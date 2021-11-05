Watch ‘UFC 268’ Free Live Streams on Reddit & CrackStreams

Check all options to listen or watch UFC 268 live streaming for free on Reddit, Crackstreams & ESPN PPV. One of the biggest bouts UFC history took place on Saturday, Nov 6, 2021.Lets see below between UFC streams Usman vs. Covington 2 live where and how to watch free from any location. Everything you need to know about UFC 268, which features two championship fights.

The UFC returns to Madison Square Garden in New York City for a loaded UFC 268 that will be headlined by a grudge match between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and rival Colby Covington.

The card will also feature a UFC women’s strawweight title bout between champion Rose Namajunas and former titleholder Weili Zhang as well as a mouth-watering lightweight battle that is sure to provide fireworks between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler.

Usman returns to action with a familiar face across the Octagon in Covington. The last time these two met, it was one of the most exciting welterweight title fights in recent memory that saw Usman emerge victorious with a fifth-round stoppage. But the bad blood hasn’t subsided between the two and they’ll meet again to put an end to their rivalry once and for all.

When is UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2?

When is UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2?

Date: Saturday, November 6

Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Main card (PPV): 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Main event: 12 a.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. PT (approximate)

UFC 268: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 takes place on November 6 with the prelims kicking the event off at 6 p.m. ET, before the pay-per-view main card begins at 10 p.m. ET. Usman and Covington should enter the Octagon around 12 a.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard bouts.

Where is UFC 268?

UFC 266 will take place at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, in front of a live crowd.

UFC 263 fight card

As always, UFC fight cards are subject to change.

Main card

Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby Covington

Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Zhang Weili

Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo

Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

Preliminary card

Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green

Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams

Early Prelims

Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett

Aleksa Camur vs. John Allan

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. TJ Laramie

CJ Vergara vs. Ode’ Osbourne

How to watch UFC 268

The UFC now has a partnership with ESPN. That’s great news for the UFC and the expansion of the sport of MMA, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially if you’re one of the UFC fans who want to watch UFC in the US.

In the US, if you want to know how to watch UFC 268, you’ll only find the fight night on PPV through ESPN Plus. The cost structure is a bit confusing, but here are the options to watch UFC on ESPN, according to ESPN’s site:

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 268 exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch UFC 268 through Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the UFC website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the UFC app on your Xbox.

By Purchasing the PPV tickets, you can watch the bout of UFC 268 from anywhere in the world on 6 November 2021. The PPV tickets are available in ESPN.

the available options for live streaming UFC include:

DAZN.

ESPN+

Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV.

YouTube TV.

Sony LIV.

FootyBite.

Reddit.

ESPN Official Channel

Fans in the US can watch the UFC 268 Fight on ESPN. It is the main telecast rights holder. The MMA Fight can also be live-streamed on the website of ESPN. You can watch the match via a PPV basis.

The price for the Pay Per View is about $69.99 but you will have to create a PPV account in order to access the match.

Direct TV:

Direct TV is another channel to watch the UFC 268 match. The users can watch over 65 channels to watch on your preferred device. But for that, you will be required to have an internet connection which should be fast. Users of the Direct TV cable services can subscribe directly to the services and there are a lot of channels along with showtime.

Sling TV:

Sling TV is another platform to watch the UFC 268 match. The online streaming platform provides its users with several TV channels to watch. Sling TV has many packages and has all the channels in all the packages. But when you sign for a particular package make sure it has all the channels that you need. ESPN+ is also included in the package and fans should make sure that they are able to access it.

PS Vue:

PlayStation Vue is the channel for live streaming that is aided by the gaming company PlayStation. For a monthly price of $45, users will get all their favorite TV channels to watch on their favorite devices. The channel offers a 5-day free trial where UFC fans gain benefits to getting access to the ESPN+ channel. Fans have to pay to access PS Vue as it is available on PPV.

YouTube TV:

Next channel to watch the UFC 268 match. The channel provides access to all the top channels in the US. These channels include ABC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NBC, ESPN+, and a lot of other channels. The channel also has a facility to record content that has been missed to watch at a later time. Make sure the ESPN+ is available in the package before subscribing.

Watch UFC 268 Live Stream From Anywhere

UFC 268 live stream in the US

Unusually for numbered UFC events, Saturday’s full card won’t be a pay-per-view event and will instead be shown on the sports network’s streaming service ESPN Plus at no extra cost to subscribers.

With the event taking place in the UAE, start times are earlier than cards in the US, with prelims for UFC 268 starting at 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT, followed by the main card at 2pm ET / 11am PT, with Usman vs. Covington 2 expected to enter the Octagon no earlier than 4.15pm ET / 1.15pm PT.

ESPN+ only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You’ll save even more if you pay for a year in advance – that costs $69.99 for 12 months.

But there’s even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you’ll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue – which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more – plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers.

How to live stream UFC 268 without PPV in Europe

As we say, you’re kind of stuck if you’re in the US. It’s PPV or bust.Not so in Europe. Instead, it’s sports streaming specialist DAZN that has the rights.So if you’re a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website.

you can actually watch absolutely FREE in certain regions (we can confirm that is the case in Germany, Austria and Spain, for example). That’s thanks to a 30-day free trial, that you can take advantage of if you’ve never had a subscription before.

How to watch UFC 268 Live Stream in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events in the UK right now, and this weekend’s UFC 268 action won’t be a PPV event in the UK.

You’ll need to tune into BT Sport 2 for all the action from Fight Island, with coverage beginning on the channel with the prelims at 5pm ahead of the main show at 7pm. Usman vs. Covington 2 are expected to enter the Octagon after 9.15pm.

Don’t forget that you can now get BT Sport without a big commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass. It costs £25 and gets you all of BT Sport’s goodies – including Premier League football and Premiership rugby – for a whole month.

The broadcaster’s coverage of UFC is also available via the BT Sport app and on its website, so you can live stream UFC on most devices these day.

UFC 268 live stream in Australia

As per usual, you’ll find UFC 268 and Usman vs. Covington 2 available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AUD$54.95.

The main card is set to take place at 5am AEDT early on Sunday morning. Usman vs. Covington 2 are expected to make their way toward the Octagon around 6.15am AEDT.

So to watch the fight, you’ll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. Click the link where you can sign up to watch, where you’ll then be able to live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast.

Final Word

Just short of two years on from their encounter at UFC 245, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington square off in the octagon once again. Usman remains unbeaten in the UFC, with his previous two defences of the UFC Welterweight Championship against Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal earning him the Performance of the Night. Watch UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 on your favorite streaming devices. Don’t Miss A Single Strike Of UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2, Live From Madison Square Garden