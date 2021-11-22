Playing slots online: how to improve your results?

An online casino is a version of a traditional casino, where a wide variety of casino and table games are at your disposal. The most popular standard casino games available at most online casinos are slots, roulette, and blackjack.

The main advantage of the best casinos in India online is that you have easy access to them anytime, anywhere from your desktop or mobile device. This overview provides essential information on the most popular casino games.

How to play slots

Online slots, or slot machines, are trendy these days. The main reason for this is the ease of play and the wide variety of extra features such as bonus games, free spins, and enormous jackpots. In addition, each slot usually contains a set of spinning reels and symbols with corresponding individual payouts. Online casino slots can range from traditional fruit slots to movie-themed games and slots with an original story designed specifically for the game.

Before spinning the reels, you choose a bet size to suit your budget and place your bet. If the symbols line up as indicated in the paytable, you win money. A huge attraction of many slots are the extra features and special characters such as wild symbols, scatter symbols, and bonus rounds that allow you to increase your winnings or get extra reel spins.

How to play roulette

When you think of Indian casinos available online, the first image that comes to your mind is a roulette wheel in a stunning casino interior. And rightly so! Roulette is one of the most popular table games in casinos. There are two roulette table layouts – American Roulette, which contains 00, 0 and numbers from 1 to 36, and European Roulette, which has numbers from 0 to 36. The main goal of roulette players is to predict which field the dealer threw the ball on the wheel will stop. First, you bet on the outcome – any number from 00 or 0 to 36, a combination of numbers, a color, or whether an even or odd number will roll. After your bets are placed, the croupier sets the roulette wheel in motion. The number wins the number on which the small ball is thrown while the wheel is spinning.

How to Play Blackjack

Blackjack is considered one of the oldest card games in casinos. Once you learn the rules, playing blackjack becomes relatively easy. The goal of playing blackjack is to form a hand of cards with a value as close to 21 as possible but not exceeding it. At the beginning of the game, you bet. Cards are usually dealt from left to right, starting with the dealer. The dealer receives one face-up card and one face-down card. If the value of your cards is 21 or closer to that value than the dealer’s cards, you win.

How to play in a live casino

Most Indian casinos available online offer live games in which you play against other players in real-time. During this time, the dealer is running the game and communicating with the players. The beauty of live casinos is that you can feel like you’re in a real casino when you enter the game from your computer or mobile device. For the most part, the rules and objectives of the game are the same in a live casino as they are in a regular online casino.

Check the odds of winning the game you choose

The return to play ratio (RTP, here Return to Play) is the percentage of players winning at a given online slot. In other words, it is the amount of money (withdrawn from the account) that is returned to players in the form of winnings. The remaining part (missing to 100%) is the so-called “casino edge” that the casino keeps.

Remember, no online slot has a 100% player return percentage.

What does that mean? Even if you are fortunate and you win every round, there will come a moment when you lose. Let’s take this as an example: an RTP of 97% tells us that the casino always wins at least three percent of the time. Even the best online slots do not have a payout percentage of 100%!

Determine your budget and maximum playing time before you start playing

We all know that voice in our head that says, “Only the last time. This time you will succeed.” – Don’t let Indian casinos available online trick you with this age-old trick. If you have a good streak, “step away from the table,” take your winnings, cash them into your account and go celebrate when you feel like having some fun again; set your budget and play the slots for money again.

How to Increase Your Chances and Get Better Payouts in Online Slots

Practice your strategy by playing free online slots. As we said before, the best virtual casinos offer countless slots from many providers, some of which are free. So play a few rounds of free slots to get a feel for the game before you start spending your hard-earned money.

Use the welcome bonuses to familiarize yourself with the online slots and learn how to manage your spins. If you haven’t played them before, the way the slot games have expanded will surprise you. In addition to the fact that there are often many more symbols than three or five, winning lines can be straight as well as broken! In some games, you can change the number of winning lines up to fifty (different combinations that – you guessed it – multiply the possibility of winning!)

In addition, some online slots for money have a jackpot option. What does that mean? A jackpot is nothing more than a pool of money that can be won when a particular hand is drawn. Is this possible? Yes, definitely. Is it likely? The odds are very slim.

Slots with the best payouts online

The best payout percentage in online slots can be achieved in several ways, but it is usually determined by our level of training, like everything in life. That’s why we emphasize once again that it’s essential to develop your strategy here. In addition to calculating which deposit makes the most profit in the online slot you choose, you can also use all the free spins in the game you are best at and practice different variations. For example, you can reduce your bet and see fewer winnings and fewer losses, or increase your chance and increase the number of winning lines (available in some slots).

You can also test your strength in very challenging online slots for money, offering multipliers or mini-games that lengthen the gameplay and increase jackpots.

According to a recent market study, the highest paying slots are:

Raging Rhino Megaways;

Big Bad Wolf;

Jack Hammer 2;

Midas Treasure;

Rage To Riches.

Which one should you choose? Check them out starting at the top of the list, and any of them are sure to win you over. All we can do is wish you big payouts!

Finally, we’d like to pass on some tips from experts on online slots for real rupees. Be sure to choose a proven and legitimate Indian casino available online that guarantees that your payouts are sure to arrive in your bank account within a short period. Also, pay attention to the security level of the casino website. Also, check several casinos and several different online slots to check out their welcome bonus and free spins offers. Good luck!