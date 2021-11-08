RangeXTD Router Reviews 2021: (Unrevealed Truth!) RangeXTD Router WiFi the best True or False?

Read this RangeXTD router, the best gadget for Wifi network, and thank me later.

Like many of you out there, I’ve had to start doing my job from home.

I recently started a new job working from home. Working as a full-time tech writer, I thought it wouldn’t be a problem at all. But some of my friends aren’t so fortunate.

The real problem for me was my WiFi network. It’s always had problems, but I never really noticed just how bad it could get until I started working from home.

Certain rooms, like our living room, get great reception. The WiFi works perfectly.

But now that I’ve had to set up a home office in a spare bedroom, I’ve noticed a TON of WiFi problems! The WiFi signal in my makeshift bedroom office constantly drops out. And when it is working, I get speeds way below what we get in our living room.

Weak WiFi Makes Working from Home Impossible!

As I said earlier, the first thing I did when I started working from home was to set up a makeshift office in our spare bedroom. But unfortunately, the WiFi reception was so poor that it made working there pretty much impossible.

My next idea was to try working from our kitchen table. It had plenty of places for me to put all the notes, writing drafts, and other materials I needed to reference to do my writing.

All was well and good… until my wife got home from her mother’s house. When she saw how I had taken over the kitchen… stacking notes and other supplies on our stove, sink, and dinner table… well, let’s just say she wasn’t exactly thrilled with my creation! She kicked me out the moment she saw the mess I made!

I eventually tried working from every other room in the house, but the WiFi reception was always weak and spotty. I’d start downloading some files from work and halfway through, I’d have to move to the living room just to get the files to finish downloading!

Worse yet, sometimes Then I’d get a frantic phone call from work, asking me why I hadn’t responded yet. Let me tell you, it created a LOT of problems with my job!

Finally, I decided to give my internet service provider a call to see if they could help. Since my home WAS my office, I had no choice – I HAD to find some way to get a strong, steady WiFi signal in my home office!

My Internet Service Provider was No Help at All!

Let me get this right out of the way: dealing with my ISP was an absolute NIGHTMARE.

First of all, it took me forever just to get through to them. Whenever I’d call, I’d get a recorded message. It said “Due to the unusually high number of calls, your wait time will be longer than usual. Your call will be answered in approximately 45 minutes.”

Well, I waited on the phone. And you know what happened? After about 20 minutes on hold, my ISP just HUNG UP on me! I had to call them back and start all over again from the beginning!

When I finally did get through to them, they acted like the problem was my fault. Instead of providing me with a fix, they hit me with a barrage of technical questions.

“What do you mean you don’t know what kind of router you use?”

“How many gigs of data do you think your wife is going to use next month?”

“Are you using a variable or static IP address?”

“Are you using any kind of VPN service or IP blocker?”

I may be a tech writer, but these questions were just way out of my league! The kind of devices I write about are made for consumers – not internet networking engineers!

And to be completely honest with you, I wasn’t really comfortable inviting a stranger from my ISP to make a service call to my home.

So I decided I should call my co-worker, a guy named David, who also works from home. He authors a lot of articles about internet routers, modems, WiFi, and other networking issues. He’s a real expert on the subject.

I figured if anyone could help me, David was the guy!

An Easy Solution That SUPERCHARGES Your WiFi Signal!

David used to work for an internet service provider before he became a writer, and he really knows his way around when it comes to things like WiFi. So I gave him a call to ask him if he could help me fix my WiFi problems.

David told me there were a million things that can cause weak or poor WiFi reception, but one of the most common causes is a weak WiFi router. And as you might imagine, your ISP generally provides you with the cheapest, most low-powered router they can get away with!

It’s a simple, compact gadget that can fit in the palm of your hand – but what it can do for your WiFi reception is incredible.

“The WiFi in my home used to be borderline unusable,” David told me.

“I tried out everything,” David continued. “Some of the solutions I tried were cheap, and others were super expensive. But none of them were able to fix the problem like RangeXTD router did!”

“What’s so special about RangeXTD router?,” I asked.

“By plugging RangeXTD router into any wall outlet in your home, you can give the range of your WiFi network a massive boost,” David said.

“It features dual, built-in antennas that can boost your WiFi range like you wouldn’t believe! I only use one of them, and it gives me a strong, steady WiFi signal throughout my house!”

David told me that RangeXTD router can extend the range of even the weakest WiFi router, allowing you to send a powerful signal all through your house – even rooms that are upstairs!

David told me he was 100% certain that RangeXTD router would fix my WiFi problem. He really knows his stuff, so I decided to give RangeXTD router a try.

Give Your WiFi Network a SUPER Boost!

David was actually a little apologetic.

He told me that under normal circumstances, he would bring his own RangeXTD router over to my home to demonstrate it to me – but because he was about to start a critical project tasked to him by the CEO himself, we both decided that it would be better to at least wait until he had finished.

I checked out the RangeXTD router online. But even with such a stellar product recommendation coming from David, I still wasn’t exactly thrilled about ordering a product without being able to try it out first.

But then I noticed that the people who make RangeXTD router are so sure of their product that they Knowing that I wasn’t risking anything by ordering made me a lot more confident, so I placed an online order right away.

A few days later, my RangeXTD router package arrived in the mail. I read the instructions (thankfully, they were easy to understand), and plugged the RangeXTD router into a normal wall socket halfway between my modem and my new “home office”.

Would RangeXTD router fix my WiFi troubles once and for all? It was the moment of truth! So I went into my home office and tried logging onto the WiFi on my laptop…

RangeXTD router Instantly Fixes Even the WORST WiFi Problems!

Setting up RangeXTD router with my laptop was super easy. David told me I could call him on the phone if I ran into any problems, but thankfully I was able to set up everything on my own.

I knew something was different from the second I opened my laptop. It INSTANTLY connected to the WiFi network, without any delay at all. But what happened next is what really blew me away.

EVERYTHING on the WiFi was super-fast and steady. I was able to do whatever I liked – check my email, surf the web, even watch HD streaming video – WITHOUT any “connection errors”, slowdowns, or “failures to connect”!

I actually started jumping around like a kid in a toy store!

I couldn’t believe it! No matter what I threw at it, RangeXTD router delivered a fast, steady stream of data over my WiFi network. I even started streaming a movie on Netflix, and at full HD quality, too. It played perfectly, and with NO dropouts or disconnects.

As a tech writer, I review a LOT of new products. Let me tell you, it’s been a LONG time since I tested a product that’s worked as well as the RangeXTD router. It really DELIVERS what it promises, and at a price that’s so affordable that anyone can buy one!

Now I’m able to work from home without ANY problems from my WiFi network. I was afraid I wasn’t going to be able to work from home… heck, I was afraid I might lose my job if I couldn’t get my WiFi fixed.

Thank goodness for the RangeXTD router!

WHAT IS RangeXTD ROUTER?

RangeXTD router is an efficient, effective and portable Wi-Fi extender which boosts internet speed and covers a wide range of areas

RangeXTD router is a very portable and efficient Wi-Fi extender that boosts your internet speed and covers a wide range of areas of a poor network as well. As of technicality and functionality, this device performs its function by syncing the Wi-Fi signal to your home and using its in-built antennas to amplify and transmit the amplified signal to the rest of the house, thus resulting in faster internet and increased range.

RangeXTD router can also be defined as a wifi enhancer, it not only improves the user’s latest router logo, but also expands the overall diversity. For any family using multiple devices, this has proven to be an invaluable toolkit in gorgeous (or vintage) homes. It has superpowers in nature.

Amazingly, the device will double the range of the signal and provide faster speeds at very little cost and no increase in the bills. Known as a Wi-Fi booster, extender, or repeater, Range xtd device, amplifies the existing Wi-Fi connection in a home to make it stronger and smoother while also improving its range of connection.

WHY CHOOSE RangeXTD ROUTER?

There are hundreds of Wi-Fi extenders in the market, but millions of peolpe choose Range XTD so why should you?

The reason for choosing RangeXTD router over its competitors is its solid structure, excellent performance and economical price. Among all WiFi extenders available on the market, RangeXTD router has a good track record.

RangeXTD router device is also compact and very versatile. Whether you go to the office or your favorite place, you may never leave it. It promises to provide high speed internet connection only through plug-in and playback mode. It has no complicated installation procedures, and it only takes a few seconds to start working.

The RangeXTD router mode of construction is responsible for its long-term use. Unlike other electronic devices, it doesnt get over heated when used over a long period of time and also provides consistent results. Also, it doesnt increase the your power bills outrageously. The RangeXTD router amplification signal attains an over the roof speed of up to 300 Mbps. The construction is super impressive because its practically error-free.

Thanks to RangeXTD router which functions very well and free of tangling wires, you don’t need to move your furnitures or interiors or be confined to one section of your house just to get the best internet connectivity at your place.

You don’t need to be technicaly inclined to make use of RangeXTD router because it’s constructed in a way even a lay man can understand it. Its also very useful because it allows for multiple connections using the same Wi-Fi.

HOW RangeXTD ROUTER WORKS

For the RangeXTD router to function very well, the Wi-Fi router must be properly synchronized with it. To achieve a proper synchronization, follow the steps below:

• Connect both the Wi-Fi router and this device in the power sockets very close to each other.

• Once you are certain that the devices has being connected to power supply, start the device by pressing the push buttons.

• Afterwards, the Wi-Fi router and the RangeXTD router becomes synchronized.

The major reason the RangeXTD router is needed its due to the fact that it functions as a dual-performing Wi-Fi router and a powerful signal amplifier. It doesnt just double the internet range, but also distributes the internet range efficiently over the place. This is very important feature because a single Wi-Fi router on it’s own cannot serve the entire place because it’s unable to go through multiple floors.

Technically, this is how RangeXTD router works:

•RangeXTD Router Uses two integrated antennas to deliver the router Wi-Fi relationship with an abrupt increase.

• RangeXTD router Wi-Fi booster uses multiple link modes such as Wi-Fi repeater, access point, and router in order to provide users with the greatest potential Wi-Fi speed.

• Finally, RangeXTD router connect to the existing internet signal of a house and then using its 2 built-in antennas to amplify the signal. This amplified signal is then transmitted around the house, increasing both the range of the signal as well as its speed

FEATURES OF RangeXTD ROUTER

Some of the features of RangeXTD router that makes it stand out from other Wi-Fi extenders are as follows:

✓Very easy to setup

✓Built-in Antennas

✓Speedy internet connecti

✓Multiple Modes

✓Very compatible

✓Uses router mode

✓Uses access Point Mode

✓Very easy to setup: You dont have to be technically inclined to setup RangeXTD router. This is due to the fact that it lacks all the technical jargon. With the combination of both the wizard installation and useful follow-along directions, the device can be up and running in a couple of minutes.

✓Built-in Antennas: The RangeXTD router has two integrated antennas which helps the device in extending the Internet to many floors than other Wi-Fi extenders that have only a single antennaaas. You don’t need to carry the device everywhere you go, because wherever you are in the building, you can still get internet connection.

✓Speedy internet connection: The amplification signal of RangeXTD router has a high speed of about 300 Mbps if not more. As a powerful signal amplifier, RangeXTD Router distributes the internet efficiently around the house.

✓Multiple Modes: The Wifi repeater, Wi-Fi router, and access point manners come pre-installed so there’s no confusing setup to undergo when obtaining them.

Very compatible: Although the RangeXTD router is small in size, it still functions very well.

✓RangeXTD Router Uses router mode: RangeXTD Router has benefits of the original router such as parental controls, VPN, etc. To use, you just plug the device into a modern and use as the main router.

Uses access Point Mode: This allows an unlimited number of devices to connect to the internet without reducing bandwidth and slowing down the speed, unlike most single Wi-Fi routers that limit the number of devices that can be connected.

RangeXTD ROUTER SPECIFICATIONS

High-end construction of RangeXTD router is the reason the device is successful. The following are its specifications:

• LED to show signal strength

• Two in- built antennas.

• 1 LAN port and WAN port

• Supports encryption.

• Compatible wth all routers and internet providers.

• Uses wizard installation.

• Uses mode controllers.

• Compact device with no wired connection

PROS AND CONS OF RangeXTD ROUTER

Just like every device, they will definitely have areas they are good and awesome and some ways they lack in.

PROS of RangeXTD ROUTER

The following are the Merits of RangeXTD router;

•RangeXTD Router is Very easy for you to carry about therefore can be used to travel.

•RangeXTD Router Boosts range of current router

• Dual antennas with speeds up to 300Mbp

CONS of RangeXTD ROUTER

The following below are the demerits of Range XTD

• Only available online.

• Easily get lost due to size.

• Slow connection if not set up near the router.

WHERE TO PURCHASE RangeXTD ROUTER

If you’re looking for a less costly and best solution for Wifi organization this season, RangeXTD router can prove to be a worthwhile investment. For order placement, visit the official website through the link below.

PRICE OF RangeXTD ROUTER

✓3x RangeXTD Wi-Fi Booster + US Plug

$112.39

✓1x RangeXTD Wi-Fi Booster + US Plug

$49.95

✓2x RangeXTD Wi-Fi Booster + US Plug

$99.90

✓4x RangeXTD Wi-Fi Booster + US Plug

$149.85

If you are unsatisfied for any reason within 30 days, simple contact our customer care center for a full refund of your initial order. Happy shopping!

CUSTOMERS FEEDBACK ON RangeXTD ROUTER

Garry Whitestones

I ordered this device and received it in 2 days. It is just “plug & play.” The locations in my home include my office (where I have the main system and repeater, the living room where the main system and widescreen TV are located. Everything works fine – most of the time. My problem is that despite adding a few more plugins repeaters in the house, my mobile is slow to charge and the signal is often lost if I go out or in the garage.

Jerome Micco

After struggling to connect to my old range extender, I bought this and found that connecting to this product required pressing ONE BUTTON on my router – Voila! Signal strength is greatly improved. Highly recommended.

Dan

See improvements throughout the house. Work on suggestions.

Karen Smith

It works perfectly. I work at home due to corona virus epidemics. And because of the fact, I used WIFI provided by the employer and won it. I needed a solid wifi that I could work. I must admit small, but it works.

Katy Rees.

I was skeptical of this product at first when my friend suggested it to me. I need an affordable WiFi provider. And I don’t regret using this product.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT RangeXTD ROUTER

✓WHAT IS RangeXTD router?

RangeXTD router is a portable Wi-Fi extender or booster that uses its two built-in antennas to amplify the internet and also efficiently distribute it through many floors or dead zones in a house.

✓HOW MANY PEOPLE CAN CONNECT TO RangeXTD router?

Unlike many single Wi-Fi routers that limit the number of people who can connect to it, RangeXTD router has an unlimited number of people allowed to connect. This is due to the fact that it makes use of the access point mode which allows unlimited people connect without reducing its bandwidth or slowing down the speed of connecting.

✓IS RangeXTD router A SCAM?

With all these amazing features of RangeXTD router it sounds too good to be true. Therefore, people always argue if the device can actually perform all the function mentioned or it’s all a marketing stunt. To get people to buy a fake product.

✓WHAT ARE THE SPECIFICATIONS OF RangeXTD router?

RangeXTD router supports WPA-PSK or WPA2-PSK signals. It also comes with dual built-in antennas, cooling vents, and LED lights which helps users to indicate signal strength.

✓AFTER INSTALLATION, IS RangeXTD router MOVEABLE?

For proper synchronization between RangeXTD router and tge Wi-Fi router, the two devices needs to be placed at a close proximity at first. Once the setup has been completed, the RangeXTD router can be moved to a place of your choice. Your place of choice can either be farther away or much closer but as long as its still within the witeless range, the connection will be smooth. Although you can move your RangeXTD router but the ideal location is usually half-way between the router and the RangeXTD router device.

✓BENEFITS OF BUYING MORE THAN ONE RangeXTD router?

When you purchase more RangeXTD router device and synchronize all together with your Wi-Fi router, you can anticipate your wireless signals to be extended further. The more devices that are synchronized, the more reliable the connection. The connection is also only reliable if they’re not connected in a ring or sequence or daisy chain.

✓WHAT RANGE DOES RangeXTD router COVER?

RangeXTD router as earlier stated covers a long distance but this coverage is likely to vary depending on the environment. If you are using it at outdoor it covers more distance than when you are indoors due to the presence of obstructions. However the range can be between 70m to 230 ft.

FINAL WRAP UP ON RangeXTD ROUTER

With the increase of remote jobs and people working from home, nobody wants to be confined to a particular area of their house due to low internet connectivity. The low or even no internet connection can be frustrating because it slows you down and makes what you are doing a bit uninteresting.

The RangeXTD router device has really solved the issue of dead zones. These dead zones which are basically places in a house where there are no internet service.

The amazing features of this device such as being portable, speedy connections, efficient distribution of internet, easy to setup, built-in antennas makes this device incredible. This is also the reason why a lot of people choose RangeXTD router over other Wi-Fi extenders or boosters.

