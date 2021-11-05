How to watch Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ for free: Is ‘Eternals’ streaming?

When you love something, you fight for it. Experience Marvel Studios’ #Eternals only in theaters November 5. If you’re amped to see the next chapter of the MCU, here’s how you can watch Eternals as soon as possible. Fans won’t have long to wait for Eternals’ premiere on Disney+. If you want to watch Eternals at home for free throughout the year are described below.

Marvel Studios' Eternals arrives in cinemas in the US and UK on November 5th, 2021.

Marvel fans assemble, the next entry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals, is just days away. The movie will get its wide release on Friday, Nov. 5, but how can you watch Eternals and is there a way to see it any sooner?

Phase Four of the MCU is firmly underway following the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but things are expected to kick into high gear with Eternals, which introduces a new team of immortal beings that for centuries have been tasked with protecting humanity from a threat called the Deviants.

Who are the Eternals though? The ensemble cast for the movie includes Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Lia McHugh and Don Lee. Eternals is directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, coming off her Best Picture and Best Director-winning film Nomadland.

How to watch Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

Eternals is getting an exclusive theatrical release in movie theaters, meaning the only way you’ll be able to watch it is with a trip to your local cinema. Considering it is a Marvel movie, Eternals will be playing just about anywhere with a big screen and likely with multiple show times to pick from, but to find what time works best for you simply check your local theater listings and either buy your ticket online or when you get to the theater.

While the official release date for Eternals is Nov. 5, eager fans can see it as soon as Thursday, Nov. 4, as many theaters will offer special Thursday night preview screenings. Again, check your local theater listings to see where and what time these special previews are happening.

Releases like Eternals and other blockbusters are trending back to exclusive theatrical runs, so if you want to be sure that you’re keeping up with the latest and biggest movies but also want to try and make a trip to the multiplex a little more affordable, definitely look into movie theater subscription deals, which offer discounted tickets or monthly flat fees, as well as other perks and promotions.

Is ‘Eternals’ streaming?

As noted above, Eternals is playing exclusively in theaters, so it will not be available to stream when it is released on Nov. 5. When will it be?

Marvel is of course owned by Disney, which has its own streaming service, Disney Plus, where Marvel movies have found a permanent streaming home. Disney Plus was the place for new Marvel content for much of the last year, not just with original series like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, but also a day-and-date streaming release for Black Widow this summer via Disney Plus Premier Access, but things have changed. Starting with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Disney and Marvel have opted to go back to exclusive theatrical runs for their movies, with Eternals following suit.

While nothing is official, we may be able to get a sense of when Eternals might be available for streaming by looking at Shang-Chi. Releasing in theaters on Sept. 3, Shang-Chi is getting its streaming debut on Disney Plus Nov. 12 as part of the Disney Plus Day celebration. That timeline falls in line with the 45-day exclusive window for theaters that is becoming the unofficial norm for big blockbusters, but also Disney chose to hold it a little longer at their own discretion to fall in line with Disney Plus Day.

So what could this mean for Eternals? Adhering to at least the 45-day window, the earliest that Eternals would be available to stream on Disney Plus would be about Dec. 20. Perhaps that means Disney Plus will make Eternals a Christmas present for Marvel fans. It’s all guessing though at this time; What to Watch will update this page when an official streaming premiere has been announced.

Whenever that is though, you are going to want to make sure you are subscribed to Disney Plus to watch Eternals via streaming.

After the great Marvel drought of 2020, this year has seen the MCU return with a vengeance with a seemingly endless amount of new films and TV shows.

The newest Marvel arrival is Eternals, a film like no other in the MCU as it focuses on a group of immortal god-like beings who have watched over humanity for thousands of years.

Eternals releases in India on November 5. The movie was first slated to be released towards the end of October. Later, the date was pushed to the current, a day after Diwali. The movie will be released on November 3 in countries including Germany, France, South Korea, and Indonesia among others.

After it was originally due to release in November last year, Eternals finally arrives on screens in the US and UK on November 5th, 2021.

The film tells the epic story of the titular Eternals, a group of immortal heroes who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, quietly watching over humanity.

However, following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an incident known as ‘the emergence’ forces the Eternals to leave the shadows and reunite to face their oldest enemy, the Deviants.

Everything you need to know about the latest MCU flick, which comes out Friday.

The Eternals is finally set for a theatrical release on November 5, 2021, but when will it be available on the streaming platform Disney+ for free?

Here’s when Eternals will be available on Disney+ for free. As the MCU ushers in its Phase 4, Marvel’s third film of 2021 dives into the millennia-long history of the Eternals, an immortal alien race who has been secretly living on Earth. But when Hulk’s snap in Avengers: Endgame triggered the “Emergence,” the Eternals must defend humanity from the evil Deviants. Directed by critically-acclaimed filmmaker Chloé Zhao, the film has garnered mixed critical reviews from its early screening, with its bold approach captivating some but leaving others cold.

The Eternals was originally slated for release on November 6, 2020, but similar to the other movies from the past year, its premiere has been moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic with Marvel’s shift of its MCU Phase 4 release dates. Now, it is scheduled for an exclusive theatrical release in November 2021, but it will still make its way to the Disney+ streaming platform at a later date. The question, then, is when will this happen?

After Black Widow’s simultaneous theatrical release and premier streaming access, Disney has announced that its remaining 2021 releases will have an exclusive 45-day theatrical run before they can be available for streaming without additional fees. Since Eternals is coming to theaters on November 5, that means Eternals will likely be available on Disney+ starting December 20.

Should the Eternals adopt that pattern, at most, it will be made available for free viewing on February 3.

You might've heard by now that The Eternals, Marvel's 26th film, is currently the worst-reviewed Marvel Cinematic Universe flick on Rotten Tomatoes. Ever. (We know what you're thinking and the answer is yes, it's even lower than Thor: The Dark World.)

Like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings before it, The Eternals will debut, at first, exclusively in theaters. So if your comfort level is there, you’ll have to trek out to your local cinema if you want in on Marvel’s latest epic, which premieres Thursday evening, November 4. The good news there: The Eternals is definitely a movie-theater movie, with sweeping visuals and (more than) a few monsters that look a tad scarier on the big screen.

If you’d like to wait? Don’t worry. The Eternals will be available on Disney+ starting on December 20, just in time for the holidays. So if you have a Disney+ subscription, you’ll be all set. Go forth, tepid Marvel fan—you’ll likely be seeing these characters in future MCU projects, so the watch will be worth your time, either way.

If we take the Eterals’ November 5th release date, the 45-day exclusive run in theaters should be due to end on December 19th.

Hopefully, this means Eternals will find its way onto Disney+ just in time for Christmas, although this has yet to be confirmed.

Eternals is the newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is being released on Friday, November 5.

Directed by Academy Award-winner Chloe Zhao, the superhero flick boasts a huge A-list cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Richard Madden amongst many others.

The film introduces a whole new cast of characters into the Marvel films, the Eternals, celestial beings who have been on Earth for thousands of years to help protect and nurture humanity.

Much like other Marvel films, Eternals will be made available to stream on Disney+, but the question is when.

Disney had tested out the idea of a Marvel film coming out both in theaters and on Disney+ with Black Widow, offering subscribers to watch the film at home at an extra cost, as part of its Premium Access package.

The film then had a disappointing return in the box office, and even led lead star Scarlett Johansson to sue the company over breaching her contract, and she claimed the company had guaranteed the film would only be released in theaters.

Marvel Studios will release Eternals only in theaters on November 5. However, Disney has planned a 45-day theatrical run for this new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Typically, new movies have a 90-day run in theaters. Since Eternals is estimated to run half of that, it could arrive on Disney+ faster than usual.

For example, Shang-Chi’s 45-day theatrical run ended on October 17, 2021, and Disney recently announced that Shang-Chi will make its streaming debut on November 12 (as part of the Disney+ Day celebration).

The studio has not yet announced the exact release date for Eternals’ Disney+ premiere. So, let’s do some math: November 5 + 45 days = December 19. With that resulting date, we shouldn’t be too shocked if Marvel surprises fans and drops Eternals in time for Christmas, or even on December 25. That’s all speculation, and we won’t know for sure until Disney or Marvel announces an official streaming release date.

We also don’t know whether Disney will charge the Premier Access fee for Eternals on its streaming platform. It is unlikely Eternals will be released on Premier Access, as Shang-Chi will not be. However, Black Widow was released on Premier Access, meaning Disney+ subscribers had to pay an additional $30 to see the movie.

Starting on November 5, you can watch Eternals at a movie theater. Eternals will have showtimes at most theaters in the U.S. and internationally.

If you want to watch Eternals at home, you will have to wait but hopefully not for too long. Shang-Chi is making its streaming debut a little over two months after its initial release. Let’s hope Marvel moves just as quickly with bringing Eternals to Disney+.

Eternals arrives in theaters on November 5, 2021.