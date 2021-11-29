HUUSK KNIFE REVIEW 2021, IS IT WORTH YOUR MONEY?

INTRODUCTION

Not sure who needs to hear this, but the kind of knives used to prep food, to a large extent, determine the kitchen experience and also to a marked extent, the outcome of the food. Imagine using a blunt knife to cut vegetables or meat. Not only will there be a risk of cutting the fingers but also that the time it would take may be double of what it ought to be. In the end, the vegetables or any other food item may not have the desired look or effect.

There are several kinds of kitchen knives in the market but the professional chef knife distinguishes itself both in style and in functionality. The best of them all is what a specific individual wants in a knife and to what purpose the owner wishes to use it. In all, what is most important is that a user gets the maximum utility out of such product.

What is constant however, is that both regular home users and the professional chefs alike require quality knives to make the best out of their kitchen experience and to enjoy the pleasure of smooth and effective cutting.

Nonetheless, Japanese knives are usually coveted for their high quality and exquisite designs. It is one of such knives that this review is aimed at.

Huusk Handmade Knives review: What to know about this product. Is it fake or real?

WHAT IS HUUSK KNIFE

The Huusk hand-made Japanese chef knife is a chef knife or a professional cutting tool used in food prep. The chef’s knife was originally designed primarily to slice and disjoint large cuts of beef, but with improvement in style and technology, the Huusk chef knife is the primary general-utility knife for most western cooks.

Huusk modern chef’s knife is a multi-purpose knife designed to perform well at many differing kitchen tasks, rather than excelling at anyone in particular. It can be used for mincing, slicing, and chopping vegetables, slicing meat, and disjointing large cuts.

Huusk is a hand-forged blade that is made in a multi-step process by skilled manual labor. A blank of steel is heated to a high temperature and beaten to shape the steel. After forging, the blade is ground and finished.

The Huusk chef knife has an admirable handle. The hole for inserting one finger enables one to get a firm grip on the knife while cutting and prevents sliding which makes cutting faster and more effective.

The blades like the legendary Samurai blades are made for precise cutting. It doesn’t dull but rather slides neatly through whatever one is cutting without much tampering with the integrity of the item.

HOW DOES HUUSK KNIFE WORK

I doubt if it is entirely necessary to ask how it works. I mean, what knives are used for and how to use a knife are common knowledge. This review would rather dwell on what makes the Huusk knife unique and in what ways it can benefit the user.

On the product itself, it is hand-forged from strong steel with the techniques of ancient Japanese blacksmiths. The effort is geared towards making a durable and high quality professional chef knife for everyone.

On the cutting aspect of the knife, it is designed for precise cutting with its razor-sharp blade that will require less brute force to cut into whatever item. The idea is for a cutting that limits waste of nutrient but encourages clean cut-through.

On the quality of the knife, it is well discussed already in other part of this review.

WHO NEEDS THE HUUSK KNIFE?

You don’t have to be a trained professional chef to use a Huusk knife. Huusk knife is a truly professional chef knife, nonetheless, the “professional” part often thrown in front of the knife’s description refers to its craftsmanship. The Huusk chef knife was manufactured with the professional’s needs in mind. However, home cooks use them to achieve professional results and to benefit from the versatility and efficiency that this well-crafted knife can offer.

It is a sharp blade and it gives the user a high degree of control when you’re working with your chef’s knife. Chopping and cutting is more predictable, so there’s less risk of accidents. The Huusk chef’s knife is manufactured to be sharper and to maintain its sharpness longer.

SPECIFICATIONS OF HUUSK HAND KNIFES

Type – Japanese Curved Knife

Blade Material – Stainless Steel

Handle Material – Wood (impregnated with Pakkawood veneer)

Knife Length – (Blade+Handle) 28cm (11 inches)

Weight – 252g (8.88 oz)

Blade Length – 15.5cm (6 inches)

Price – $29.95 Promo Price

Width – 5cm (2 inches)

PROS OF HUUSK HAND-MADE KNIFE

The extra sharpness of a well-maintained Huusk chef knife can help keep you healthier. Dull knives may be robbing you of nutrients. Not many people know the effects of using a blunt knife for cutting vegetables.

Take a look at your cutting board after chopping vegetables or herbs. Notice any smudges on the surface of the cutting board? It’s an indication that your knife is crushing more than cutting. A sharp knife slices cleanly through herbs, vegetables, and fruits, so that the nutrients which are good for you in the food you slice will be retained.

Using the Huusk knife which is a perfect chef knife makes preparation of food a lot easier. Less effort in preparation means you’ll have more time to enjoy cooking. And if you happen to like chopping, slicing, and dicing, you’ll appreciate it even more when you do it with a chef’s knife that’s been professionally manufactured for the job.

There’s also the benefit of pride in ownership. A quality chef’s knife is thoughtfully designed to help you be a better cook through proper preparation.

The Huusk chefs knife stays sharp, and it’s the type of steel used to forge the blade that keeps it that way.

The Huusk handmade chef knife makes prep a lot easier

The right tool for a task makes it easier and creates better results. It’s why professional chefs and home cooks alike reach for their professional-quality chef’s knife for most of their preparatory work in the kitchen.

Unlike a paring knife or even a bread knife, Huusk chef’s knives are designed to be multi-purpose kitchen tools. While many things in the kitchen are designed for a specific task, Huusk chef knives can chop vegetables, slice fruit, mince fine herbs, cut up meat, and more. It has a normal length that mostly advisable for home cooking.

The tip of the chef’s knife has a rounded taper. It helps with the rocking action that makes chopping and slicing more efficient. By keeping that front tapered part of the knife in contact with the chopping board, you can rock the knife and make quick work of mincing an onion.

This knife is comfortable to use, and when properly maintained, have a razor-sharp blade that reduces the effort it takes to cut and chop. Knives that aren’t sharp require more force to use. They slow you down. The blade also crushes more of the food’s delicate cells surrounding the cut but that is never the case with the Japanese Huusk chef knife

CONS OF HAND-MADE KNIFE

It can only be gotten online

Stock is limited

FEATURES OF HUUSK KNIFE

Huusk knives are razor-sharp:

You need not be a professional chef to know that sharp knives require less brute force to cut than dull knives. A dull knife does more than crushing than cutting. Delicate ingredients like herbs tend to look fresher when sliced through cleanly. Asides this, a sharp knife makes preparatory jobs easy and more enjoyable for the user.

Ergonomic design:

Huusk chef knives are designed to have the perfect grip. The hole on the blade provides extra space for your fingers. The handle and blade curves create a balance that results in a strong grip and effortless cutting.

Extra sharp, designed like samurai swords:

Huusk knives are created using the same techniques ancient Japanese blacksmiths used to make katanas for the legendary samurai warriors. These techniques create blades that can be used for precision cutting. They do not dull (or, rather, they dull so slowly that you’ll never notice) and can be used to produce the thinnest of slices.

Huusk chef knives give you control over slicing/chopping:

With Huusk chef knife, it is easier to control blade movement through food, thanks to its sharpness. Further, the sharp nature makes it a lot more predictable thereby reducing the risk of injuring oneself.

The Huusk chef knife is easy to sharpen:

Sharpening this knife is quick and easy. Due to its build, you can quickly restore its sharpness whenever it gets dull.

A good chef knife is built with professionals in mind:

The Huusk chef knives are designed to attract, by its ergonomic design. As a result, they tend to look more stylish and offer more features than a regular knife. So whether you are getting one for domestic use or need some for your business, you can rest assured of getting a piece that will remain functional and won’t go out of style.

The huusk chef knife offers versatility:

Whether you want something you can use on dense vegetables such as butternut squash or are looking to handle bigger jobs like cutting meat, a husk knife is up to the task, as it is perfect for almost anything, even everyday onion dicing. You can use the Huusk chef knife for dicing, chopping, slicing, and mincing

Safer:

Regular kitchen knives are usually dull, but dull edges are not safe. Actually, a dull-edged knife is more prone to slip, as you need to apply more force to make a cut. An extra-sharp Huusk knife is extremely safe in the hands of a true chef.

Tool of a master:

Regular kitchen knives can be wielded by anyone. Huusk knives look like tools for someone who is a master of their craft, a true chef.

WHAT MAKES HUUSK HAND-MADE KNIFE UNIQUE?

This is a very important question to answer, since Japanese knives are very popular in the market as professional chef knives. What makes them different from German knives or European knives.

It is important to first establish that no two knives are exactly the same. That is to say that different Japanese knives though similar in style have their distinct features, nonetheless.

Generally speaking, Japanese knives are known for their sharpness and lightweight. Intended for clean and smooth cutting, especially of vegetables. One of the reasons for this is because, up until quite recently, the Japanese diet used to primarily consist of vegetables and seafood. Beef only started to become widely consumed in Japan in the 19th century.

Now, the basis of Japanese cuisine (registered as an Intangible Cultural Heritage) is the idea of emphasizing the ingredients’ natural flavors. This in turn is connected to the type of knives Japanese use. Take, for instance, famous Japanese dishes like sushi and sashimi, where the fish needs to be cut thinly and precisely.

Science has proven that if you use a double-bevel knife to push cut the fish, you’ll mush it out of shape and damage it on a cellular level, negatively affecting its taste. As for sashimi, which is really all about the presentation, it can only be cut neatly with a single-bevel blade, so a wabocho and the “pull slice” technique is necessary.

The whole idea of Japanese knives lies in the beauty of cutting and retaining nutrients and not squashing or crushing the food, especially vegetables. It in this same style and fashion that the Japanese Huusk chef knife was designed. Another uniqueness that I will gather not dwell on is the ergonomic design. It appears sturdy, stringy, and extremely sharp with a handle that is intended for ear of cutting.

BENEFITS OF HUUSK HAND-MADE KNIFE

SAMURAI SERIES – huusk knives designed for all-round use, to be at the beck and call of the user at every stage of prep. The Huusk knives were handcrafted by a highly trained technician utilizing cutting-edge technology and the finest materials. This Japanese knife, just like what true Japanese knives are known for, is sharp and of high quality.

This knife enables one to experience the difference owning a true Chef’s knife can make. Countless chefs and true cooking enthusiasts already own these professional huusk knives

PREMIUM CONSTRUCTION—Was designed using specially formulated High Carbon 7CR17MOV Stainless Steel your knife is constructed to be very resistant to corrosion and rust. The mirror polished, smooth pakka wood handle offers superior strength and comfort while its seamless build ensures no dirt or debris collects on the knife. The pakka wood handle is heat, cold, and moisture resistant and has a full tang for added strength. Huusk means masterpiece in Japanese and that is what the knife represents.

COMFORT AND DESIGN – The huusk knives are designed to be well-balanced so as not to feel dragged down. The knife’s ergonomics helps reduce aches and fatigue in one’s hands. The precision-forged, razor-sharp blade is hand sharpened by a 16° angle per side making for a sharper, longer-lasting blade edge. With a Rockwell hardness of 58, you are sure to receive a strong and durable blade. A good knife is an extension of your hand and so you should choose one that makes the work feel effortless.

PREMIUM GIFT BOX – The package is as stylish and welcoming as the knife itself. It is a beautifully designed gift box with magnetic closure, which makes the package altogether welcoming. You can store your huusk knife in the elegant box. Included you will find the huusk cleaning cloth to help keep the knife fresh and polished. It will make a great gift for not only yourself but will satisfy your most demanding of friends. Makes a great present for Birthdays, Wedding, Anniversary, Mothers Day, Fathers Day, Christmas, Chefs, HouseWarming and so much more.

100% LIFETIME WARRANTY. There is a lifetime warranty for this product, offering a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects. However, the manufacturers promise to take all the necessary and proper precautions to ensure they deliver a true quality masterpiece.

The makers put in a lot of effort for Excellence

Thinner, harder, sharper are the important trio of attributes for an excellent kitchen knife. This is what the Japanese Huusk chef knife represents. It has thinner, sharper bevels made of harder steel that keep their edge for longer.

This chef knife claims to be hand-made with advanced skill and caution, taking a long time to achieve. To constantly strive towards excellence is an age old Japanese philosophy that is so prevalent in Japanese culture. An individual knife-maker will always be thinking how to improve their products and the processes involved in their workshop. It is in the same guiding principles of excellence, that the makers of Huusk chef knife claims to have stood on.

Just by looking at this knife, one can see how much of effort the makers have put in giving the tool it’s best look—an exotic appearance.

WHERE TO BUY HUUSK HAND-MADE KNIFE

The product can be ordered straight from the official website of Huusk. It is the only guaranteed place to order and get the original product. It’s currently not found on online retail websites, so it’s best to get straight to the product’s website for your order. Further, there is an exciting promo on the page offering 50% discount at the time of this review. Why not get straight to the website to find out the existing offers and promo one may qualify for.

The price list for Huusk Hand made Japanese knives is as follows

One Huusk knife – 29.95$

Two Huusk knives – 49.94$

Three Huusk Knives – 79.92$

It is important to note that these are discounted prices and might go up anytime soon. It is advisable to get yours now if you really want to get this Japanese handmade chef knife that is currently trending in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and a host of other countries.

CUSTOMER REVIEWS

Isaac Tramyer Seyer

Their knives are high quality and really good for chopping. The knife is very sharp and the price is acceptable. Their delivery time was good also. Definitely recommend them.

Excellent Purchases

Besides from offering tons of discounts, I have really had excellent purchases at huusk. The quality of the products is not something someone would find at any store. The design of each knives are carefully thought about, and engineered. The blades are quite sharp, and these lasts for a good amount of time. These are something that every home should have.

David Delgado

good products from this store, the best I have bought, I was satisfied with the purchase, in addition to their excellent price they also have fast shipping

This knife is great it has a good…

This knife is great it has a good handle, it is not that heavy and it is sharp. I already used this knife for every meat that I cook, and I wash it over and over, it doesn’t rust. I feel like a star rated chef. The knife is fully intact the handle doesn’t loose like other knives.

Rtime Line

This a great product, the design is very ergonimic, a good knife in your hand feels strong and robust. It promotes good grip and rests in your palm securely. It is light enough to cut the vegetables and heavy enough for meat. It has a good weight. Craftmaship and design is superb very much recomended.

Avery Navin

A product of excellent quality, it was the best gift I could give, my father was so happy with it. the page to buy was just as easy and with a fast shipping

This is now the knife that I use…

This is know the knife that I use whenever I cook at home. Very easy to handle especially with its hole where I can hook my fingers for a better grip. I was only disappointed with the delivery time but I understand that it is handmade and takes a long time to delivered. But they gave me a free sheath that was very useful.

CONCLUSION

The kind of knife one uses in the kitchen has a lot to say about what one can offer in the end. That is for the professional chefs. For a regular home user that doesn’t need to prove anything to anybody, the benefits of a quality knife lies majorly with making you spend less time with your prep and giving the excitement of fast, clean cut.

No dull moment in the kitchen, and who knows how much impact this can make on the quality of your food. The Huusk handmade knife is a quality knife with an ergonomic design. It is handmade and designed to be like the Japanese Samurai. This tool is truly worth recommending.