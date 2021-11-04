Watch “No Time to Die” streaming free online At-home: Is James Bond 007 on HBO Max or Disney plus?

Daniel Craig is back for the final time as superspy James Bond 007 in No Time to Die! Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about the No Time to Die streaming release and where to watch the new 007 James Bond 2021 full movie online for free right now at home. Is watching No Time to Die online free on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Prime? Where to get an authentic streaming platform or service for watching No Time to Die free? These questions and more are answered below.

The latest James Bond movie to hit theaters, No Time to Die, has reached another box office milestone by crossing $600 million worldwide. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die is a special event for the long-running Bond franchise, as it serves the final outing for lead actor Daniel Craig. The film was once scheduled to premiere in the spring of 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic led to multiple delays. After moving to fall 2020, then spring 2021, then fall 2021, No Time to Die arrived in theaters in early October.

Bolstered by positive reviews and its place as the end of an era for Craig, No Time to Die has done fairly well for itself at the box office. It made quite a splash overseas, earning over $100 million in its first weekend. Domestically, it came in a bit behind projections with a $55.2 million total, but that was somewhat expected due to the ongoing pandemic and older audiences’ reluctance to return to movie theaters. Since then, No Time to Die has demonstrated some solid holds week-to-week, and it has steadily built upon its international total.

As of Halloween Sunday, No Time to Die has crossed $600 million worldwide, per Deadline. It earned $51.7 million from 72 territories for the weekend, thus boosting its international total to $472.4 million and worldwide total to $605.8. Much of the weekend’s cume came from China, where No Time to Die debuted to $28.2 million, the third best start for a Hollywood movie in China this year. It was expected to earn more, but a sudden COVID breakout in the country has led to some movie theater closures, which likely attributed to the smaller total. However, it’s still doing remarkably well in the United Kingdom, becoming the 6th highest-grossing movie of all time there.

No Time to Die’s $600+ million worldwide total is an impressive feat for a Hollywood title in 2021, as only one other has surpassed it. F9 earned over $721 million worldwide earlier this year; that and No Time to Die are the only two Hollywood movies to reach that milestone since January 2020, when Jumanji: The Next Level did so. Other major blockbusters, like Godzilla vs. Kong and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, haven’t even been able to crack $500 million worldwide, making No Time to Die part of a small and special group. It currently stands as the 5th highest-grossing movie of the year at the worldwide box office.

This is the theatrical movie event of the year, but it's a confusing time for theatrical movies at the moment. While some are available on streaming and in theaters, others are only in theaters.

No Time to Die had its world premiere at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sept. 28, and will open in the UK on Sept. 30.

Americans will have to wait a little longer. No Time to Die opens in the US on October 8, 2021.

It comes to Australia on Nov. 11.

Is No Time to Die on Disney+?

No, sorry. Disney recently made a deal with Sony to bring Spider-Man and other Marvel properties to Disney+ after the movies are initially released on Netflix, but that deal begins with Sony’s 2022 releases. It’s currently unclear whether Venom and other older Sony films featuring Marvel characters will head to the House of Mouse’s streamer eventually.

Is No Time to Die On HBO MAX?

No. No Time to Die is a Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Eon Productions movie, not a Warner Bros. movie, and therefore will not be streaming on HBO Max when it opens in theaters. While HBO Max—which is owned by Warner Media—has been the streaming home for Warner Bros. movies like The Suicide Squad, it will not be the streaming home for MGM movies like No Time to Die.

Is No Time to Die on Netflix?

No. No Time to Die is not on Netflix. While Netflix has signed some deals to stream some Sony films, it’s unclear if No Time to Die will be included in that. Therefore, it’s unlikely that Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be streaming on Netflix any time soon.

Is No Time to Die on Amazon Prime?

‘No Time to Die’ is not streaming on Amazon Prime Videos as of now but is likely to become available on-demand in the near future. You can buy or rent the first film here. Prime members searching for similar films can alternatively watch ‘Time,’ which is another Documentary film.

Is No Time to Die on Hulu?

‘No Time to Die’ is currently not available for streaming on Hulu. However, audiences looking for similar creature features can try watching ‘Crawl,’ ‘Dustwalker,’ and ‘Sea Fever‘ instead. All of them feature varied kinds of deadly monsters that will thrill/scare you for sure.

When will No Time to Die be streaming for free?

Unfortunately, we don't know when No Time to Die will be available on your favorite streaming service. For now, the only way to watch the movie is to check it out when it hits theaters.

How to see No Time to Die online streaming

No Time to Die will be showing in theaters only. Sure, it will eventually come to streaming, but it isn't as clearcut as other 2021 blockbusters like Warner Bros films streaming on HBO Max or Disney films on Disney Plus. The studio behind the film, Universal, is connected to NBC's streaming service Peacock, but Universal also just signed a deal with Amazon Prime Video.

So if you're not willing to venture out to theaters at this point in the coronavirus pandemic, you'll need to be patient for now.

Will No Time to Die Release in theaters?

No Time to Die will only be available in theaters. Sure, it'll come to streaming at some point, but when and when is unclear.

What’s the movie about?

After rumors suggested that Daniel Craig’s final 007 film would be titled Shatterhand—named after the alias of Bond villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld from Ian Fleming’s 1964 novel You Only Live Twice—Eon announced the real title, No Time to Die, in August of 2019. That’s either a pretty classic name for a Bond movie, or was created using a random Bond title generator, depending on how you look at it.

Here’s the setup for the film, according to its official synopsis:

In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Thanks to a video where Fukunanga discusses No Time to Die, we know a few more specifics about the plot. In the clip, the director says, “For me, as a writer and a director, it was essential to rediscover Bond. Where is he, after five years of retirement, who has he become?”

Fukunanga confirms that No Time to Die picks up five years after Spectre. And it sounds a little Skyfall-ish, with the director explaining that the film sees Bond struggling with the new world of espionage, and the new rules it developed when he was away. And, of course, he teases the threat of Rami Malek’s villain, Safin, whom we’ll get to shortly. Regardless, it sounds like it’ll be a trip. Fukunanga says, “No Time to Die is a culmination of everything Bond has become. With all that he’s seen, all the trauma, the loss, what is that mission that will be his most challenging and the most difficult?”

But what’s a Bond film without the romance? At August’s CinemaCon, the team behind No Time to Die treated movie theater investors to a nine-minute-long clip from the film. According to reports, most of the new footage included assorted Bond antics: Car chases, explosions, motorcycles, the works. Apparently, at one point, Blofeld tells Bond that Madeline is a traitor. In another moment from the footage, too, Bond reportedly tells her, “You’re right letting go is hard.” Is a break-up in the cards for our friend? Unless there’s a new trailer before October, this might be all we’ll know about Madeline’s arc for now.

Who is in the cast of No Time To Die?

Of course, 53-year-old Daniel Craig will play the role of the British spy, though it has been confirmed this will be his fifth – and final – portrayal of 007 as he looks to move onto other projects.

Daniel Craig as James Bond

Rami Malek as Lyutsifer Safin | No Time to Die’s villain, a terrorist leader on a revenge mission.

Léa Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann | A psychiatrist and Bond’s love interest who was introduced in Spectre.

Lashana Lynch as Nomi |A new “00” agent who entered active service after Bond’s retirement

Ben Whishaw as Q | MI6’s Quartermaster

Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny | M’s secretary, Bond’s friend and ally.

Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter | Bond’s friend and a CIA operative. Last seen in Quantum of Solace.

Christoph Waltz as Ernst Stavro Blofeld | Introduced in Spectre and leader of the titular organisation. Bond’s foster brother and arch-enemy.

Ralph Fiennes as M | The head of MI6.

Ana de Armas as Paloma | A CIA agent.

Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner | M’s chief of staff.

Dali Benssalah as Primo | A mercenary.

David Dencik as Valdo Obruchev | The scientist who Bond is tasked with finding.

Billy Magnussen as Logan Ash | A CIA agent.

Who’s performing the No Time to Die theme song?

Almost as big as the actual movie itself are the theme songs that play over the opening credits of each Bond film. Some of the best that the franchise has had include Adele’s Oscar-winning “Skyfall,” Shirley Bassey’s “Goldfinger,” Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall,” Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die” and others from the likes of Madonna, Duran Duran, Tina Turner and Gladys Knight.

So who’s joining that impressive roster of musicians to lend their voices to the James Bond franchise? None other than Billie Eilish.

Eilish’s theme song, “No Time to Die,” was actually released in February of 2020, ahead of the film’s original release. You can give it a listen below.

Where to Watch No Time to Die

Unfortunately, we don't know when No Time to Die will be available on your favorite streaming service. For now, the only way to watch the movie is to check it out when it hits theaters.

Will No Time to Die be on a streaming service?

Sorry, No Time to Die will not be on a streaming service at the same time that the film is playing in theaters.

After the film's theatrical run has ended, you'll be able to rent or buy it on digital platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, HBO Max, Peacock, and 50+ streaming services.

No Time To Die: Available Streaming Options In US

No Time to Die will have its world premiere at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sept. 28, and will open in the UK on Sept. 30. Americans will have to wait a little longer. No Time to Die opens in the US on Oct. 8. It comes to Australia on Nov. 11.

Can I watch the other James Bond movies on streaming?

Craig has played 007 in four other films: 2006’s Casino Royale, 2008’s Quantum of Solace, 2012’s Skyfall, and 2015’s Spectre.

Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, and Spectre are available to rent starting at $3.99 or purchase starting at $9.99 on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, or YouTube.

Skyfall is currently available to stream on Hulu and Paramount+.