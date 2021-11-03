‘Eternals’ 2021 Free Streaming: When and where to watch online?

How can you watch Eternals? After a year of delays Marvel’s new superhero film is finally coming out, and needless to say, every marvel fan is anxious to see it. Helmed by Academy Award-winning Nomadland director Chloé Zhao, the science fiction movie is one of the studio’s most ambitious projects to date, telling the story of immortal superheroes defending the world from one of its biggest threats since Avengers: Endgame.

Eternals has almost arrived. Marvel’s next blockbuster is heading to cinemas very soon, and we have the lowdown on everything you need to know about the MCU adventure that promises to change everything.

Thanks to some Covid-19 related issues, as mentioned previously, our wait for Eternals has been longer than expected. Many may be wondering about the details surrounding the release of this Marvel movie. Well, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. Here we go over when and where you can enjoy Eternals, and list your viewing options, including details about streaming it on Disney Plus. So buckle in and prepare for some Celestial grade-level knowledge, here is how to watch Eternals.

Eternals was intended to be the second Marvel Phase 4 movie. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the whole release schedule was torn up, and Eternals now arrives on November 5, 2021. And don’t expect the movie on Disney Plus anytime soon – it’s going to be a wait until it’s streaming.

Eternals was first due to arrive in cinemas in November 2020 slot and was initially pushed back to February 2021, taking Shang-Chi’s original release slot. However, as the pandemic continued and Black Widow, Eternals found itself at its current November slot.

Will Marvel’s Eternals be available to stream when it hits theaters?

Nope. Eternals, a star-packed Marvel movie scheduled as the next in the superhero franchise to be released, will hit theaters exclusively on Friday. It doesn’t have a confirmed streaming release date yet. But here’s what we know, and some educated guesses about what to expect:

Disney is planning for Eternals to be in theaters exclusively for at least 45 days after it first comes out Friday.

Disney Plus will be the only service that will (eventually) stream Eternals when it does become available for streaming, but we have no real guidance for when Eternals will stream on Disney Plus. It may come to Disney Plus immediately after the 45-day theatrical window, or it may take longer while Eternals is released as an online rental and in other formats.

It’s unlikely (but possible) Eternals will be available to stream earlier than Shang-Chi was, which was after about 70 days in theaters.

Shang-Chi’s streaming strategy may be an indicator of how Disney will approach Eternals’ Disney Plus release timing. But, because Shang-Chi’s Disney Plus release is linked to a Nov. 12 marketing campaign (see below), Shang-Chi may not be a reliable precedent for how Disney will approach the streaming timing for Eternals.

Eternals could potentially arrive on Disney Plus about 70 days after its theatrical release as Shang-Chi did, which would time the Eternals’ streaming release around Jan. 11.

Or it could take many months to start streaming. Back before the pandemic, new Disney movies would make their way to Disney Plus about five to eight months after they premiered in theaters. If Disney returns to that norm, it’s possible Disney Plus subscribers could be waiting until summer 2022 to start streaming Eternals. (However, it’s more likely that Eternals will become available to stream on Disney Plus much earlier than pre-pandemic norms.)

How To Watch Eternals 2021?

If you want to watch Eternals, the good news is that you can go down to your local cinema and book a ticket now. That’s right, the action movie will arrive in US and UK cinemas on November 5, 2021- meaning our long wait is finally coming to an end. This new release date comes after a year of delays and rescheduling thanks to Covid-19.

Initially, Eternals was set for a November 6, 2020 release date. The movie was then shifted to open on February 12, 2021 before finally landing on the current release date November 5. All the muddled dates have been confusing, to say the least, and at one point it seemed like Eternals would forever be in post-production limbo.

Luckily the current release date isn’t going to change any time soon. Since reviews for Eternals are already out, and the studio has to stick to its Marvel Phase 4 schedule (which has already had one reshuffle), come hell or high water Eternals will come out on November 5 in cinemas as planned.

Is Eternals on Disney+?

Marvels Studios has released several major movies this year. Up next is Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, which is set to be a game-changer.

Never before have we seen so many new heroes on screen in the MCU. The film boasts an absolutely star-studded cast. There’s Angelina Jolie as Thena, Game of Thrones alums Richard Madden as Ikaris and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kumail Nanjani as Kingo, and many more.

Marvel has already revealed that Eternals will be releasing in theaters on November 5, 2021. And some fans may be wondering if Eternals will be available on Disney+ that same day as well. After all, with Disney+ Premier Access, we’ve seen films like Black Widow, Raya and the Last Dragon and Cruella all become available during opening weekend for an extra flat fee of $30. And other movies, like Soul and Luca, have become available on Disney+ for nothing beyond the normal subscription price.

So will Eternals be coming to Disney+ in November? Here’s what we know.

How to watch Eternals on Dinsey Plus?

Eternals will be debuting exclusively in cinemas on November 5, so you still have time to book tickets at your local theatre.

This does mean that you’ll be waiting around a little longer to see Eternals on your living room TV since Disney has implemented a 45-day rule, where all the company’s films will run in cinemas for 45 days before being added to the streaming service.

And while that hasn’t quite panned out with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – that film will get an early streaming release on 12 November due to Disney Plus Day – there has been no indication that Eternals will be coming over to Disney Plus any sooner than originally stated.

So if our math is right, Eternals should be available to watch on Disney Plus from December 20, all you’ll need to access it is an active Disney Plus membership.

Watch Eternals Online Streaming

How to watch Disney Plus

If you have young ones or you’re young at heart, the Disney Plus streaming service is packed with content for you. In addition to original shows like The Mandalorian, Loki, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney Plus is also home to Marvel movies and the Star Wars franchise.

Disney Plus found a strong foothold during last year’s lockdowns for big-screen releases, too. At first, it started streaming already-released movies months earlier than planned, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Frozen 2 and Pixar’s Onward. Later it sped up streaming releases of brand-new movies, like the film adaptation of young adult novel Artemis Fowl and the live-action film version of the mega hit musical Hamilton.

The service has kept it up as well, putting brand new movies on the platform and behind a paywall. The live-action remake of Mulan arrived last year, and was available to stream at the same time it hit theaters for $30 (it’s now available for free). Marvel’s Black Widow is also coming to Disney Plus the same day it hits theaters this month for an extra $30 charge.

There’s also the nostalgia factor: My watchlist is almost entirely Disney Channel Original Movies from the late ’90s and early 2000s. Of course, there’s classic Disney content too, from original Mickey Mouse cartoons to vaulted films like Aladdin, The Jungle Book and Cinderella.

After the seven-day free trial, Disney Plus costs $8 a month. There’s also an option to bundle Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN.

Eternals cast

Marvel’s newest super-team is full of big names, and equally, some promising newcomers. Angelina Jolie will play the warrior Thena, and Game of Thrones’ Richard Madden will step into the role of Ikaris. Meanwhile, Kumail Nanjiani is Kingo, a master swordsman and Bollywood film star; Brian Tyree Henry is the inventor Phastos; Train to Busan’s Don Lee is Gilgamesh, and Barry Keoghan is Druig.

Playing her second role in the MCU following Captain Marvel’s Minn-Erva, Gemma Chan is playing the Eternal Sersi alongside Salma Hayek’s Ajak and Kit Harrington’s Black Knight. Big cast, right? And this doesn’t even include the Eternal’s enemies, the Deviants, for which there is no casting news just yet.

Nanjiani has said of the diverse call sheet: “I was on set shooting, and the director showed me just a still of all of us together in the scene We all look so different. You don’t ever get to see people like this together in the same room, let alone in awesome superhero costumes.” The actor added that it will be “the most epic of all the Marvel movies.”

The Eternals story

The official synopsis for The Eternals reads: “Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.”

Wondering who on Earth The Deviants are? No problem: The Deviants, like The Eternals, were created by the Celestials and are, at their core, a dark version of our heroic Eternals. The two groups have come into conflict time and time again within the pages of Marvel Comics, and it seems they’ll be bringing their disputes to Earth for Phase 4. For more details on who they are and their abilities, we have your back; check out The Deviants explained.

Gemma Chan’s Sersi will be the movie’s main lead, according to Kevin Feige, who said “if there was a lead in this ensemble, it is Sersi, it is Gemma Chan,” and director Chloé Zhao said about the character: “It has always been a passion for me to create a nuanced female superhero that is rarely seen in this genre. Gemma was very interested in this idea as well and took on the challenge. She brought a beautiful sense of gentleness, compassion, and vulnerability to Sersi that I believe will invite viewers to rethink what it means to be heroic.”

Chan herself added: “Sersi is not your typical superhero: she’s not necessarily the best fighter, she doesn’t have the most obviously impressive powers. The main thing is she’s an empath. She has a connection with humans, and with the world and the earth. That is her strength, so I leant into that.”

As for Kit Harington’s character, the actor told Total Film more about the role, explaining he’s “the human character of the story. He’s not an Eternal. He’s a character who works with the Natural History Museum in London. But he’s not an Eternal – that’s the main takeaway!”

We also spoke to Zhao bout the film. “I think we stand alone as a film for sure,” she commented. “But I do think we will have a very big effect on the future of the MCU with what happens in this film. Which, you know, as a fan, is really satisfying for me! I geek out.”

She also revealed that we’ll know why the Eternals didn’t step in to stop Thanos. “[The audience] will understand why,” Zhao assured. “Not only why, but how complicated not interfering made them feel. We explore that. You’ll see that in the film. The Eternals were instructed not to interfere with any human conflict unless Deviants are involved. There’s a reason why that’s the case. And that was the instruction from the prime Celestial Arishem.”

Zhao then spoke a bit about the ancient aspect to the movie. “What excited me is the idea of going back in time, and exploring [the time] before Thanos was born, before anyone was born,” she said. “Where does the MCU go back in time? And that brings us to the mythology of the Celestials. Anything involving the Celestials is going to be at a huge scale level of complication, let’s put it that way.”