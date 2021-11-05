Canelo vs Plant live stream free

It’s Canelo vs Caleb for the unified gold! How to watch Canelo vs Caleb Plant: date, time, fight card and live stream channels for Saturday. Canelo Alvarez looks to complete his set of titles as he takes on Caleb Plant in a huge undisputed bout in Las Vegas this weekend. Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions. I will mention paid, cheaper, and free methods to stream the Alvarez vs Plant fight on supported devices.

A spectacle for boxing purists and casual fight fans alike, this weekend's huge title unification bout is one not to be missed.

Many think it’s written in the stars, but Canelo’s bid to become the first boxer to unify the Super-Middleweight division is no foregone conclusion with undefeated IBF world champion Caleb Plant standing in his way. These two do not like each other one bit and the Mexican icon drew blood a little early, planting one on his opponent’s face at their press conference after reacting badly to something the American said.

Date: Saturday, November 6

Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada

Start time: 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT

Canelo vs Plant time (approx): 12am ET / 9pm PT / 4am GMT / 3pm AEDT

PPV options: Sling PPV / Showtime PPV (US) | BT Sport Box Office (UK) | Kayo Sports Main Event (AU)

Cheapest option: New Zealand DAZN for $1.99

Plant swung and missed, and was left with a cut below his right eye. Considering the damage that Canelo inflicted on Billy Joe Saunders in May, that was just a hint at what’s to come.

The Mexican fractured Saunders’ eye socket, forcing the British star to retire in the eighth, and if Plant manages to get under his skin again this could get very tasty indeed.

As well as being two years younger than Canelo, the American has considerable height and reach advantages, which could go some way to balancing the scales.

History is going to be made either way this weekend, so follow our guide below to watch a Canelo vs Plant live stream online from anywhere.

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant: Date, UK Start Time, Ring Walks, Card, Live Stream, Odds, Tickets, Stats And Everything You Need To Know.

When Is Canelo vs Plant Fight?

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant fight is taking shape this weekend November 6 (9 p.m. ET/6 a.m. PT) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Canelo was expected to defend his titles to Plant earlier this year on September 18. However, the fight was canceled at the last moment due to some disagreement between the two groups.

Here are the details for Canelo vs Plant undercard.

Elvis Rodriguez vs Juan Pablo Romero

Rey Vargas vs Leonardo Baez

Anthony Dirrell vs Marcos Hernandez

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Where to watch Canelo vs Plant in the US

US folk looking for a Canelo vs Plant live stream will need shell out $79.99 on the pay-per-view event on Showtime and Sling TV.

At that price, you’ll want to get your money’s worth, and that means that Sling’s special offer is probably your best bet. That’s because Sling is throwing in a whole month of its streaming service for FREE, when you buy the PPV. Choose from either of its Orange or Blue package (usually priced at $35) and get the benefit of 30+ premium cable channels for the next 30 days.

You can watch on a selection of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV (4th Gen+), Roku, Xbox One, as well as simply on your computer browser.

The event starts at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, but Canelo and Caleb Plant are expected to make their ring walks at around 12am ET / 9pm PT.

How to watch Canelo vs Plant Without a PPV

Boxing fans in New Zealand are among the luckiest in the world – it appears that streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Canelo vs Plant fight.

So unlike in other countries where you can pay a pretty penny to watch this bout, DAZN is available from a discount initial price of just $2.99 in New Zealand!

You can watch DAZN on the likes of iPhone, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, various Smart TVs and games consoles like PlayStation and Xbox.

Out of the country? DAZN subscribers who find themselves abroad for the fight will find they can access their account just like they would at home – wherever you are in the world, all you need is the help of a good VPN. We explain more on that point below.

How to watch Canelo vs Plant: live stream in Australia

It’s PPV or bust in Australia, with Canelo vs Plant priced at $59.95.

The event is set to begin at midday AEDT on Sunday afternoon, and Canelo and Plant will make their ring walks at approximately 3pm.

To watch the fight, you’ll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event.

Click the link where you can sign up to watch and live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast.

Canelo vs Plant live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

BT Sport is the place to watch Canelo vs Plant in the UK, but as it’s a PPV event you’ll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95.

You’ll have to prepare for a late one though, because Canelo and Caleb Plant are expected to make their ring walks no earlier than 4am GMT, though the event itself starts at 1am.

As well as via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, you can watch the boxing online, on the BT Sport Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and Airplay.

How to watch Canelo vs Plant from outside your country

We’ve already rounded up ways to watch the boxing in various countries around the world. But if you’re abroad this weekend and your home coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country where the fight is being shown.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location – and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here’s how to get started.

Who is Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez?

Saul Alvarez, better known by his nickname ‘Canelo’ (meaning ‘cinnamon’) is widely considered the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

The 31-year-old Mexican has been at the very top of the sport for a decade, winning 56 of his 59 professional fights and capturing world titles across four weight divisions: Light-Middleweight, Middleweight, Light-Heavyweight and Super-Middleweight.

Billy Joe Saunders, Callum Smith, Gennady Golovkin, Amir Khan and Miguel Cotto are just some of the stars that have fallen to Canelo, the single blemish on his CV being a majority decision defeat to Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

Who is Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant?

Caleb Plant is the undefeated IBF Super-Middleweight champion of the world.

The 29-year-old American took the belt from José Uzcátegui in 2019 and has successfully defended it three times, knocking out Mike Lee in three rounds and Vincent Feigenbutz in 10, before going the distance with Caleb Truax.

Plant has won all 21 of his professional bouts, 12 of those by knockout, but Canelo represents a huge step up.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant

Canelo Alvarez returns to the ring this weekend as he looks to complete his set of titles against Caleb Plant in a huge super-middleweight fight.

The pair meet in Las Vegas to decide who will become the undisputed champion, with Canelo looking to add Plant’s IBF title at 168lbs to his collection.

The fight will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office, and since it’s a PPV event, it will set you back £19.95 to watch it.

Is there a live stream?

If you’ve purchased the fight through BT Sport Box Office, then there are streaming options for you in case you can’t get yourself in front of a TV.

You can watch the fight on the BT Sport website, or alternatively via the BT Sport app on your mobile or tablet.

Click here to purchase Alvarez vs Plant at a cost of £19.95.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant: Fight Odds

Boxing superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will look to become an undisputed champion for the first time when he takes on the undefeated Caleb Plant in a highly anticipated super middleweight clash on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Alvarez, 31, is the top pound-for-pound boxer in the world and holds the WBO, WBA and WBC super middleweight titles. He hasn’t lost in eight years and has dominated opponents across four divisions in that time. He’s yet to hold all four major belts in a single division, but he’ll get a chance to do just that when he takes on Plant, the IBF super middleweight champion, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Alvarez vs. Plant Fight Info

Live stream: Showtime PPV ($79.99)

Odds: Alvarez -1000 (wager $1,000 to win $100), Plant (wager $100 to win $600)

Prediction: Alvarez wins by unanimous decision

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS CANELO VS. PLANT?

U.S.: Showtime PPV

UK: BT Sport Box Office

The fight will be shown on Showtime PPV in the US, while BT Sport Box Office will broadcast this undisputed title fight in the UK.

Watch Canelo vs Plant Fight on FireStick in the UK

On the other side ocean, it’s BT Sports that gets to stream Canelo vs Plant fight in the UK. The PPV event costs £19.99 (around $28) from the BT Sports website. The only issue is, BT Sports doesn’t have a native app for FireStick.

You can’t just go to the Amazon App Store and download the BT Sports app to view the content. Interested users will have to use the BT Sports website on FireStick. There are two ways here.

You can either use the built-in Amazon Silk browser or sideload Google Chrome browser on FireStick. However, you might face hurdles navigating Chrome on FireStick as the browser isn’t designed to keep FireStick remote in mind.

Purchase the PPV event, sign in using your account information on a browser, and stream Canelo vs Plant fight in the UK.