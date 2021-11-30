How new technology is affecting the online gaming world

The world around us is changing all the time with the development of technology. Technology affects every aspect of our lives, from work and play to how we shop and chat with each other. There is no surprise, the gaming industry tends to embrace new ideas.

Digital games, video games, real money casino games like Betwinner or free social media games… everything is a new trend! This is undoubtedly one of the most dynamic areas at the moment, where nothing is permanent but change. How is the constant advancement of technology is actually affecting online gaming? In this article, we will talk about the most significant trends that appeared recently in the gambling industry.

History of online gambling

The first online casino started in 1996. The first online casinos were by no means comparable to today’s companies. In 1996, you could have only a few fun games, the primacy of which would make you laugh.

However, the development of the Internet system, the general accessibility along with the development of operating systems significantly changed the way how people use online casinos. The analysts think the real breakthrough began in the mid-2010s with the proliferation of smartphones. Smartphones allow you to carry casinos in your pockets, so the casinos began to really invest in mobile gaming.

Today, it is already taken for granted that any online casino will offer a working mobile site with hundreds or even thousands of games. Players expect to be able to play both slot machines and live games, as well as sports betting on the same site. Pay any casino you like, i.e., casinos without a registration, have also become popular as you can now play quickly and easily.

Strong security process

Online gaming is fun, but it can also involve security risks, especially when it comes to playing real money games on the site where the player is transferring money. Thus, improved security measures for gambling sites through cutting edge technology are key.

It is easy for the player to make sure that this is a safe site with protected information. All you have to do is make sure your site is using HTTPS encryption, which you can see at the beginning of the web address. In this case, the player must also ensure that the site is preferably licensed in one of the EEA countries. This ensures that it is a reliable online casino that complies with all game rules and is regulated by respected authorities.

No one can manipulate online casino games, as their result is determined by a random number generator or a random number generator. This guarantees a completely random outcome in each round, and no one can influence this outcome. The RNG of licensed casinos is regularly reviewed by the licensing authority, so you can be sure that the games are always fair.

Visual and graphic comfort

The number of games available has skyrocketed as they become easier to produce. However, the question is not just the number of games, but their quality. Advanced technology makes it possible to create much more complex and advanced games, both in terms of usability and layout.

Advances in technology can also be seen as improved graphics, such as reworking older games. In terms of slots, game developers have released new HTML5 updates to their existing games in recent years to make them perform better on mobile devices and bring the graphics level up to today’s expectations.

Gamblers are increasingly expecting a holistic gaming experience from every game they play. Basic slot machines are still popular but sometimes no longer satisfy the demanding modern gamers. Casino games are expected to provide a video game-like experience with stunning graphics, backstory, and a world of sound.

Technological trends

The gaming world has evolved at an impressive pace over the past couple of decades, with no end in sight. Predicting future trends is difficult because technology is advancing very quickly. However, we can identify at least a few trends that may affect the gaming world shortly.

We can already predict video games, virtual reality or augmented reality, live casino games are the main trends in the future. Virtual reality has been talked about in online casinos for many years, but at least until now, it has not gained much importance. Part of the reason for this may be the high cost of the hardware required to do this, which continues to make virtual reality technology out of reach of the public.

An important point, especially in online casinos, is the potential of blockchain technology, bitcoin payments and the wider adoption of cryptocurrency. For cryptocurrency, the challenges are more related to regulatory restrictions than technology, even if there are already casinos allowing to pay with bitcoin e-wallets.

What else awaits in the future remains to be seen!