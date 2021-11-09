Tips To!! Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant Live Stream Reddit ALternatives – How To Watch Legally/Officially?

Check all options to watch Canelo vs Plant live stream fight online for officially with all channels listed below. One of the biggest bouts in MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas takes place on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about Canelo vs. Plant live where and how to watch free from anywhere.

It’s Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant on 6th October 2021!

Cane Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) put an end to Canelo’s reign as the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world or will Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) further cement his legacy by becoming the first undisputed super middleweight champion in boxing history?

Canelo’s journey to becoming undisputed started last December when he dominated Callum Smith to claim the WBC and WBA (Super) 168-pound titles. After making a defense against Avni Yildirim in February, Canelo captured the WBO title with an eighth-round stoppage of Billy Joe Saunders in May. If he beats Plant, he’ll have accomplished the feat of becoming the undisputed champion in less than a year.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant: Date, fight time

Date: Saturday, November 6

Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT

Main event ring walks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. GMT

The main card is set to get underway at 9 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 12 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. GMT. As ever with a live fight night, these timings are subject to change depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Date

The fight has been confirmed for Saturday 6th November 2021 and will be taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UK Start Time

As the fight is happening in the US, fans watching in the UK can expect Alvarez vs Plant to start around 5 am on Sunday morning.

It will be shown live on FOX PPV in the US, and BT Sport Box Office will be carrying the PPV event in the United Kingdom.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant Fight Card

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant; WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine Super Middleweight titles

Andre Dirrell vs. Marcos Hernandez; Super middleweight

Rey Vargas vs. Leonardo Baez; Super bantamweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Pablo Romero; Super lightweight

The Canelo vs. Plant fight will stream live on Showtime pay-per-view in the United States. The card costs $79.99.

Viewers can participate in discussions for the fight through the Boxing subreddit.

Alvarez vs. Plant is available through Showtime pay-per-view. The cost is $79.99, and coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET. Follow along with FanSided on fight night for live updates and stories from the big night.

Where to watch Canelo vs Plant in the US

US folk looking for a Canelo vs Plant live stream will need to shell out $79.99 on the pay-per-view event on Showtime.

US folk looking for a Canelo vs Plant live stream will need to shell out $79.99 on the pay-per-view event on Showtime. At that price, you'll want to get your money's worth, so bear in mind that the event starts at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, but Canelo and Caleb Plant are expected to make their ring walks at around 12am ET / 9pm PT.

Canelo vs Plant live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

BT Sport is the place to watch Canelo vs Plant in the UK, but as it’s a PPV event you’ll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95.

You’ll have to prepare for a late one though, because Canelo and Caleb Plant are expected to make their ring walks no earlier than 4am GMT, though the event itself starts at 1am. As well as via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, you can watch the boxing online, on the BT Sport Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and Airplay.

How to watch Canelo vs Plant: live stream in Australia

It’s PPV or bust in Australia, with Canelo vs Plant priced at $79.95.

The event is set to begin at midday AEDT on Sunday afternoon, and Canelo and Plant will make their ring walks at approximately 3pm. To watch the fight, you’ll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event.

Click the link where you can sign up to watch and live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast.

By Purchasing the PPV tickets, you can watch the bout of Canelo vs Plant from anywhere in the world on 6 November 2021.

the available options for live streaming Boxing include:

DAZN.

ESPN+

Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV.

YouTube TV.

Sony LIV.

FootyBite.

Reddit.

Therefore, without any further delay, let’s check out and find the live streaming channels.

Showtime PPV (USA)

Boxing Fight Pass PPV (USA)

Sky Sports Box Office (UK)

DAZN (Germany/Austria)

1TV.Ru (Russia)

OSN Play (Middle East)

SuperSport (South Africa)

Main Event (Australia)

StarHub (Singapore)

Most of the fans do not like to watch their favorite sport or show on cable TV. But cable tv has its shortcomings and therefore a live streaming channel is the best option.

With the live streaming services, you can watch the Canelo vs Plant fight without any problem.

SHOWtIME Official Channel

SHOWTIME PPV is the main broadcasting rights holder in the US for the fight. The fight will be available for live streaming via the SHOWtIME website, it will be offered on a Pay-Per-View basis. The estimated PPV price is expected to be about $79.99. A Pay-Per-View account will be needed in order to access the PPV live stream.

DirecTV:

DirecTV Now is a subscription service offered by cable company DirecTV. It gives users access to 65+ TV channels that can be streamed to your favorite device, all you need is a data connection. Subscriptions are available to customers that use DirecTV cable services and Showtime is one of the channels that are available.

Sling TV:

Sling TV is an online streaming platform that gives subscribers access to a variety of different tv channels. SlingTV has different subscription packages thus you can find one that has all of the channels that you need. Before signing up for a specific SlingTV package make sure that it features all of your favorite channels. Showtime is your one stop shop for boxing, boxing fans need to make sure that they always have access to it.

PS Vue:

PlayStation Vue is the channel for live streaming that is aided by the gaming company PlayStation. For a monthly price of $45, users will get all their favorite TV channels to watch on their favorite devices. The channel offers a 5-day free trial where boxing fans gain benefits to getting access to the Showtime channel. Fans have to pay to access PS Vue as it is available on PPV.

YouTube TV:

Next channel to watch the Canelo vs Plant match. The channel provides access to all the top channels in the US. These channels include ABC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NBC, ESPN+, and a lot of other channels. The channel also has a facility to record content that has been missed to watch at a later time. Make sure the showtime is available in the package before subscribing.

Social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit will not offer to stream of the fight but will include fight stats, analysis, interviews and much more.

Facebook:

Watch Canelo vs Plant Live following through their official Facebook page. Like other social platforms here also we have our official Facebook page you can enjoy the show by going through our page.

Twitter:

Canelo vs Plant Fight Live official will be available at Showtime official Twitter channel.

It's set to be a historic night in Las Vegas when Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Caleb Plant meet for the undisputed super-middleweight championship of the world.

Canelo Alvarez record and bio

Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Age: 30

30 Height: 5-9

Reach: 70 1/2 inches

70 1/2 inches Total fights: 58

58 Record: 56-1-2 with 38 KOs

Caleb Plant record and bio

Nationality: American

Born: July 8, 1992

July 8, 1992 Height: 6-1

6-1 Reach: 74 inches

74 inches Total fights: 20

20 Record: 21-0 with 12 knockouts

Words of Exchange

Plant said: “You’re going to find out the same time everybody else finds out. And you know when they found out? When it was too late. That’s when they found out, and that’s exactly when you’re going to find out.

“Mark my words, b***h. And you’re a b***h, too,” he then said as he directed his attention towards Canelo’s trainer Eddy Reynoso.

Canelo once more, he continued: “What the f*** are you going to do? F*** you. And you’re a drug cheat. So tell me something. Oscar Valdez tests positive for something and not get suspended for six months. But he [Canelo] get test positive for something and gets suspended for six months, and somehow he’s not a drug cheat?”

Canelo then replied: “Don’t make excuses before the fight,” before Plant added: “You’re a cheater. You got suspended for six months.”

