20 Best Proxy Server Services

The thing about the Internet is that it is a great place to show your brand off, become an influencer, or just share images and videos with family and friends.

It has an almost unlimited scope of opportunity, but the downside is that a lot of the time, it isn’t safe surfing online. Even though you think it might be, there are always hackers lurking around the corner, trying to obtain your personal information.

Another issue that you probably have come across online before is trying to access a website that is otherwise blocked.

Whatever you are trying to use the Internet for, whether it is for personal or business reasons, you need to make the most of a proxy. This is the only way that you are going to ensure that you can stay safe online, while implementing all the necessary activity.

Best Proxy Server Services

Let’s review what we believe to be the best proxy server services in the industry, so that you can protect your personal information, and get around any geo-restrictions that you come across.

Bright Data is easily one of the best places to buy proxies from, because they have more than 72 million IP addresses in their database. This is more than you can even comprehend, which means it is more than enough to last a lifetime. The other thing about these guys is that they offer their clients a variety of different proxies, which means that you can make the most of static addresses, rotating home addresses, and mobile IPs.

They also have a proxy manager that can assist you with optimizing your bandwidth, to find boundaries for IP rotation, and their software is really easy to integrate into Windows, Mac, or Linux. They offer their clients an extremely effective business tool that offers all the capabilities for price comparison, data collection, brand protection, ad verification, and more. This means that they can help not only brands in the industry, but individuals.

They even have a free trial, so that you can get to know their proxy services before you jump into any deals, but the only disadvantage to this proxy server service is that they are relatively expensive. You do need a pretty big budget to be able to afford a company like this. Nevertheless, if you are in the market for a robust proxy that is going to take care of your needs for a long time to come, these guys are definitely one of the best.

Proxy Seller is an excellent proxy server service that can offer its clients HTTPS proxies as well as private proxies.

One of the things that is going to attract you to this proxy service service in the first place is the fact that their pricing is pretty reasonable. They are pretty much at the top of the list when it comes to being cost effective, and they also offer their clients adaptable solutions as well.

Despite the fact that they are pretty new when it comes to their service, and the fact that their networks are limited right now, they are increasing in popularity every day due to the fact that they are really easy to use, and offer a remarkable level of performance. They have around the clock customer support as well as a number of different ways for you to contact them, including email, live chat, and major social networks.

They have a number of different payment options as well, including Bitcoin, as well as a money-back guarantee. The downsides to this proxy server service is that they are slightly smaller than other services out there, and they don’t offer their clients a free trial.

However, if you are looking for one of the most reliable proxies in the industry, but you’re working with a budget, these guys are going to be your best choice.

Private Proxy is another super robust and reliable proxy server service that can help you with so much more than just assisting you with clean proxies. They say that they take a different approach when it comes to working with their clients, which means that they are evaluate every request individually, and offer you the best solution based on your specific circumstances. One of the first things that you’ll notice when you visit the website is that they have a free trial, and as far as we can tell, they’ve got some pretty great pricing. If you want static IP addresses from their data center, this is going to start from $9 a month, and residential static IP addresses are going to start from $5 a month. They say that their proxies are super fast yet reliable, and offer unmetered bandwidth, as well as unlimited connections. They can instantly activate them for you, and they offer one free swap per month. Of course, their proxies are going to allow you access to multiple locations, and they have a chat box on their home page, if you need to talk to them about any issues. They have been in this business for 10 years at this point and have a really good gauge on what their clients are looking for in terms of their proxy server service.

Smartproxy is an excellent all-rounder as a proxy server service that can help you with data center proxies as well as residential proxies. They also offer their clients mobile IP addresses and have a pool of revolving residential IP addresses that include roughly 40 million IP addresses. One of the things that we love about this proxy server service is that the proxies that they offer their clients are rarely restricted, because they have a quick rotation strategy. Your bandwidth might be limited based on how much you pay for them, but the number of concurrent threads that you can implement is unlimited.

This proxy service allows you to choose a proxy from a list of services that they display on their dashboard, which means that you can choose an option based on things like location, the kind of session, and a number of different factors.

One of the things that we love about this proxy server service is that they are an add-on for Firefox or Chrome, so you don’t have to download them to your desktop. They also have a functional API that is available to professional clients who go for their advanced features.

Their threads are completely unrestricted, and their live customer support is available whenever you need it, seven days a week. The only downside to this proxy service is that they are limited when it comes to traffic, and their geotargeting can be limited as well.

SSL Private Proxy gets the job done, and as you can tell from the name, they are a great choice if you are wanting to seek out a private proxy that is going to make sure that you are highly anonymous online.

Their private proxies are going to cost you from $1.75 a month, and they say that this includes dedicated IP addresses, as well as multiple subnets, multiple cities and the ability to randomize your IP addresses every month. It also includes unlimited bandwidth, and they say that you get 100 threads per proxy.

They have other proxies that are dedicated to specific social networks, for example they have Instagram proxies, that are available from $2.68 a month. Again, these are provided with dedicated IP addresses, unlimited bandwidth, and non-sequential IP addresses.

They also have proxies for Pinterest, and they talk in-depth about the advantages of using a service like theirs, as well as their data center. As you can gather from this review, they have a number of different features that you can make the most of, and they even have custom orders available, all you’ve got to do is get in touch with them directly to talk about this.

6. Oxylabs

Oxylabs is a really robust and reliable proxy server service that can help you with data center and residential proxies.

They are definitely one of the best solutions when it comes to commercial interests, which means if you’re looking for a proxy server to help you with brand protection, business intelligence, ad verification, and marketing research, these guys are a great choice. As well as helping with proxies, they can help you with other things as well, and they have a big pool of data center IP addresses, which include more than two million addresses over 80 locations.

When it comes to their residential proxies, they have even more options, meaning that they have approximately 17 million IP addresses in every city and country throughout the world. To make sure that your proxies continue at the speed that you need, you can also make the most of their rotating or static residential proxies.

We love that these guys offer their clients a number of special features, and a number of different proxies.

They also have excellent customer support, and a number of different pricing plans, so that they can tailor to your budget, and not have it the other way around. When it comes to pricing, their most basic package is going to set you back $300 a month, so they definitely don’t come cheap, but again, if you are someone who has the right budget for it, and you’re prepared to pay what’s needed, these guys could be a great choice.

7. Proxy Hub

Proxy Hub offers its clients some of the best proxies with unlimited bandwidth, and they can help both corporations and individual users. They are available as semi-dedicated and dedicated services, and there are no constraints when it comes to their bandwidth. They also offer their clients a number of different ways to pay, including Bitcoin, and credit card.

They support HTTPS and provide you with complete anonymity. Every month, you can get a new set of IP addresses, or you can keep the same ones, just depending on what your needs are.

They say that their proxies are compatible with most social media networks out there including Pinterest, Instagram, and Facebook, and you can also make the most of their proxy manager, which you can use through Firefox or Chrome.

We think that these guys offer their clients a really good level of anonymity and security, and their proxies are available in dedicated and semi-dedicated configurations. The only downside to these guys is that they only offer two different types of proxies, but considering the quality of these proxies, you will never have to go anywhere else.

They have a guaranteed refund, and they determine their price by the number of proxies that you need, as well as their type.

8. IPRoyal

IPRoyal is the kind of proxy server service that you need to make the most of if you’re looking for a smooth performance, quick speeds, and increased security.

These guys are a great choice for helping you with brand protection, and they have a huge pool of more than two million IP addresses spread out across the globe. This proxy server service is still in its early stages, but it is already seen as cost effective and dynamic. It offers its clients a number of different price points, so that they can accommodate for both individuals and businesses.

When it comes to the variety of their proxies, they provide real residential proxies that are associated with real individuals, which means that they drastically reduce your chances of being blocked or blacklisted.

They don’t constrain their data center proxies when it comes to bandwidth and they even have sneaker proxies that you can make the most of, if this is what you’re wanting a proxy for. They offer their clients an exclusive worldwide pool of IP addresses, which means that you’ve got a number of different proxies to choose from.

They say that their price plans are catered to your individual budget, so all in all, we think that these guys are a great choice if you’re wanting to stay safe online but obtain effective proxies that are going to really make a difference.

9. Geosurf

Geosurf has everything you need when it comes to a proxy server service that can help you not only with proxies, but with VPNs at the same time. This is great if you are someone who wants to be able to target specific locations, through your marketing campaigns. Their brand tagline is ‘surf locally without being local’, and they stick to this promise. You’ll be able to see your marketing campaign as if you were located in the region where you have placed your marketing campaign in. They also provide VPNs as a way to further safeguard your personal information and identity, as well as a number of different capabilities and functions that make it really easy to stay safe online and be successful with your activity. They even include a mobile emulator, which lets you see how your campaign appears on a mobile device. They say they offer their clients access to more than 80 cities for your market research. They provide their clients with a huge number of VPN locations around the world and they offer relatively reasonable pricing considering the quality of their features. Their residential proxy services begin at $450 a month, and this includes 38 gigabytes of usage, which means that it’s going to cost you approximately $12 per gigabyte.

10. Rsocks

Rsocks can help you as a proxy server service, and one of the things that stands out to us about this proxy provider is that they have high-quality proxies. Of course, if you want to ensure that you are safe online, and you are able to implement your web scraping strategy successfully, you need to work with some of the highest quality proxies that money can buy. They offer their clients residential, data center, and mobile IP addresses, and they offer more than 3 million IP addresses in their pool that you can share with others. They say that their service offers a number of different payment options, and they don’t limit your traffic allowance. They support HTTPS protocols as well as other major protocols out there, and one of the features that makes this proxy provider stand out from the rest is that they offer their clients customized pricing options for mobile IP addresses. Depending on the payment plan, you can update your list of IP addresses regularly, either every few minutes, every hour, or every two hours. These guys have a distinguishing characteristic that sets them apart from their competitors, which is if you don’t use your proxies for a while, you can pause them, and end up saving money. You can also use a proxy checker to make sure that their shared proxies meet your needs, and their pricing levels don’t indicate any restrictions when it comes to bandwidth. They say that their shared proxies begin at just $10 a month, which is more than reasonable when it comes to a proxy service.

11. Stormproxies

Stormproxies is definitely an excellent proxy server service, and one of the best if you are an individual user, and not a brand. They say that they have more than 70,000 IP addresses for you to make the most of, and yes, while this pool isn’t as big as some of the other pools that we’ve talked about, we think that they offer their clients excellent pricing, and excellent choices for being an individual.

They mostly work with small businesses and individuals, which is why they have kept their IP address pool limited. They offer their clients data center IP addresses, as well as dedicated proxies, and you can even make the most rotating residential proxies. One of the first things to talk about when it comes to this proxy provider is that there are no traffic allotment limits.

They determine the price of their packages based on the number of IP addresses that you use, as well as how many concurrent connections you have. Of course, they include a variety of different addresses from all around the world in their IP pool, and we think that this service is simple to use in general and offers customer support that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

All of your fundamental needs when it comes to proxies like security and high levels of anonymity are met, and you can even take advantage of their APIs and browser extensions. Again though, let us just remind you that this is a small IP pool, because they cater to individuals, so if you are a bigger brand, you might want to go for another proxy provider.

12. Net Nut

Net Nut is a great choice and great proxy server service if you are part of a bigger enterprise, and you’re looking for residential proxies that offer you the highest level of anonymity for your brand. They also offer their clients increased web performance, and again, these guys aren’t the cheapest available, which is why they cater to bigger corporations that usually have bigger budgets when it comes to their proxies. We definitely believe that these guys are great value for money, and their database includes more than 10 million IP addresses that are residential. They offer their clients advanced geotargeting, as well as static and residential IP addresses, and a number of different pricing options. Their proxies are sourced from all around the world, and they have two major advantages, the fact that they are really quick, and the fact that they are really easy to operate thanks to the fact that they have an advanced rotating system. When using a service like this, you can expect a high level of security, total anonymity, and unrestricted access to any data that you need. This is one of those traditional proxy servers that is going to hide your IP address when you go on the Internet, and they offer their clients faster online performance because they don’t use your own server when you look at websites. Their customer support is available whenever you need it, and they have a number of different pricing schemes available.

13. Geonode

Geonode is a helpful, friendly proxy server service that is going to be great if you’re someone who has a really tight budget right now, and is limited with what you can do. They are easily one of the most affordable proxy services out there and offer their clients home proxies with no monthly transfer limits or data caps. This means that you can make the most of their service with limitless bandwidth and make the most of as many IP addresses from their pool as you need. This definitely makes them stand out from other home proxies, which offer limited bandwidth a lot of the time. If you look at the home page on their website, you will see that their proxies have been designed for things like web crawling, web scraping, and everything in between. They offer their clients a huge IP address pool where they source IP addresses from all around the world, and while the majority of their proxies are rotating, they also offer sticky IP addresses. As far as the pricing is concerned, we believe that it is both affordable and competitive, and we believe that their proxy pool has a really good level of location coverage, so you are never going to need to worry about missing out on locations that you need.

14. Soax

Soax is another great proxy server service that is really good for one thing in particular, and that is helping their clients with sneaker proxies. If you want to be able to cop all of your sneakers online, and you want to be able to do it without being identified, then these guys are a great choice. They have a proxy pool of more than 8 million residential and mobile IP addresses, and they obtain their residential IP addresses from real devices like mobile phones. They are the only ones who can make the most of this pool, and as a result, they offer their clients some of the cleanest residential proxy networks, with region, city, and ISP targeting. They are suitable for helping you with sneaker copping, as well as multiple other online activities. They offer their clients sneaker proxies that are rotating, and they are available in the majority of countries around the world, and they are also simple and safe to use. We love that they have a really good level of location coverage, as well as a big proxy network, and good scraping performance. The only downside to these guys is that their pricing is on the expensive side, and while your connection is going to be secure, they are going to monitor it.

15. Hide.me

Hide.me is a great name for a proxy server service, and they are a great choice if you want to be able to make the most of their long list of features including IP leak protection, automatically connecting, and others. The best thing about these guys is that they are easy to set up and they are lightweight, and all you need to do is install their extension with Firefox or Google Chrome. This means that you don’t need to download anything to use them, which means that you can keep your computer away from malware. They say that they offer their clients quick response times when it comes to streaming media and gaming, and they also offer limitless bandwidth when it comes to their connections. They also aren’t going to record your activity, which is really helpful, and they let you choose your server location, but the only downside to these guys is that they only support three locations right now, the Netherlands, Germany, and Canada. They don’t say on their website how many IP addresses that they offer, but we imagine that there’s quite a few, considering the advantages that they offer their clients.

16. Scraper API

The next proxy server service on our list offers their clients more than 40 million IP addresses, including rotating sticky IP addresses, and they make sure that they help their clients in a way that is going to avoid bot detection. These guys are definitely one of the best proxy server services if you want to be able to scrape data from the Internet and the 40 million IP addresses that they offer their clients are from a number of different countries. They automatically rotate your proxies in the background, but if you would like a session that is a little bit more permanent, you can also make the most of their static IP addresses. They offer their clients custom support, as well as automatic retries, and user agents for both mobile and desktop. This means that you can make your traffic appear like it’s coming from your phone or your computer. The only downside to these guys is that they aren’t as advanced as some of the other proxy services that we’ve talked about on this list already, but they are simple to use, which is great if you’re just starting out with a proxy service, and don’t really want to get too overwhelmed. They have a free trial for seven days, and this can help you with up to 5000 requests, so that you can determine whether they are good fit or not. They don’t ask for your credit card to make the most of this free trial, so they aren’t going to bill you afterwards. Lastly, they offer a money-back guarantee too.

17. KProxy

KProxy has some really affordable pricing plans as a proxy server service, and they also offer unlimited bandwidth allocation, making them one of the best proxy server options, no matter what your budget looks like. They say that they offer their client solutions for both those who are just starting out, and expert users, and their configuration process is really quick. You can choose between a Firefox or Google Chrome extension, and if you don’t have either, they have a proxy browser as well. They have a lot to offer when it comes to their features and they are going to automatically select the server for you, and you can also switch between five countries, including America, Canada, and France. They have IP leak protection that is active by default, and they are also going to help you access those blocked sites by system administrators, in case you are trying to use your proxy at work or at school. Their pricing begins from just $10 a month, which we think is super affordable when it comes to a robust, high-quality proxy server.

18. HMA

HMA is easily one of the best proxy server services that we have come across, because they offer their clients unlimited bandwidth support, as well as IP leak protection. They are super easy to use, and they have all the necessary basic features for browsing anonymously online. If this is your first time using a proxy, then you are definitely going to appreciate this solution if you want to be anonymous online. They are a web-based proxy, so all you need to do is enter a web address, and then choose a preferred server that you want to connect to. They offer a number of different great features, including unlimited bandwidth and you can also download an unlimited number of files, and don’t have to deal with any ads. They have six countries for you to choose from, and have a high level of security, so that you don’t have to worry about your personal information being hacked.

19. VPN Book

VPN Book is a great choice if you’re someone who is trying to find a web-based service, because you don’t want to download anything to your desktop, and you also want to be able to automate your IP selection. These guys offer their clients unlimited browsing sessions, as well as dedicated IP addresses, and getting started with their services is really easy. They are going to choose the fastest server for you, and you can also choose the preferred region so that some of the control is still in your hands. They have IP leak protection, and they block certain scripts. if you’re worried about this particular issue, they don’t keep track of your activity history, but the only downside to these guys is that they can only be used personally, which means that they aren’t a great choice if you are a brand that is looking for a proxy provider. The premium version is going to cost you from $7.95 a month, which we think is more than reasonable.

20. Proxy Site

Proxy Site is a really good choice if you want quick connections, as well as limitless bandwidth support. When it comes to functionality, these guys are definitely at the top of the list, and they also have a long list of features that you can make the most of when it comes to performance. If you are trying to access blocked websites, then these guys are going to be a good choice. It is really easy to set up this proxy server service, and their features come with a browser-based proxy. They also offer their clients proxy configurations, and have a limitless list of custom presets for you to make the most of.

What is a Proxy?

If you are pretty new to this whole thing, a proxy is a middle connection between your computer and the Internet. It is an extra layer of security that can interact on your behalf with any website that you visit. This means that you can use a different IP address to your home IP address, which makes it really difficult to identify you. Any website that you visit is only going to see the IP address that the proxy provides, instead of your real IP address. Most high-quality proxies are also going to rotate these IP addresses regularly, so the website can never even get close to working out your true identity. They are most often used for both companies and individuals, and an individual or a company might use them for a number of different reasons, including offering email security, obtaining information about competitors, data encryption, optimizing web browsing, obtaining access to content that is restricted, and increasing trademark protection.

Businesses wouldn’t be able to gather and process data from competitors if they weren’t using a proxy, because if you want to process a lot of data from a competitor’s website, the website is going to restrict you from doing so. Your IP address is going to be banned, so the best way to get around this is to use a proxy.

Paid Proxies vs. Free Proxies

You have probably heard of the saying ‘there is no such thing as a free lunch.’ There are plenty of free proxies out there that you are probably tempted to try, and honestly, there are some that are surprisingly high quality.

However, at the end of the day, you get what you pay for, which means if you go for a free proxy, you’re probably going to get low-quality features that aren’t secure. The operative word here is security, and a proxy that is free can’t provide you with security that you need to stay anonymous online and protect your data.

While you might have a small budget and might be tempted to take a shortcut and not pay for your proxy, we promise you that it’s going to be worth it in the long run.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, there are a lot of proxy server services out there that can offer you unlimited bandwidth, IP addresses from all around the world, and IP leak protection.

Each proxy server offers a different list of features, but most of them offer similar proxies, you’ve just got to decide which company suits your needs the best, based on things like budget, features, and security. It’s nice to be able to have a number of different proxy services to choose from, so that you can have a few up your sleeve should any of them go bust. It’s also worth avoiding other proxy sites out there that you don’t know anything about, because there are some in the industry that just want to scam you. Good luck!