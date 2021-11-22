Players Choose Online Casinos with a Free Sign-up Bonus to Receive Real Cash

In 2012, only 3% of American gamblers became involved with Internet gambling instead of 32% who played in land-based casinos. On the 2021 Super Bowl occasion, 7.6 million wagered online or via mobile platforms. This is a significant increase from last year’s 5 million and the 2012 3% involvement.

More and more states have now legalized online gambling. Currently, online gambling is allowed in Delaware, Connecticut, New Jersey, Michigan, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, etc. Some states only allow online poker and sports betting. Others do not restrict the extent of online gambling.

For instance, sports betting on your mobile phone is legal in 21 regions. Other states are currently debating whether to authorize it. Gambling online with an advanced deposit on online horse racing is also legally available in over 30 states. Moreover, the online lottery is legal in over 12 states.

Online gambling is not illegal per se at a federal level. But many states are reluctant to legalize it due to concerns regarding the lack of user protection. They also protest many online gambling platforms’ failure to promote responsible gaming rules properly.

That is why, wherever gambling is allowed in the US, authorities come with a strong recommendation for players to seek high-quality brands. These must be licensed and adequately monitored to be held legally accountable for any unfairness towards their registered gamblers.

Many online casinos offer free sign-up bonuses

Most online casinos use free sign-up bonuses to encourage prospective users to register with their website. This is one of the most appealing promotions because it allows players to explore the website. Because the requirement is to become a member, without a payment required, players can try their luck without having anything to lose.

Multiple other bonuses await players after they’ve made deposits into their player accounts. These include welcome packages, first deposit match bonuses, and so on. However, sign-up bonuses come in two categories: free spins on sign-up and no deposit bonuses, or free money.

Free spins on sign-up promote slot games

The free spins promotions offered at sign-up offer rounds to explore slot games. Most times, these apply to specific slots, but some do not have any game restrictions.

Slot games often have bonus features that activate more free rounds. So, with a free spins bonus, players are likely to receive even more chances to win than the amount they initially claimed. Free spins bonuses allow you to perfect your knowledge of a particular game, as well.

These are much more common in Europe than in the United States.

No deposit required bonuses are an efficient way to start gambling

With a no deposit bonus, US players receive free money to use in an online casino. Just like free spins, this money can come under the condition of being used on certain games. However, in general, the traditional free money bonus encourages players to discover the gaming site and eventually commit to it by making a deposit.

This means that no deposit bonuses are highly likely to apply to many games, including live dealer games, arcane titles, video poker, etc.

Both types of free sign-up bonuses are claimed by completing the registration process. This is relatively straightforward with most online gambling platforms and only requires the player’s working e-mail, a username, password, birth date, and address.

US players should read the fine print

Being aware of terms and conditions is essential, especially before signing up with a casino. This can happen for one or more reasons.

Players should look out for bonus code

Firstly, claiming the bonus may require players to introduce a bonus code while they register or right after registration. Many players can miss out on this type of offer by forgetting to enter the bonus code. Not ticking the box that signals claiming the bonus may also not be a good idea.

Most free sign-up bonuses have wagering requirements

Promotions that do not require wagering are already rare. Players can usually only claim them after making a minimum payment into their online casino accounts. An average requirement is 35 times the amount received in bonus funds.

This essentially means that players must wager 35 times the value of the free money promotion before they can cash out their winnings.

You should look out for limits, contribution, and KYC

Thirdly, many casinos impose a minimum cash-out amount. So, if you win less than what you are allowed to withdraw, you will not be able to cash out from your player account.

US players will also find plenty of online casinos that require them to make a minimum deposit before they can request a withdrawal.

In this case, they will have to make a deposit into their player account before they withdraw. This is true even though playing with the bonus money did not require one.

Other terms may involve game contribution, as wagering on different games may not always count 100% to fulfilling the wagering requirements. Licensed casinos may often demand the completion of a Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure to release funds to players, be these winnings or cash.

This entails taking clear and complete scans of specific documents such as passport, ID, utility bills, debit card, etc. The procedure is meant to verify player age, identity, and address, to avoid fraud, minors gambling, etc.

Players choose free sign-up bonuses for a reason

The main advantage of free sign-up bonuses is that they are low risk. Yes, such bonuses often come with wagering requirements. But players will not lose anything from their pocket if they do not reach positive results before that. However, you do have the chance to win real money after your game session without paying anything.

US players can also use these bonuses for self-protection. These are safe because they require no financial investment. The KYC process of sending personal documents for verification usually only takes place before withdrawing. So, you can explore most casinos before that by using a registration offer.

In this way, players can explore how user-friendly the website is, the loading speed, or whether the graphics enhance the experience. Players should also check its fairness, providing appropriate responsible gaming tools and resources, good customer support, and details about its license. The main priority should always be taking care of your financial & data security, as well as your mental well-being.