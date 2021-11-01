Watch Full ‘Venom 2’ Free Streaming: Is it on Disney Plus or Netflix?

Where to stream Venom 2 online? Can you watch Venom 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video or other services? Can you stream the Action & Science Fiction movie Venom 2, directed by Andy Serkis & starring Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Tom Hardy & Woody Harrelson on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime?

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was granted a theatrical release in early October 2021, but when and where will it be available to stream?

Watch Here: ‘Venom 2’ (2021) Movie Online!

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was able to get a proper theatrical release, but viewers are still wondering if and when it will be available to stream – and here’s what you need to know. The superhero genre is currently dominated by two extensive connected universes, but one of these (the Marvel Cinematic Universe) has an extra branch over at Sony Pictures with the now-retitled Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. This side of the Marvel Universe has focused on characters associated with Spider-Man and who lean into a more villainous/antihero side, and it all started in 2018 with Venom.

Watch Now: Venom: Let There Be Carnage online for free

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Venom introduced the audience to Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), a journalist who during an investigation of the experiments at Life Foundation, ends up bonding with an alien symbiote, as the lab was experimenting on humans and symbiotic life forms. The symbiote, whose name is Venom, begins to manifest around Eddie’s body as a monstrous creature and grants him special abilities, and after a couple of issues, they eventually learn how to coexist. Together, they go after Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), leader of Life Foundation, and Riot, the symbiote he bonds with. Venom’s success at the box office granted it a sequel, titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage and now directed by Andy Serkis, which after a couple of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, was finally released in October 2021.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage continues Eddie and Venom’s struggles to live a “normal” life and coexist somewhat peacefully, but when serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), who was introduced in the post-credits scene in Venom, escapes from prison after bonding with a symbiote named Carnage, Eddie and Venom have to team up again to bring him down. Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released in cinemas, but with streaming platforms changing the way movies are released, when and where will it be available to stream?

Is Venom: Let There Be Carnage Streaming?

As mentioned above, and contrary to many other superhero movies that were either sent directly to a streaming platform or given a simultaneous release in theaters and streaming, Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released exclusively in cinemas, and it’s still not available to stream anywhere.

How Disney & Sony’s Deal Impacts Venom 2’S Streaming Release

A deal between Disney and Sony is what made the inclusion of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the MCU possible, but it has also brought a lot of confusion when it comes to the distribution of Spider-Man movies and how the MCU and Sony’s Spider-Man Universe can cross paths. In April 2021, Sony signed a distribution deal with Netflix, meaning that all its future Marvel projects will go straight to stream on Netflix – but that same month, a special agreement between Sony and Disney was announced, which will allow Sony properties to stream on Disney+ and Hulu, but not before heading to Netflix first. However, the Sony/Netflix deal will go into effect in 2022, so Venom: Let There Be Carnage would most likely skip the Netflix step if it’s sent to streaming before 2022.

How Long After Theatrical Release Will Venom 2 Stream?

How long studios now wait for their movies to be sent to streaming has also changed, and there really aren’t any rules anymore. Typically, there’s a 90 days window between theatrical release and the possibility to stream, with some extra two or three weeks after that, depending on the studio’s plan, but even this has changed. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, then, could either make it to streaming before the end of 2021 (if lucky), or become available sometime in the middle of 2022 (in that case, most likely on Netflix).

Where To Watch Venom Online

As seen above, the streaming future of Venom: Let There Be Carnage is complicated, as it’s unknown how long Sony will wait to make it available to stream and with that where it will stream. Venom: Let There Be Carnage could have two streaming homes: Netflix first and then Disney-owned streamers, whether Disney+ or Hulu, and it’s only a matter of waiting for more and clearer information on the future of Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Among other movies that been popular at the box office recently: No Time to Die, the latest James Bond movie, is also a theatrical exclusive and not available to stream.Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the Marvel-related sequel, isn’t available to stream now either. When it does become available online with a subscription, Venom 2 won’t be streaming on Disney Plus or Hulu, even though Disney owns Marvel. Instead, it’s en route to Starz first, sometime in the middle of next year. (Yeah, it’s complicated.)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will open in theaters on Friday, October 1, 2021.

Not so fast. Here’s what we know about when Venom 2 will be on streaming.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will open in theaters on Friday, October 1, 2021.

Will Venom 2 be on a streaming service?

Venom 2 will not be on a streaming service at the same time that Venom 2 is playing in theaters. Sorry!

The first place Venom 2 will most likely go — though it’s not guaranteed — is Starz, due to a pre-existing deal with the premium cable network. The good news is that if Venom: Let There Be Carnage does go to Starz, most likely 6 to 9 months after it debuts in theaters (meaning March, 2022 to June, 2022), it will also be available on services like Hulu with the Starz add-on.

However, it is possible that Venom 2 will eventually be on Netflix, thanks to the recent deal Sony signed last month with Netflix that will send the 2022 Sony release to Netflix after those films release on PVOD, or premium-video-on-demand. Venom 2 is not a 2022 film, so it is not a guaranteed part of this “pay 1 window” deal with Netflix. (The “pay 1 window” is the period in which rights for a film are available to premium cable networks like Starz and HBO.) It may come to Netflix after the pay 1 window, but we don’t yet know.

Disney also recently made a deal with Sony to bring Spider-Man and other Marvel properties to Disney Plus after the movies released on Netflix—but again, that deal begins with Sony’s 2022 release slate, and Venom 2 will release in 2021. So, again, we’re not yet sure what this means for Venom 2, but your best bet is to either see it in theaters, or sign up for a Starz subscription some time next year.

When will Venom 2 be on Netflix?

Netflix has said it plans to license some other Sony films, too, but did not specify which ones. So while it’s possible you may see Venom 2 on Netflix after the “pay 1 window,” as of now, there is no official Netflix release date for it. You may want to make plans to see the movie in theaters if you don’t want to wait.

Can I watch the first Venom movie on streaming?

Yes, but you’ll have to pay for it. You can buy the 2018 Venom movie on Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube, Google Play, or wherever you purchase digital content. Enjoy!

Is “Venom 2” Streaming?

“Venom 2” is not currently available for streaming. Its theatre-only release echoes similar theatrical exclusives in the past for Sony Pictures like “Escape Room 2” and “Peter Rabbit 2.”

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is exclusively playing in movie theaters. If we assume “Venom 2” will follow the same rollout as Sony’s other theatrical releases, it won’t be on a streaming service anytime soon. However, it will likely be released on PVOD sooner rather than later, so keep an eye out in the coming months. We’ll update this post when those details are available.

Watch Here: ‘Venom 2’ (2021) Movie Online!

What Is “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” About?

Directed by Andy Serkis, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) returns for the sequel. Woody Harrelson joins the cast as Cletus Kasady, a serial killer put behind bars by Brock’s journalistic coverage. When Brock visits Kasady in jail, Kasady bites Brock, spawning Carnage by mixing his DNA with that of Brock’s and therefore Venom’s. Female counterpart characters also appear as they get sucked into the battles between Venom and Carnage.

Is the First “Venom” Movie Streaming?

“Venom” is only streaming on the service FuboTV, but is available to rent online. Sources to pay for the 2018 film include Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube and ITunes to name a few.

Head to theaters today — if you’re comfortable with current COVID protocols and the graphic scenes of the story — to witness 90 more minutes of Tom Hardy’s reprise of the daytime journalist and nighttime venomous vigilante.