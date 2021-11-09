Snapshot Shelfystand Review: Just a picture away from happiness!

A picture is worth a thousand words, says the guy that no one knows. Therefore, two pictures are worth two thousand words, and three pictures are worth three thousand. If only he meant this literally, we would have found the solution to deadline problems.

Sadly, he didn’t mean it that way. We have to get our lazy selves to work. However, we understand that by a thousand words he refers to memories, emotions, feelings that cannot be spoken.

The point here is, that pictures help us relive moments, helps remember stuff from way back and appreciate them. Well, unless they are your baby pictures. It’s crazy how one believes that they are a certain miniature human in funny clothing when they can’t remember a thing. Trust is really underrated.

Notwithstanding, we take pictures; we have to take pictures. This picture taking charade is so important to us that it has evolved over-time. I remember coming across a picture of the world’s first camera, it was a large looking device and could pass for a helicopter. But what do we have today? Small portable devices that we can carry around; wait, it’s even better, they are now an important part of our smart phones. What an evolution!

You probably do not believe us when we say the first camera was the size of a helicopter, after all, what was used to snap the world’s first camera? Well, that’s easy. It is obviously the world’s second camera!

Now, that you know that, why are we telling you all these?

The reason is that the evolution of the camera has not ended yet. You are probably wondering what’s left, reduce it to the size of a bean? No, something better.

You know how annoying it is at times when you have to take pictures but can’t get the perfect angle, or when everybody in the group turns you into a selfie stick, just because you are the tallest? How about the stress of having to constantly focus, and change filters just take the right picture? We believe you can clearly see that as evolved as the camera may seem, they still a lot of issues to be fixed.

That is why the team, could not hold back on this new discovery that has got everyone excited. Yes, there has been a buzz about some new device that helps you take the perfect picture. A popular youtuber referred to it as his secret weapon. This is the Snapshot Shelfystand! We were able to gather all the information about this device, all you have to do is go through this review.

This Snapshot Shelfystand Review will tell you about all its features, pros and cons, pricing and answer all the questions about your concerns, to enable you make the right decision for yourself.

Now let’s jump right into it.

What is the Snapshot Shelfystand?

The Snapshot Shelfystand is a modified camera stand, you know like a tripod stand but with more features which include: a smaller size, a 360-degree rotating function, and some Artificial Intelligence. It allows you to take pictures without holding your camera or smart phone, and offers you a lot of control with your device far away from you.

Next up on this Snapshot Shelfystand Review is the features. The following section, explains all the features in details and simple language, so you have no worries if you’re not tech savvy.

Features of the Snapshot Shelfystand.

Technicalities

Amount per unit : One

: One Weight per unit : 220g

: 220g Parts: Base stand, phone or camera anchor

Dimension of base : 10cm x 5cm x 4cm

: 10cm x 5cm x 4cm Dimension of phone anchor : 10cm x 7cm x 3cm

: 10cm x 7cm x 3cm Power source : Batteries

: Batteries Rotating speed: 42 degrees per second

Main Features

Design

360 degree auto-rotation

Portrait Switch

Adjustable Tilting Angle

Built in tripod

Auto-tracking

Filter effect

Power source

App controlled

Bluetooth connectivity

Design: The Snapshot Shelfystand is made up of two major parts. The base which is cone like and holds the phone or camera anchor part that is shaped like a cross and can be adjusted to fit any phone or device. The base is wider below, so that it can balance on any flat surface. It is made from strong ABS plastic and comes with only one button, the power button, that sets it into action, with an indicator light above that tells you it is on.

360-degree auto rotation: This is the major feature of the Snapshot Shelfystand is the fact that can rotate on its own, a full 360 degrees, enabling it to snap already captured objects continuously or take a video round the room. It rotates at a speed of 42 degrees per second.

Portrait switching: The Snapshot Shelfystand lets you rotate the phone from a vertical to horizontal position without having to pull out the phone. All you have to do is turn the anchor from side to side. So, pictures can be taken in whatever view we wish.

Adjustable Tilting Angle: The phone anchor can be bent forward and backwards to a maximum angle of 37 degrees so that pictures can be taken from different perspectives.

Tight fitting anchor: The anchor where the phone or camera is placed is designed and be adjusted to fit any phone and camera.

Auto-editing photos: The Snapshot Shelfystand auto edits pictures while snapping using the filters and colors set up by the user in an app that we will still discuss below.

Auto-tracking: The Snapshot Shelfystand can capture any face or object and track it, so that it follows the tracked object or person to whatever direction they move to, and record or snap them.

Power Source: The Snapshot Shelfystand works on batteries. Three AV batteries are required. When the batteries are put in the Snapshot Shelfystand can work for up to 50 hours before the batteries will need to be changed.

Works with an app: This is for extra augment the auto-editing features. You get to set up the filters, colors and lightning you prefer using the app, so that it just does not just impose any features on you, but offers your choice in the best way.

Bluetooth Connectivity: The auto-tracking and other auto features come alive when the phone is connected to the Snapshot Shelfystand. All you do, is turn on the phone Bluetooth, then find Snapshot as one of the devices and connect. Once connected then, you can access its features.

That’s about it about it about it the features. Next up on this Snapshot Shelfystand Review is the pros and cons of the device. We will be telling why we think the device is beneficial and also the point out its disadvantages.

Pros of the Snapshot Shelfystand

Variable uses

Stress relieving

Portable

Satisfying

Easy to use

Durability

Variable uses: The Snapshot Shelfystand has various features, a 360 degree auto-rotation, an auto-tilt, an auto-portrait switch, and auto-tracking inclusive. This allows for multiple uses. Have you ever tried to take pictures but struggled because each time you had the perfect pose, the camera wasn’t ready to capture? Or ever had need to take pictures from an elevated angle but failed because nature is not on your side? How about the vloggers that like to record themselves while moving around, but end up making a mess because the camera isn’t just stable?

Well, with the 360 degree auto-rotation of the Snapshot Shelfystand, you can make sure to capture all your best poses. All you have to do is turn it on, let it recognize your face, then go to any corner of the room, and pose, waiting for it to get to you.

What’s more is that you can choose the filters you want and struggle to set up and edit after snapping, the Snapshot Shelfystand does it for you. All you have to do is get the app, ‘Apai Genie’ and connect it to the Snapshot Shelfystand with Bluetooth connectivity.

For the vloggers, with the Snapshot Shelfystand you do not have to run around and twist your wrist and neck when you want to introduce the other people on your vlog, this device has got you covered.

Its auto-tracking feature is best for shooting YouTube videos as it follows you in whatever direction you move. For example, in a cooking video, you move from one part of the kitchen to another without having to move your phone or camera, as it follows you around.

The Snapshot Shelfystand also eliminates the bias with nature. Nobody is short with this device. It can tilt forward and backward to a maximum of 37 degrees; therefore, you can place it on a high platform and tilt it towards you. So, you can take pictures from an angle of elevation or an angle of depression, the power is in your hand.

Stress Relieving: Yet another feature of the Snapshot Shelfystand is its ability to rotate it anchor and switch for a portrait to a landscape position. There is no need for incessant readjustment of your phone or camera, it can do this at your command using the app.

More so, the mere fact that you do not have to take your phone in your hand for every shot makes the process of taking pictures one to be looked forward to. With the Snapshot Shelfystand, all you have to do is strike a pose.

Portable: If you are in the photography industry, you will relate more to this. If you are not, you can just paint a picture in your head. You remember how irritating it is to always have to carry a tripod stand everywhere, even for the most insignificant of pictures? If you have been abused on a bus for striking someone accidently with your tripod stand, then you really shouldn’t sleep on this. The Snapshot Shelfystand can fit into a bag and be carried around easily.

It is light weight so it can always be placed on any surface. Your days of climbing trees for the perfect shots are over, the Snapshot Shelfystand can do it for you, just tilt it downwards.

Self- satisfying: The Snapshot Shelfystand is programmed to take very clear pictures with the appropriate editing choices and filters set up by you. The fact that it can capture you anytime anywhere, once in sight is really self-satisfying. With this, you can capture every moment of your lives. You will have no business being bored, should another pandemic hit us.

You can run around the home with your family and let the Snapshot Shelfystand hit you with shots. If you have an infant that is yet to walk, this device may be the one thing that can help you capture your baby’s first steps. How emotional.

Easy to Use: This is the usually set-back with many new devices and innovations. Fine beautiful device that has the potential to solve a lot of problems, but just to difficult to use. This is not the case with the Snapshot Shelfystand.

All you have to do is turn on the power button and place it on a surface. Then connect the phone to the stand with Bluetooth connectivity. It immediately starts to rotate and capture any object around it and take snapshots on them. All other features like the editing features are unlocked with the app, which is easy to set up like every other app.

Long lasting: The Snapshot Shelfystand runs on batteries, three AAA batteries, and they allow for up to 50 hours of use following battery change. That is about days of constant snapping. We can sure shoot a small movie with this.

Durability: The Snapshot Shelfystand is made of ABS plastic. And this type of plastic has been known to be wear-free and impact-free. Which of course is very beneficial, because it is more like a one-off purchase, saving a lot of money from excessive replacement and repairs.

Next up on this Snapshot Shelfy Review is the cons, and they include:

Cons of the Snapshot Shelfystand

Battery changing

Not for children

Require a surface

Limited stock

Only sold online

Battery changing: While, the batteries may last for a long period of time, before it is due for change, it may not be easy for those that do not like to change batteries. You might want to put it into consideration.

Not for children: With is many rotating and adjusting functions, there is no doubt that it has a lot of small parts that may just be harmful if ingested or inhaled by children. Therefore, it should be kept out of their reach.

Requires a surface: Even though the Snapshot Shelfystand can be held in hand, while it rotates, you may always need a surface to place it on. This will also be in an issue if you do not like your stuff placed on the ground.

Limited Stock: This is yet another issue, because it does not allow you the luxury of saving up to buy later. The truth is there has been a high demand on this product, because how else did we hear about it? Therefore, if you decide you purchase this device, then it has to be now, because it may just be out of stock soon.

Only sold online: This of course is a hinderance for those who are used to going to a walk-in store to purchase items. The Snapshot Shelfystand is only available for purchase online.

That’s it on the Pros and Cons Section of this Snapshot Shelfystand Review. We believe you are already rounding up your decision on whether to make a purchase or not. Next up on this review is a short guide on how to use it, in case you have doubts on how easy it is to use.

How to use the Snapshot Shelfystand.

Step 1. Unpack the Snapshot Shelfystand from its packet.

Step 2. Open up the base and insert 3 AAA batteries.

Step 3. Attach your smart phone or camera to its anchor. You can decide to place it horizontally or vertically.

Step 4. Press on the power button to turn it on.

Step 5. Turn on the phone Bluetooth and find the device in available devices

Step 6. Click connect

Step 7. Open the app and control the Snapshot from the app.

Step 8. Enjoy its features.

Now, that you are abreast with its features and use, the next thing we will tell you in this Snapshot Shelfystand Review is the price. We know you have been itching to know. Here you go.

Pricing

One Snapshot Shelfystand costs $39.99

Two Snapshot Shelfystands cost $79.99

Three Snapshot Shelfystands cost $89.99

Four Snapshot Shelfystands cost $109.99

Next up on this Snapshot Shelfystand Review is the frequently asked questions. Be sure to have all your concerns handled here.

Frequently Asked Questions.

What is the Snapshot Shelfystand?

It is a modified phone or camera stand that can auto-rotate and take pictures and record videos of already captured faces and objects.

What features doe the Snapshot Shelfystand have?

It can auto-rotate for 360 degrees, and auto-track. The auto-track means that once it has captured you, it can follow you around and record or snap you.

How does the auto-tracking work?

It works via Bluetooth. You connect your phones Bluetooth to the snapshot, then tap on the screen to focus on the person or object you want to auto-track.

What powers the Snapshot Shelfystand?

It works on batteries. Before use, you insert three AAA batteries.

How long do the batteries last?

The batteries can last for 50 hours with use.

Is the Snapshot Shelfystand heavy?

No, it is not. It weighs about 200g.

What devices does the Snapshot Shelfystand work with?

It works with Android and IOS smartphones.

Where can it be purchased?

It is only available online. It is not available in physical retail stores.

Next on this Snapshot Shelfystand Review is Customer review. Just in case you are wondering, here is what people are saying about the Snapshot Shelfystand.

Snapshot Shelfystand Review by customers.

“The snapshot shelfy has made my YouTube journey easy. I do not have to do a lot of shifting and editing because its auto-tracking ability does the job for me. It’s the game changer for me.”

Danny, Atlanta.

“I am an aspiring Instagram influencer. I was slowed down by the fact that I couldn’t take pictures when I’m home alone. I saw an ad for the snapshot shelfy online, and decided to try it. I have been able to take pictures myself and my followers having been increasing daily. I am super excited for this!”

Rachael, L.A

“The snapshot shelfy is way too cheap for the amount of value it offers! It is the turning point of my photography career. It is worth every dime and more!”

Camron, Detroit.

“I love the way the Snapshot follows me around while I do my stuff. It makes me feel like a star followed by some paparazzi. You should try it.”

Kattie, L.A

Final Remarks on the Snapshot Shelfystand.

Pictures, videos are an essential part of our lives. Whether, we are making money off it or not. It is the only thing we can hold onto when aging will try to take away everything from us. It is the only way we can relive moments and laughter; therefore, it is worth doing well.

The Snapshot Shelfystand allows us to capture these moments with ease. You do not have to struggle so much to create a memory. More so, it allows us to capture even the most trivial moments that we may not have the luxury of capturing if we have to have the camera or phone in our hands.

Hence, we recommend this new innovation for everyone. Everyone should have memories to fall back on; everybody should be able to laugh at their silliness from way back. Everyone needs a Snapshot Shelfystand.

And for the photographers and vloggers, or any one that makes a living off pictures and videos, we are pretty sure you will not want to sleep on this one.

Now, you have come to the end of this Snapshot Shelfy Review. Congratulations on your great feat! Hope this review was helpful?