Live Fight From Anywhere?

By Purchasing the PPV tickets, you can watch the bout of Canelo vs Plant from anywhere in the world on 6 November 2021. The PPV tickets are available in Showtime Boxing.

the available options for live streaming Boxing include:

DAZN.

ESPN+

Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV.

YouTube TV.

Sony LIV.

FootyBite.

Reddit.

Watch Canelo vs Plant online

Most of the fans do not like to watch their favorite sport or show on cable TV. But cable tv has its shortcomings and therefore a live streaming channel is the best option. As live streaming channels are less expensive and provide better service. Also, the live streaming channels do not have any contract.

With the live streaming services, you can watch the Canelo vs Plant fight without any problem. Let’s see what are the options available to watch the boxing match.

SHOWTIME Official Channel

SHOWTIME PPV is the main broadcasting rights holder in the US for the fight. The fight will be available for live streaming via the SHOWtIME website, it will be offered on a Pay-Per-View basis. The estimated PPV price is expected to be about $79.99. A Pay-Per-View account will be needed in order to access the PPV live stream.

DirecTV:

DirecTV Now is a subscription service offered by cable company DirecTV. It gives users access to 65+ TV channels that can be streamed to your favorite device, all you need is a data connection. Subscriptions are available to customers that use DirecTV cable services and Showtime is one of the channels that are available.

Sling TV:

Sling TV is an online streaming platform that gives subscribers access to a variety of different tv channels. SlingTV has different subscription packages thus you can find one that has all of the channels that you need. Before signing up for a specific SlingTV package make sure that it features all of your favorite channels. Showtime is your one stop shop for boxing, boxing fans need to make sure that they always have access to it.

PS Vue:

PlayStation Vue is the channel for live streaming that is aided by the gaming company PlayStation. For a monthly price of $45, users will get all their favorite TV channels to watch on their favorite devices. The channel offers a 5-day free trial where boxing fans gain benefits to getting access to the Showtime channel. Fans have to pay to access PS Vue as it is available on PPV.

YouTube TV:

Next channel to watch the Canelo vs Plant match. The channel provides access to all the top channels in the US. These channels include ABC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NBC, ESPN+, and a lot of other channels. The channel also has a facility to record content that has been missed to watch at a later time. Make sure the showtime is available in the package before subscribing.

How to watch Canelo vs Plant live stream on social networks?

Social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter and Reddit will offer extensive coverage of the fight. This coverage will include fight stats, analysis, interviews and much more.

Facebook:

Watch Canelo vs Plant Live following through their official Facebook page. Like other social platforms here also we have our official Facebook page you can enjoy the show by going through our page.

Reddit:

Starting off with the basics, the official channels are one of the best ways to watch Canelo vs Plant Fight online Boxing Streams Reddit. Yes, with official channels, you will get quality streaming along with some good features.

However, with Reddit, you will have to invest some good time of yours to find those links. After you have got the links, then you can easily go ahead and have a good speed net connection. But we can easily enjoy the whole ceremony by following our Reddit channel for free.

Twitter:

Canelo vs Plant Fight Live will be available at Showtime official twitter channel you can watch the Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant Fight Live go through our channel.

Final Word

It’s set to be a historic night in Las Vegas when Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Caleb Plant meet for the undisputed super-middleweight championship of the world. The match will be watched as a PPV, and you can watch the Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant Live Stream from almost everywhere in the world.