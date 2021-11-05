Is Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Available on Streaming? Where to Watch Online

Is ‘Eternals’ on streaming? The movie will only be released in theaters when it is released, so it won’t be available for streaming. Marvel’s new superhero film is finally coming out after a year of delays, and every marvel fan is eager to watch it. Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service. Details on how you can watch Eternals for free throughout the year are described below.

Watch Now: Eternals 2021 Online Free

Marvel fans assemble, the next entry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals, is just days away. The movie will get its wide release on Friday, Nov. 5, but how can you watch Eternals and is there a way to see it any sooner?

Phase Four of the MCU is firmly underway following the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but things are expected to kick into high gear with Eternals, which introduces a new team of immortal beings that for centuries have been tasked with protecting humanity from a threat called the Deviants.

Who are the Eternals though? The ensemble cast for the movie includes Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Lia McHugh and Don Lee. Eternals is directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, coming off her Best Picture and Best Director-winning film Nomadland.

If you’re amped to see the next chapter of the MCU, here’s how you can watch Eternals as soon as possible.

Eternals was intended to be the second Marvel Phase 4 film. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the entire release schedule was changed. Eternals will now arrive on November 5, 2021. And don’t expect the movie on Disney Plus anytime soon – it will take some time until it’s available for streaming.

Originally slated for release in November 2020, Eternals was pushed to February 2021, taking Shang-Chi’s original release date. As the pandemic continued and Black Widow became more prevalent, Eternals found itself in November.

How to watch ‘Eternals’

Eternals is getting an exclusive theatrical release in movie theaters, meaning the only way you’ll be able to watch it is with a trip to your local cinema. Considering it is a Marvel movie, Eternals will be playing just about anywhere with a big screen and likely with multiple show times to pick from, but to find what time works best for you simply check your local theater listings and either buy your ticket online or when you get to the theater.

Watch Now: Eternals 2021 Online Free

While the official release date for Eternals is Nov. 5, eager fans can see it as soon as Thursday, Nov. 4, as many theaters will offer special Thursday night preview screenings. Again, check your local theater listings to see where and what time these special previews are happening.

Releases like Eternals and other blockbusters are trending back to exclusive theatrical runs, so if you want to be sure that you’re keeping up with the latest and biggest movies but also want to try and make a trip to the multiplex a little more affordable, definitely look into movie theater subscription deals, which offer discounted tickets or monthly flat fees, as well as other perks and promotions.

Is ‘Eternals’ streaming?

As noted above, Eternals is playing exclusively in theaters, so it will not be available to stream when it is released on Nov. 5. When will it be?

Marvel is of course owned by Disney, which has its own streaming service, Disney Plus, where Marvel movies have found a permanent streaming home. Disney Plus was the place for new Marvel content for much of the last year, not just with original series like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, but also a day-and-date streaming release for Black Widow this summer via Disney Plus Premier Access, but things have changed. Starting with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Disney and Marvel have opted to go back to exclusive theatrical runs for their movies, with Eternals following suit.

While nothing is official, we may be able to get a sense of when Eternals might be available for streaming by looking at Shang-Chi. Releasing in theaters on Sept. 3, Shang-Chi is getting its streaming debut on Disney Plus Nov. 12 as part of the Disney Plus Day celebration. That timeline falls in line with the 45-day exclusive window for theaters that is becoming the unofficial norm for big blockbusters, but also Disney chose to hold it a little longer at their own discretion to fall in line with Disney Plus Day.

So what could this mean for Eternals? Adhering to at least the 45-day window, the earliest that Eternals would be available to stream on Disney Plus would be about Dec. 20. Perhaps that means Disney Plus will make Eternals a Christmas present for Marvel fans. It’s all guessing though at this time; What to Watch will update this page when an official streaming premiere has been announced.

Whenever that is though, you are going to want to make sure you are subscribed to Disney Plus to watch Eternals via streaming.

Is Eternals on Disney+?

Marvels Studios has released several major movies this year. Up next is Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, which is set to be a game-changer.

Never before have we seen so many new heroes on screen in the MCU. The film boasts an absolutely star-studded cast. There’s Angelina Jolie as Thena, Game of Thrones alums Richard Madden as Ikaris and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kumail Nanjani as Kingo, and many more.

Marvel has already revealed that Eternals will be releasing in theaters on November 5, 2021. And some fans may be wondering if Eternals will be available on Disney+ that same day as well. After all, with Disney+ Premier Access, we’ve seen films like Black Widow, Raya and the Last Dragon and Cruella all become available during opening weekend for an extra flat fee of $30. And other movies, like Soul and Luca, have become available on Disney+ for nothing beyond the normal subscription price.

So will Eternals be coming to Disney+ in November? Here’s what we know.

How to watch Eternals on Disney Plus?

Eternals will be debuting exclusively in cinemas on November 5, so you still have time to book tickets at your local theatre.

This does mean that you’ll be waiting around a little longer to see Eternals on your living room TV since Disney has implemented a 45-day rule, where all the company’s films will run in cinemas for 45 days before being added to the streaming service.

Watch Now: Eternals 2021 Online Free

And while that hasn’t quite panned out with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – that film will get an early streaming release on 12 November due to Disney Plus Day – there has been no indication that Eternals will be coming over to Disney Plus any sooner than originally stated.

So if our math is right, Eternals should be available to watch on Disney Plus from December 20, all you’ll need to access it is an active Disney Plus membership.

Watch Eternals Online Streaming

Find out how all of the top streaming contenders — Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Paramount Plus and Peacock measure up in terms of shows, movies, features and price.

How to watch Disney Plus

If you have young ones or you’re young at heart, the Disney Plus streaming service is packed with content for you. In addition to original shows like The Mandalorian, Loki, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney Plus is also home to Marvel movies and the Star Wars franchise.

Disney Plus found a strong foothold during last year’s lockdowns for big-screen releases, too. At first, it started streaming already-released movies months earlier than planned, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Frozen 2 and Pixar’s Onward. Later it sped up streaming releases of brand-new movies, like the film adaptation of young adult novel Artemis Fowl and the live-action film version of the mega hit musical Hamilton.

The service has kept it up as well, putting brand new movies on the platform and behind a paywall. The live-action remake of Mulan arrived last year, and was available to stream at the same time it hit theaters for $30 (it’s now available for free). Marvel’s Black Widow is also coming to Disney Plus the same day it hits theaters this month for an extra $30 charge.

There’s also the nostalgia factor: My watchlist is almost entirely Disney Channel Original Movies from the late ’90s and early 2000s. Of course, there’s classic Disney content too, from original Mickey Mouse cartoons to vaulted films like Aladdin, The Jungle Book and Cinderella.

After the seven-day free trial, Disney Plus costs $8 a month. There’s also an option to bundle Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN.

How to watch Amazon Prime

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime for savings on the e-commerce site — $13 a month, or $6.49 per month for students — you also get access to Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service. The service has new movies to rent or buy, and you can watch a number of movies and shows for free, so long as they have the little Prime tag on the corner of the icon. You can also subscribe to Prime Video without the e-commerce savings for $9 a month.

If you’re a movie fan, Prime Video might be the right choice for you: Amazon’s platform has three times as many movies as Netflix does, one study found. Not all of them are major blockbusters, but it is an extensive catalog.

As with Hulu, you can buy add-on channels for Prime Video such as HBO and Starz. You can also find programs by searching a channel like BET or Boomerang. Sometimes, even if a show requires an add-on, you can usually watch a season or two for free on Prime. I like Prime Video because it typically has films that are more off the beaten path in addition to mainstream new releases. Plus, there are quality original shows, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Man in the High Castle, as well as original movies like The Big Sick.

How to watch Netflix

Netflix is a veteran streaming service and essentially introduced us to the modern binge-watch, as it houses iconic shows (old and new) like Supernatural, Glee, Gilmore Girls and The West Wing. It’s easy to put on an old favorite and let it play, whether you’re actively watching or not.

Netflix has also become known for its Originals — movies, shows and multiple documentaries, many of which have received both popular and critical acclaim. Think about the hype surrounding The Queen’s Gambit, Bridgerton, Mindhunter and Stranger Things. Netflix has even won during Oscar season with Roma and My Octopus Teacher.

New seasons of shows typically come out all at once, and after you blow through them in one afternoon, you have to wait months or even years for the next one. I would keep Netflix for the binge-watching and for those fascinating investigative docuseries such as The Keepers and The Pharmacist. While you’re waiting for your favorite show to come back, Netflix mixes up its content every month, releasing new titles every week.

You can choose between basic ($9 per month), standard ($14) and premium ($18) plans.

How to watch Hulu

For $6 a month (with ads), Hulu is a perfect complement and counterpoint to Netflix. This channel lineup has a huge variety of familiar shows from networks like ABC, Fox and NBC that you can watch soon after they air (unlike on Netflix), as well as a growing catalog of its own critically acclaimed original series like The Handmaid’s Tale and PEN15. If you have $6 per month to spare and don’t mind trading a few ads for a wealth of TV options, Hulu is a no-brainer. You’ve also got the option to upgrade to a no-ads plan for $12 a month, or add on live TV streaming for $65 a month for a full cable replacement.

Eternals cast

Marvel’s newest super-team is full of big names, and equally, some promising newcomers. Angelina Jolie will play the warrior Thena, and Game of Thrones’ Richard Madden will step into the role of Ikaris. Meanwhile, Kumail Nanjiani is Kingo, a master swordsman and Bollywood film star; Brian Tyree Henry is the inventor Phastos; Train to Busan’s Don Lee is Gilgamesh, and Barry Keoghan is Druig.

Playing her second role in the MCU following Captain Marvel’s Minn-Erva, Gemma Chan is playing the Eternal Sersi alongside Salma Hayek’s Ajak and Kit Harrington’s Black Knight. Big cast, right? And this doesn’t even include the Eternal’s enemies, the Deviants, for which there is no casting news just yet.

Nanjiani has said of the diverse call sheet: “I was on set shooting, and the director showed me just a still of all of us together in the scene We all look so different. You don’t ever get to see people like this together in the same room, let alone in awesome superhero costumes.” The actor added that it will be “the most epic of all the Marvel movies.”

The Eternals story

The official synopsis for The Eternals reads: “Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.”

Wondering who on Earth The Deviants are? No problem: The Deviants, like The Eternals, were created by the Celestials and are, at their core, a dark version of our heroic Eternals. The two groups have come into conflict time and time again within the pages of Marvel Comics, and it seems they’ll be bringing their disputes to Earth for Phase 4. For more details on who they are and their abilities, we have your back; check out The Deviants explained.

Gemma Chan’s Sersi will be the movie’s main lead, according to Kevin Feige, who said “if there was a lead in this ensemble, it is Sersi, it is Gemma Chan,” and director Chloé Zhao said about the character: “It has always been a passion for me to create a nuanced female superhero that is rarely seen in this genre. Gemma was very interested in this idea as well and took on the challenge. She brought a beautiful sense of gentleness, compassion, and vulnerability to Sersi that I believe will invite viewers to rethink what it means to be heroic.”

Chan herself added: “Sersi is not your typical superhero: she’s not necessarily the best fighter, she doesn’t have the most obviously impressive powers. The main thing is she’s an empath. She has a connection with humans, and with the world and the earth. That is her strength, so I leant into that.”

As for Kit Harington’s character, the actor told Total Film more about the role, explaining he’s “the human character of the story. He’s not an Eternal. He’s a character who works with the Natural History Museum in London. But he’s not an Eternal – that’s the main takeaway!”

We also spoke to Zhao bout the film. “I think we stand alone as a film for sure,” she commented. “But I do think we will have a very big effect on the future of the MCU with what happens in this film. Which, you know, as a fan, is really satisfying for me! I geek out.”

She also revealed that we’ll know why the Eternals didn’t step in to stop Thanos. “[The audience] will understand why,” Zhao assured. “Not only why, but how complicated not interfering made them feel. We explore that. You’ll see that in the film. The Eternals were instructed not to interfere with any human conflict unless Deviants are involved. There’s a reason why that’s the case. And that was the instruction from the prime Celestial Arishem.”

Zhao then spoke a bit about the ancient aspect to the movie. “What excited me is the idea of going back in time, and exploring [the time] before Thanos was born, before anyone was born,” she said. “Where does the MCU go back in time? And that brings us to the mythology of the Celestials. Anything involving the Celestials is going to be at a huge scale level of complication, let’s put it that way.”