“Eternals” free streaming (Service / Platform): Where to watch new Marvel’s 2021 full film online At home?

Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about the “Eternals” streaming release and where to watch new Marvel’s 2021 movie online for free right now at home. Is watching Eternals online free on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Prime? Where to get an authentic streaming platform or service for watching Eternals? These questions and more are answered below.

After a year of delays Marvel’s new superhero film is finally coming out, and needless to say, every marvel fan is anxious to see it. Helmed by Academy Award-winning Nomadland director Chloé Zhao, the science fiction movie is one of the studio’s most ambitious projects to date, telling the story of immortal superheroes defending the world from one of its biggest threats since Avengers: Endgame.

Boasting a star-studded cast including the likes of Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, and more, Eternals is a Marvel movie like no other. Ten immortals are tasked to protect Earth from monsters named Deviants that have been terrorising humans since the dawn of time. After a new evolved Deviant appears, and strange earthquakes start occurring around the globe the gang of heroes must work together once again. Joining forces after centuries of separation, the Eternals set out to stop “the emergence” – the greatest calamity that has faced the people of Earth since Thanos.

Thanks to some Covid-19 related issues, as mentioned previously, our wait for Eternals has been longer than expected. Many may be wondering about the details surrounding the release of this Marvel movie. Well, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. Here we go over when and where you can enjoy Eternals, and list your viewing options, including details about streaming it on Disney Plus. So buckle in and prepare for some Celestial grade-level knowledge, here is how to watch Eternals.

After a year’s worth of pandemic delays, Eternals will finally swoop into movie theaters on “November 5”. The story revolves around a group of immortals created by the celestials (the mammoth space beings first introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy) who arrived on earth thousands of years ago. Now, in the present day, the Eternals are forced to emerge from hiding and fight against an old enemy, the Deviants.

Madden stars as the powerful Ikaris, Chan is the mankind-loving Sersi, Nanjiani stars as Eternal-turned-Bollywood-star Kingo, Hayek is their spirtual leader Ajak, Jolie portrays the warrior Thena, and so on and so forth. Each has a distinct super power that will surely be put to good—and explosive—use onscreen.

Is Eternals On HBO MAX?

No. Eternals is not on HBO MAX. Eternals is a Marvel’s movie, not a Warner Bros. movie, and therefore will not be streaming on HBO Max when it opens in theaters. While HBO Max—which is owned by Warner Media—has been the streaming home for Warner Bros. movies like The Suicide Squad, it will not be the streaming home for Universal movies like Eternals.

Is Eternals on NETFLIX?

No. Eternals is not on Netflix. However, you can get your Ben Platt fix by watching the Netflix series The Politician.

Is Eternals on Hulu?

‘Eternals’ is currently not available for streaming on Hulu. However, audiences looking for similar creature features can try watching ‘Crawl,’ ‘Dustwalker,’ and ‘Sea Fever‘ instead. All of them feature varied kinds of deadly monsters that will thrill/scare you for sure.

Is Eternals on Amazon Prime?

‘Eternals’ is not streaming on Amazon Prime Videos as of now but is likely to become available on-demand in the near future. You can buy or rent the first film here. Prime members searching for similar films can alternatively watch ‘Cold Skin,’ which is another scary monster flick.

Is Eternals on Disney Plus?

Right now, you can’t stream Eternals on Disney Plus, even with Premiere Access. Eternals will have the same release pattern that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had back in September, meaning that it will be available exclusively in cinemas for a 45-day window. Eternals will land on the streaming service sometime after the period of exclusivity ends, so don’t worry; you’ll still be able to stream the film, just at a later date.

Currently, there is no set release date for when Eternals will arrive on Disney Plus. However, the earliest possible date will likely be December. Shang-Chi, which was released in September 2021, is set to hit the platform on November 12 as part of Disney Plus day. So if Eternals follows a similar path, we could expect it to be available a few months after its theatrical run.

On the other hand, Disney could decide to go back to its pre-pandemic scheduling, meaning that Eternals will only hit Disney Plus six to eight months after it leaves cinemas. Hopefully, that isn’t the case, and Celestials will make their streaming debut sooner rather than later. Stay tuned for updates.

And there you have it, all the information you need to know about how to watch Eternals. If you are curious about any more upcoming superhero flicks, check out our guide to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Where to Watch Eternals?

If you want to watch Eternals, the good news is that you can go down to your local cinema and book a ticket now. That’s right, the action movie will arrive in US and UK cinemas on November 5, 2021- meaning our long wait is finally coming to an end. This new release date comes after a year of delays and rescheduling thanks to Covid-19.

Initially, Eternals was set for a November 6, 2020 release date. The movie was then shifted to open on February 12, 2021 before finally landing on the current release date November 5. All the muddled dates have been confusing, to say the least, and at one point it seemed like Eternals would forever be in post-production limbo.

Luckily the current release date isn’t going to change any time soon. Since reviews for Eternals are already out, and the studio has to stick to its Marvel Phase 4 schedule (which has already had one reshuffle), come hell or high water Eternals will come out on November 5 in cinemas as planned.

Will Marvel’s Eternals be available to stream when it hits theaters?

Nope. Eternals, a star-packed Marvel movie scheduled as the next in the superhero franchise to be released, will hit theaters exclusively on Friday. It doesn’t have a confirmed streaming release date yet. But here’s what we know, and some educated guesses about what to expect:

Disney is planning for Eternals to be in theaters exclusively for at least 45 days after it first comes out Friday.

Disney Plus will be the only service that will (eventually) stream Eternals when it does become available for streaming, but we have no real guidance for when Eternals will stream on Disney Plus. It may come to Disney Plus immediately after the 45-day theatrical window, or it may take longer while Eternals is released as an online rental and in other formats.

It’s unlikely (but possible) Eternals will be available to stream earlier than Shang-Chi was, which was after about 70 days in theaters.

Shang-Chi’s streaming strategy may be an indicator of how Disney will approach Eternals’ Disney Plus release timing. But, because Shang-Chi’s Disney Plus release is linked to a Nov. 12 marketing campaign (see below), Shang-Chi may not be a reliable precedent for how Disney will approach the streaming timing for Eternals.

Eternals could potentially arrive on Disney Plus about 70 days after its theatrical release as Shang-Chi did, which would time the Eternals’ streaming release around Jan. 11.

Or it could take many months to start streaming. Back before the pandemic, new Disney movies would make their way to Disney Plus about five to eight months after they premiered in theaters. If Disney returns to that norm, it’s possible Disney Plus subscribers could be waiting until summer 2022 to start streaming Eternals. (However, it’s more likely that Eternals will become available to stream on Disney Plus much earlier than pre-pandemic norms.)

Unfortunately, we won’t know for certain until Disney confirms its streaming plan for Eternals, and Disney isn’t likely to do that for awhile.

Will ‘Eternals’ Be Good?

While the excitement is there for the movie, the critics’ reviews of the movies are not good. It became the first Marvel movie ever to drop below 59% on Rotten Tomatoes. So things stand right now; you may like the movie if you are a die-hard fan of Marvel. If you aren’t, then don’t get your hopes too high for the film.

Marvel’s Eternals cast: who is playing who?

Eternals has a stacked cast that might rival any of the Avengers movies. You can see why by looking at the confirmed cast list below:

Gemma Chan as Sersi Richard Madden as Ikaris Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo Lia McHugh as Sprite Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos Lauren Ridloff as Makkari Barry Keoghan as Druig Don Lee as Gilgamesh Kit Harington as Dane Whitman Salma Hayek as Ajak Angelina Jolie as Thena

There are some huge names attached to this movie but, perhaps surprisingly, the likes of Jolie and Madden aren’t the main stars.

That role is reserved for Chan (Humans, Raya and the Last Dragon), who MCU fans will recognize as Minn-Erva from Captain Marvel. As Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told Variety in April: “If there was a lead in this ensemble, it is Sersi, it is Gemma Chan”.

Our entertainment reporter Tom Power has seen the film (full thoughts to come in our spoiler-free review soon), and we can see why Sersi is being positioned as the film’s ‘lead’. Everyone gets their moment to shine, though, so Eternals is more ensemble in nature than other ‘solo’ MCU movies.

As for the superpowers that each Eternal possesses, it’s a broad list. As Zhao has previously stated, five of Eternals’ 10 members are viewed as fighters, with the rest seen as the group’s thinkers.

Sersi can manipulate matter, such as turning water into ice or dry Earth into soil to grow crops in. According to a lengthy Entertainment Weekly article, Chan says Sersi is a “free spirit” who “loves being among humans.”

Ikaris possesses superhuman flight, strength and the ability to fire energy beams from his eyes. Think Superman, and you’ll be on the right track. Oh, and Ikaris and Sersi have had an on-off romantic relationship for “thousands of years”, Madden told EW in the linked article above.

Kingo can fire cosmic projectiles from his hands and, unlike most Eternals, he’s happiest in the spotlight. As a present day Bollywood star in the MCU, Nanjiani says that he had to take “months and months of [dance] classes” to ensure he could portray Kingo authentically. Nanjiani also worked out heavily for the role and, while he was happy to do so to portray Kingo, told GQ that he’s since grown tired and “less comfortable” about talking about this part of the role.

The child-like Sprite is an illusionist and, as McHugh explains: “I sort of related to her in the way that I’ve lived my whole life because I look younger than I am.”

Makkari has superhuman speed and, as the first deaf superhero in the MCU, Ridloff says that Marvel is allowing “more people are starting to see themselves in that universe, and that’s powerful.”

Phastos is the Eternals’ inventor. Tasked with creating weaponry and other technology that’ll aid the group as well as humans, Phastos is a key member of the Eternals. Henry says he’s “still freaking out that I’m a part of it [Eternals movie].”

Druig has mind control capabilities. Speaking about the first time that the entire cast suited up, Keoghan said: “It’s a weird feeling to see yourself like that. As soon as you put the boots on your posture transforms. You definitely notice how your whole demeanor and everything just changes.”

Gilgamesh can project an exoskeleton of cosmic armor, which serves the strongest of the Eternals well during fights. He’s also the toughest character from a physical strength perspective, and one punch can regularly knock out opponents. Of his character, Lee said he’s “protective over his family and humans, and he has a solid, dependable character that serves his team in battles.”

Ajak is the group’s healer. According to Hayek, she’s “the bridge between the Eternals and the Celestials, and it’s never easy to hold two sides together.” It sounds, then, that she’ll play a vital role in proceedings.

Thena can form a weapon of her choice out of cosmic energy. With so many options at her disposal, Jolie says of filming her scenes: “You feel a little nuts. You’re just throwing your hand out as if you’re thinking, ‘Is that a sword? Is that a spear? Is it a lasso? What am I doing?’ Then you get into it and it gets really fun, but it’s a puzzle.”

Finally, some Marvel fans will know that Whitman possesses a mystical sword that grants him the powers of the Black Knight – a superhuman individual who is resistant to magic, is an expert swordsman and a gifted tactician. Harington, though, has been keen to stress (per Total Film) that Whitman isn’t an Eternal.

Asked whether his character would crop up in more MCU movies in the future, Harington added: “I’ve got no idea whether my character goes on or not. I had read up on who he could be, or might be. So there’s the possibility for a longer trajectory. And hopefully, I think this is the tip of the iceberg for my character.”

While Harington was reserved in his answer, Moore told ComicBook.com: “He’s not going to be a Black Knight necessarily, but that is something that we get to play with down the road.” Expect more Dane Whitman in the MCU in the future, then.

Marvel’s Eternals plot: what do we know about the story?

As the movie’s official synopsis reveals: “Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants”.

Little is known about the movie’s plot in public circles, apart from the fact that it’ll span 7,000 years of humanity’s history (per Entertainment Weekly). The Eternals arrive on Earth via their spaceship, aka the Domo, and viewers may be wondering how (and why) they end up here in the first place.

That, and much more, is revealed as the film plays out, including showing viewers how the MCU looked before “anyone was born”, as Zhao recently told Total Film. So there should be some sequences that show the Celestials in greater detail, or how the universe was formed, with Zhao stating that “anything involving the Celestials is going to be at a huge scale level of complication, let’s put it that way.”

We also know that an event called the ‘Emergence’ will take center stage in the film. As Ajak tells Ikaris in the second trailer, when the Avengers snapped half of the universe back into existence – after Thanos had wiped them out in Infinity War – the sudden surge in cosmic energy kicked the Emergence into life.

It’s possible that the Emergence is the MCU’s name for the Host Events that we mentioned earlier. Having seen the film now, though, we can confirm that this isn’t the case. No spoilers for what it does entail, though.

But we digress. Thanos’ universe-spanning genocidal plan was enough to convince the Eternals to come out of hiding, and that the Deviants and Celestials will play their respective parts in how the movie’s events play out. Someone has to step up and save the day with the Avengers disbanding, so who better than a bunch of secretive superheroes?

Speaking to GQ about his first superhero outing, Richard Madden also hinted at what Marvel fans can expect when the film arrives.

“[It’s] above just another superhero movie,” Madden said. “It’s about, ‘OK, so how do they interact with the world now, when they’ve done everything?’. What are these people like? And what do they value and care about? What doesn’t affect them?”

As for how Eternals will impact the MCU, Zhao has revealed (in a separate Total Film article) that, while the movie stands on its own, she does “think we will have a very big effect on the future of the MCU with what happens in this film. Which, you know, as a fan, is really satisfying for me! I geek out.”

In a separate Fandango interview, Zhao elaborated further by saying: “I think a big part of it [Eternals] is that audiences will be discovering the origin of the MCU through the mythology of the Celestials. I think by the end of the film, we will have a new understanding of planet Earth’s relationship with the cosmos, and also with her own inhabitants.”