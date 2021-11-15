The Gastronomic Pride Of Santa Clarita: Three Of The City’s Best Restaurants

Santa Clarita, in southern California, is known as the ‘Gateway to LA’ and, as well as being an easy drive from the city, boasts a plethora of parks, nature trails, lakes, and open spaces. As well as all this, it’s home to some exceptional restaurants, among them the renowned Le Chene French Cuisine, Wolf Creek Restaurant, and Sabor Cocina Mexicana. We have a look below at what exactly makes these three eateries so enduringly popular.

Le Chene French Cuisine

This establishment was voted Reader’s Best French Cuisine restaurant by the regional Daily News in 2019 and continues to be hugely popular with locals and tourists alike. Always a good sign. Le Chene has been welcoming diners for the last thirty years; adjacent to the building that houses the dining room is the restaurant’s very own vineyard, which produces beautifully tasting wine that can be sampled throughout a meal. As well as this home-grown wine, Le Chene has an impressive cellar, with vintages to suit every possible taste.

The decor and furniture are kept low-key to match the subtlety of the menu: light wood restaurant chairs and tables covered in crisp clothes make for a relaxed yet classy ambiance. Wooden pillars strung with fairy lights add a whimsical touch, and the multitude of large windows add to an airy, fresh atmosphere.

La Chene offers dinner, bar, and brunch menus and is open seven days a week. Hors d’ oeuvres include Escargot, Duck Confit Salad, and Lobster Ravioli, while the entree section of the menu features delicacies such as Shrimp Escoffier and Trout Almondine. Choose from delights like Bavarois (white chocolate custard over a dark chocolate sauce) or Homemade Sorbets from the dessert menu to round off your meal perfectly.

This establishment also offers a very popular ‘Bottomless Champagne Brunch’ and reservations should be made for diners requiring this option. Private dining can be arranged, too.

Reviews point to the superior quality of the food on offer at Le Chene, and it’s common for reviewers to be very positive about its ‘off the beaten path’ aspect, which adds to its charm for most visitors. This establishment is widely regarded as the best restaurant in Santa Clarita.

Wolf Creek Restaurant

With its wood-paneled walls, rustic bench seating, and dark-wood ladderback dining chairs, Wolf Creek oozes atmosphere, and its menus are all about good, honest, hearty fare. Starters like Portobello Mushroom Fries or Grilled Chicken Skewers segue into main dishes such as Grilled Steak Taco with Jack cheese, spicy rice, and salsa; or Mustard Thyme Chicken served alongside carrots, shallots and grilled asparagus. Burgers, pizza, and pasta are well represented on the menu, too.

Wolf Creek owns and runs its own on-site brewery, and its flagship brews are available on tap all through the year. Examples include their Howlin’ Hefeweizen – a tasty Bavarian-style concoction with banana, clove, and apricot flavors and Tropical IPA that features Australian summer hops, fresh mango, and passion fruit puree for a refreshingly different beverage.

Due to its popularity, this establishment has recently expanded, and can now seat more guests than the previous space allowed. Reservations, therefore, are only required for large parties. Online orders and orders for delivery can be placed via the website.

Reviews of Wolf Creek consistently note the establishment’s lively, welcoming ambiance and the fantastic amount of choice that its menu offers. The food is widely regarded as being of both excellent quality and value, and the beer sampling platter is a particular hit!

Sabor Cocina Mexicana

Established over twenty years ago, this restaurant offers authentic, unique flavors from all over Mexico and a stunning space in which to enjoy the dishes they feature in.

Intricate mosaic paneling, corner sofas, dramatic stonework, and visually spectacular traditional iconography make this a must-visit destination for dining. Plants proliferate, wonderfully blurring the boundaries between the indoor seating area and the outside patio space where diners may choose to eat. The restaurant opens daily at 11.30 am and stipulates that it does not take reservations.

The food here is as spectacular as the decor. Appetizers include Taquitos (shredded chicken with guacamole, salsa verde, and crema), Street Quesadilla, and Ceviche, while the main menu features tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and chili dishes. Sides are on offer, too, such as rice, beans, and plantains.

Reviews from past visitors frequently cite the consistent high quality, flavorful nature of the food, and the generous portion sizes. As well as the main menu, the kids’ menu and drinks selection are also often mentioned as being to a very high standard, and the customer service is rated as being excellent. This establishment is generally regarded as one to go out of your way to visit – and that you’re likely to want to return to as soon as possible.