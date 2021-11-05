Watch “Canelo vs. Plant” Fight live streams free on Reddit & Crackstreams

Crackstreams Boxing!!! Are you looking for a Canelo vs. Plant live stream for free on Reddit, Crackstreams & Twitch? Check out all the ways to watch or listen to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Caleb Plant fight preview, access live online November 6, 2021 on Showtime PPV, and don’t miss PBC’s round-by-round coverage. Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about watching Canelo Alvarez and Caleb “Sweethands” Plant full fight streaming and where to watch the Showtime Boxing fight for free from Las Vegas right now.

>>>Click to Watch Canelo vs. Plant: Live Stream Free!

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Caleb Plant look to make history in Las Vegas this Saturday. It’s set to be a historic night in Las Vegas when Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Caleb Plant meet for the undisputed super-middleweight championship of the world.

Since December last year, Canelo has been on a quest to unify all four 168lb titles. Starting off with a win against Callum Smith for the WBA and WBC titles, the Mexican then beat Billy Joe Saunders last May for the WBO strap.

Now just the IBF title remains and it is currently around the waist of Caleb Plant.

While past Canelo opponents have often been respectful in his presence, Plant has torn up the script and traded blows with the 31-year-old at the first press conference between the two in September.

There is a genuine anomosity between Canelo and Plant, and this should make for a thrilling contest under the bright Vegas lights.

Here’s everything you need to know about Canelo vs. Plant.

Date: Saturday, November 6

Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT

Main event ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. GMT

Live Stream: CLICK HERE!

Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card is set to get underway at 9 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 12 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. GMT. As ever with a live fight night, these timings are subject to change depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Canelo Alvarez JR. VS. Caleb Plant FIGHT CARD

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant – for WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBF and The Ring super middleweight titles Elvis Rodriguez vs Juan Pablo Romero Rey Vargas vs Leonardo Baez Anthony Dirrell vs Marcos Hernandez Jose Manuel Gomez vs Jose Antonio Meza Joselito Velazquez vs Gilberto Mendoza Rances Barthelemy vs Gustavo David Vittori Jan Salvatierra vs Fernando Diaz

Watch HERE: Canelo vs. Plant: Live Stream FREE!

Live Broadcast

On which TV channel can I watch the live broadcast of the fight Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant?

DAZN USA

SKY SPORTS

Audiences USA

Watch Live Stream Free Reddit

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant on DAZN

The card will stream live globally on DAZN, to over 200 countries and territories (excluding Mexico, where TV Azteca will show the fight).

DAZN, which expanded globally on Dec. 1, is not a traditional TV channel but a live sports streaming platform that also has a full library of on-demand and original content.

How much does Canelo vs. Plant on DAZN cost?

Pricing options for DAZN vary by region, but in the U.K., the initial price point for a monthly subscription costs £1.99. In Ireland, it’s €1.99. (Price for existing markets remains the same.)

The subscription will allow you to watch every live event and all the on-demand programming on the service.

Watch VPN Boxing Stream From Any Location

How do I stream Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant live on DAZN?

Here is a list of the devices where DAZN is available, including web browsers on DAZN.com:

The pair have not been in the ring since 2019, when Alvarez successfully fought Sergey Kovalev last November for the WBO light heavyweight title.

Plant took on John Ryder that same month when Plant emerged victorious in a WBA super middleweight title fight on a unanimous points decision.

Alvarez said ahead of the fight: “I’m very happy to return to the ring and continue to make history.

I am motivated to continue to be the best, and I look forward to fighting Caleb Plant, who is one of the best at 168 lbs.

Liverpudlian 30-year-old Plant declared: “I have wanted a big fight since becoming world champion, so I am pleased that during these challenging times we can deliver to the fans a fight between the very best in the division.

“I truly believe I [will] beat him and will prove that 168 lbs is my division.”

Canelo Alvarez record and bio

Nationality: Mexican

Date of Birth: July 18, 1990

Height: 5’8″

Reach: 70.5″

Total Fights: 59

Record: 56-1-2 (38 KOs)

Caleb Plant record and bio

Nationality: American

Born: July 8, 1992

Height: 6’1″

Reach: 74″

Total Fights: 21

Record: 21-0 (12 KOs)

How to watch Canelo vs Plant live Stream

You can stream Canelo vs Plant via Fite.tv on a PPV basis. Once purchased, you can watch on your Smart TV, Phone or Desktop PC, and they have apps available on Roku, Xbox, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant odds

Canelo Alvarez: -1250

Caleb Plant: +630

Draw: +2600

According to odds from FanDuel , Canelo is a massive favorite at -1250, which means it will take a wager of $1250 to see a profit of $100. Plant is a significant underdog at +630 underdog, so a $100 wager would net $630.

How to watch Canelo vs Plant in the US

US folk looking for a Canelo vs Plant live stream will need shell out $79.99 on the pay-per-view event on Showtime and Sling TV.

At that price, you’ll want to get your money’s worth, and that means that Sling’s special offer is probably your best bet. That’s because Sling is throwing in a whole month of its streaming service for FREE, when you buy the PPV. Choose from either of its Orange or Blue package (usually priced at $35) and get the benefit of 30+ premium cable channels for the next 30 days.

You can watch on a selection of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV (4th Gen+), Roku, Xbox One, as well as simply on your computer browser.

Stream Now: Canelo vs. Plant: Live Stream FREE!

The event starts at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, but Canelo and Caleb Plant are expected to make their ring walks at around 12am ET / 9pm PT.

How to watch Canelo vs Plant: live stream in Australia

It’s PPV or bust in Australia, with Canelo vs Plant priced at $59.95.

The event is set to begin at midday AEDT on Sunday afternoon, and Canelo and Plant will make their ring walks at approximately 3pm.

To watch the fight, you’ll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event.

Click the link where you can sign up to watch and live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast.

Canelo vs Plant live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

BT Sport is the place to watch Canelo vs Plant in the UK, but as it’s a PPV event you’ll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95.

You’ll have to prepare for a late one though, because Canelo and Caleb Plant are expected to make their ring walks no earlier than 4am GMT, though the event itself starts at 1am.

As well as via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, you can watch the boxing online, on the BT Sport Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and Airplay.

How to watch Canelo vs Plant from outside your country

We’ve already rounded up ways to watch the boxing in various countries around the world. But if you’re abroad this weekend and your home coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country where the fight is being shown.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location – and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here’s how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Canelo vs Plant from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world’s top VPN

We’ve tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It’s compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use.

Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it’s right for you with no strings attached.

Once you’ve downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to – it really is that easy.

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant live boxing highlights on YouTube

You can check out the latest boxing highlights, scores, commentary, and news on a variety of YouTube channels.Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Go to the Showtime Sports YouTube channel, the DAZN YouTube channel, the ESPN YouTube channel, and the PBC On FOX YouTube channel.Enjoy! ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

How to watch boxing live Stream from anywhere

The available options for live streaming boxing include:

AT&T TV NOW. ESPN is included in AT&T TV NOW’s Plus package, which ensures subscribers can watch Golden Boy Promotions and Top Rank Boxing fights live.

DAZN.

ESPN+

Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV.

YouTube TV.

How to watch boxing live stream free

Free Live Sports Streaming Sites

BossCast. BossCast is a website that lets you stream live Sports Channels and matches for free.

USTVGO. A smooth uncluttered live tv streaming platform to watch live sports from the USA.

Sony LIV.

FootyBite.

Wizler TV.

Reddit.

LiveTV.

Loala 1.

How to watch boxing with app from anywhere

IT’S FIGHT SEASON ON DAZN. Stream a stacked line up of fights year round, featuring Canelo, GGG, Anthony Joshua, and more exclusively on DAZN. All live and on-demand on all your devices, wherever you are. The fights will be available to stream on mobile devices using the ESPN App.

How to watch boxing on Amazon Prime

If you have an Amazon Prime Video account, you can purchase access to specific events through Amazon’s channels features. Simply look up the event you want to stream and click on it to purchase viewing access. Amazon will bill your credit card on record.

Who is Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez?

Saul Alvarez, better known by his nickname ‘Canelo’ (meaning ‘cinnamon’) is widely considered the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

The 31-year-old Mexican has been at the very top of the sport for a decade, winning 56 of his 59 professional fights and capturing world titles across four weight divisions: Light-Middleweight, Middleweight, Light-Heavyweight and Super-Middleweight.

Billy Joe Saunders, Callum Smith, Gennady Golovkin, Amir Khan and Miguel Cotto are just some of the stars that have fallen to Canelo, the single blemish on his CV being a majority decision defeat to Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

Who is Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant?

Caleb Plant is the undefeated IBF Super-Middleweight champion of the world.

The 29-year-old American took the belt from José Uzcátegui in 2019 and has successfully defended it three times, knocking out Mike Lee in three rounds and Vincent Feigenbutz in 10, before going the distance with Caleb Truax.

Plant has won all 21 of his professional bouts, 12 of those by knockout, but Canelo represents a huge step up.

What has been said?

Alvarez said: “You are not on my level and you will see on November 6. You don’t want to fight now, I promise you.

“We come from nothing and we worked hard to be here. For somebody to lie and talk trash about us, that upset Eddy. It is what it is though. We just have to show everyone who we are on November 6.

“Caleb might be on the same level as Saunders and Smith, but he’s not on my level. I respect that he isn’t here to back down. You can see from today that this is definitely going to be a good fight.”

Plant said: “I know only one thing better than proving people right, and that’s proving people wrong. I’ve been doing that my whole life. As soon as I stepped on the stage, people started talking about what I can’t accomplish and what I can’t do.

“Where I come from, there is no boxing community. There was no other pro I could look to and say that if he can do it, then I can do it. All I had was my mind and my heart.

“I don’t do this to be famous or to get attention. When I first started, it was just me and my dad. No one thought I’d be standing here today.”