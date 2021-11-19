The biggest attraction for registering an account at Rocket Pay casino is the exciting bonuses. The promotions help online casino players maximize their fun and boost their chances to win a wide variety of cash prizes. Like no other casinos, the standard per is the welcome bonuses, and they are mouth-watering.

Making the most of the available bonuses requires that you open an account at RocketPlay. Then you can proceed to opt for bonuses or use rocket casino bonus codes if applicable. Let’s take you through the easy process of registering an account in a minute or a couple.

Use our link in the bonus code review to access Rocket Play Casino.

Go to the registration page by clicking on the signup and then enter your email and password.

Read and accept the terms and conditions and submit

On the following pages, fill in your personal and address information. Then, click on sign up.

Head to the cashier to make a deposit and use the promo code if you have one.

RocketPlay Welcome Offer – 100% up to €200 + 100 FS

Every new RocketPlay player gets the chance to start their gaming adventure on a fascinating note with a match bonus of €200 on the first deposit. Another 100 free spins to play your preferred video slots makes the offer even more mouth-watering.

It has to be noted that this promotion, like any other, comes with some conditions attached.

The minimum qualifying deposit is €20.

Up to 100 free spins are awarded equally across the first five days.

A wagering requirement of 20x and €5 applies.

The welcome bonus must be used within five days.

The maximum amount that can be won with the bonus is €350.

Promotions For Existing Players

Rocket Play understands that the need for players to be excited and motivated. Besides the avalanche of exciting games available at the casino sites, existing players are appreciated with a wide variety of freebies to enjoy from the second deposit.

Second Deposit Bonus

Another bonus, juicier than the welcome bonus, is also up for grab when you make a second deposit. A 200% bonus of up to €200 will be credited to the player’s account immediately for more fun.

However, a deposit of €50 or more is required to activate this bonus. The same 40x wagering requirements and conditions as the first deposit bonus also apply here.

Friday Reload Offer

Weekends are for fun. RocketPlay sets up their existing customer for a weekend of fun with up to 100 free spins when they fund their accounts. The number of free spins a player can get depends on the value of that deposit made.

€20 deposit is rewarded with 20 free sound to play Gold Digger or Fantasy Park.

€50 deposit gets you 50 free spins to enjoy Aztec Magic or Wolf Treasure.

€100 or more deposits receive 100 free spins for playing Elvis Frog.

It’s entirely up to you to decide how much fun you want to have every weekend and which slot you prefer to play. Like other bonuses, the Friday reload offer has a wagering requirement of 40x, and the maximum amount you can win is €40.

Sunday Bonus

Sunday is a perfect day to relax, and RocketPlay helps you do just that with a 50% match bonus when you deposit at least €20. activating this bonus does not require using a promo code. Interested players only need to play on the offer and make a deposit. High rollers will find this bonus a little bit disappointing as it is only €20. That investment can lead to a maximum payout of up to €200. However, you must rollover the bonus 40 times.

High Roller Promo Code

For those that we instead go big or go home, RocketPlay sets aside a different type of bonus for these sets. Depositing €350 or above is guaranteed to earn you an extra 50% match bonus. And you can get as high as €1600 to gamble as you like.

Any player interested in this bumper must select the “I’ve got a bonus” button when making a deposit. The standard RocketPlay wagering requirement is 40x, and each bet amount can not exceed €5 per bet. The best out of the high roller offer is the €3,200 maximum withdrawal.

VIP Rewards

Every customer of Rocket Play is a VIP and gets rewarded based on the level of their gambling activities. Immediately you register an account and make your first deposit, you are automatically enrolled into the first tier of the 9-level VIP program. From the Iron level, you then move up the hierarchy, depending on how active you are.

Accruing 20 points move you to the next level, Bronze. Other levels in order of progression are Silver, Golden, Platinum, Silver Legend, Golden Legend, Platinum Legend, and Diamond Legend. The higher you move, the more free spins, cashback, cash bonuses, and other perks you get to enjoy.

Benefits of RocketPlay Pro Codes

With just over a year of experience in the competitive online casino industry, Rocket Play is carving a niche for itself as an innovative, new-age casino site among the real money casinos online Canada. It is already at par with known casino brands in terms of game portfolio, user interface, customer supports, bonuses, and more. The pros of this casino site outweigh the cons. We should point them out to help you make your own decisions.

Pros

Massive game portfolio from over 50 supplier.

Generous bonuses for all customers.

24/7 live customer support.

Attractive VIP Program.

Robust security.

Cons

Still relatively new.

Not all countries are supported.

Rocket Play No Deposit Bonus

Handing out generous bonuses is one of the edges that Rocket Play has several other online casinos. Despite that, it doesn’t offer a no deposit bonus.

A new player that wants to test run the site will have to make an initial deposit and earn a lucrative sign bonus. That offer comes with free spins, which more than make up for the absence of a no deposit bonus. Players can also avail themselves of several free spins that do not require a deposit as part of the VIP/loyalty program bonus.

Mobile Offer

Rocket Play customers are treated the same and enjoy the same bonus. Whether you are playing on a mobile device or desktop, you miss out on nothing. Every mobile user can enjoy the welcome bonus, Second deposit bonus, Friday reload offer, Sunday bonus, high roller bonus, VIP rewards, and other perks.

Deposits and withdrawals

Making a payment on Rocket Play is not only smooth but also flexible. You have the option of standard payment methods such as Credit/Debit cards to choose from. Also, different e-wallets and cryptocurrencies are available. Regardless of the payment method, all transactions are processed almost instantly, but the withdrawal limits vary.

All methods have a minimum and maximum deposit of €20 and €4000 except CashtoCode, which is €25 and €100. Also, withdrawal limits vary.

Visa has €25 and €400 minimum and maximum withdrawal limits, respectively, while you can withdraw up to €4000 on Mastercard and several other payment methods.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the promo code on rocket play casino?

You don’t need a bonus code unless otherwise stated. Most bonuses require you to opt-in.

Do rockets play offer free spins bonus?

The casino site has attractive free spin bonuses for both new and existing customers via VIP bonuses.

Do I qualify for bonuses when I deposit with Bitcoin?

Yes, you are awarded all types of bonuses when you deposit with a bitcoin.

How much do I need to deposit to qualify for bonuses?

The minimum qualifying amount for bonuses is often stated in terms of such an offer.





