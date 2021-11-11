The wonderful thing about Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park, which is located fewer than 7 miles north of downtown Santa Clarita, is that it caters for all outdoor lovers’ tastes. Originally known as Magic Mountain the Californian park has over one hundred games, attractions and rides – making it an ideal spot for a day out with family, friends, and associates.

Also known as The Thrill Capital of the World, there are, however, a few corners of this record-breaking theme park that are not quite for the faint-hearted. This is because the park is home to some of the greatest bone-shaking, heart-stopping roller coasters ever built. The park is renowned for being the the most popular theme park in North America and is definitely the place to go if you want to give your adrenalin levels a bit of a boost.

DC Comics’ Superhero Roller Coasters

Everybody just loves a superhero and DC Comics have produced their fair share of heroes throughout the years. Six Flags Magic Mountain has several roller coaster rides inspired by the likes of Batman, Superman and all the superhero elite.

Superman: Escape from Krypton – formally known as Superman: The Escape, the ride was rebranded in 2013 and is the only reverse freefall coaster left in the universe. This maximum thrill ride features backward-facing trains which cover 1,315 feet of track. Once accelerated you’ll reach a speed of 0 to 100 mph in just 7 seconds. Once you’ve been blasted 415 feet upwards, gravity treats you to a ripping 92mph ride downward – still facing backward.

Lex Luthor: Drop of Doom – this extreme thrill ride shares the same tower as Superman: Escape from Krypton, so you know trouble is a-brewing before you even strap yourself in. Not to be outdone by his arch-nemesis, Lex’s Drop is the tallest and fastest vertical drop ride in the world. Brace yourself to be hoisted over 400 feet high before being dropped back down at a staggering 85 mph. Don’t forget to enjoy the view.

The Riddler’s Revenge – with track length of 4,370 feet and 6 inversions, this stand-up roller coaster is more twisted than the Riddler himself. The heart-stopping, mind-bending roller coaster will literally turn your world upside down as you continually loop the loop at up to 65 mph on a track that reaches 156 feet at its peak. Riddler’s Revenge has two corkscrews and is ranked as the highest, fastest and longest stand-up roller coaster on the planet.

Batman The Ride should certainly satisfy your need for speed if the Riddler somehow managed to fail to do so with his nefarious (up and) undertakings. Batman is a 2-trained ride that takes you to a dizzy height of over 100 feet and blasts through the tracks at up to 50 mph. The coaster is 2,700 feet long, has 5 exciting inversions and a maximum g-force of 4 – enough to give the Riddler a run for his money.

Seek More Thrills With Superhero-Themed Slots

19 Heart-Stopping Rides at Magic Mountain – And Counting

Six Flags Magic Mountain holds the record for the greatest number of roller coasters in America. The recent announcement of the planned opening of Wonder Woman Flight of Courage in 2022 will bring that awesome total to 20 thrilling rides. Not all of the rides are centered around DC Comic characters and here are some more of the best maximum thrill experiences to be had at Magic Mountain:

Full Throttle – if looping forward at 160 feet in the air doesn’t really impress your instinct for danger, then Full Throttle is the ride for you. This world-breaking roller coaster will loop you both forward and backward all at a break-neck speed of up to 70 mph. You’ll be mega-looping twice on this mega-adrenaline pumping adventure which is nicely topped off by an awesome eye-popping top hat element.

Twisted Colossus was initially a wooden roller coaster known as Colossus and is one of the iconic rides in Magic Mountain. It even has movie-star status, featuring in several movies and TV shows over the years. Like many an aging movie star, this iconic giant has had “some work done” and re-emerged under the name of Twisted Colossus in 2015 as a hybrid of steel and wood. The steel and modern technology allowed the ride to take on more features such inversions and steeper banks, giving the thrill seeker the best of both worlds.

X² has it all – music, sound effects, flame throwers, not to mention the 360-degree rotating seats which keep you on your toes as you ride 200 feet skyward, before being lurched downwards at more than 75 mph through ground-breaking loops, twists raven turns and exceedingly scary unexpected drops. If there were another dimension called planet X, this breathtaking ride would surely be it.

Tatsu was the seventeenth roller coaster to be added to Six Flags Magic Mountain. The flying coaster features a zero-gravity roll and has one of the world’s highest pretzel loops. This award-winning monster of a joy ride is situated on a 263-foot high mountain and then scales to a height of 170 feet. Now that’s high – you try and do the math while you’re whizzing around face down at speeds of up to 62 mph.

Viper is a snake-like structure that reaches a height of 188 feet and a speed of up to 70 mph. The ride has 7 inversions, with the tallest vertical loop being 14 stories high. But you probably won’t even notice this as you’ll be too busy flying upside down, zig-zagging your way through the coiling belly of the Viper, breathlessly savoring every thrilling loop and corkscrew.

Scream is a 150 feet tall coaster covering 4,000 feet of track and reaches a top speed of 65 mph. Been there, done that you may well say – there nothing to see here. And of course, you’d be right – because due to the floorless train design you can’t see the tracks. The sky and ground are all that’s visible on this twisting thrill of a ride, though you’ll probably miss those views as well as you Scream your way, eyes wide shut, through a myriad of heart-stopping steep drops, vertical loops and rolling twists.

But That’s Not All, Folks

No matter how much of a daredevil you are, a trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the Loony Tunes section of the park. Here you can shoot the breeze with Daffy, Road Runner, Tweety, Taz and all the loony gang. And if you run into Bugs Bunny, be sure to tell him that Doc sent you and said that eating too many carrots is bad for you. Go on – I’d rootin’ tootin’ double dare you!

The Santa Clarita Valley’s proximity to many of California’s top attractions makes it one of the best places to check out when visiting America’s west coast. It’s definitely the ideal place to stay and relax in between all those adrenaline rushing roller coaster rides you’ll experience at Six Flags Magic Mountain.