A guide to Ford Dashboard Symbols

Did you know that your Ford vehicle communicates with you? Their dashboard symbols can tell you what is going on. Keep reading to learn more about the Ford dashboard symbols and their meanings. This can save you a big deal!

Common Dashboard Symbols

The dashboard symbols serve as a warning of a potential issue that calls for your attention. Below are some common dashboard symbols to know about.

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)



The ABS comes in handy when you need to stop abruptly or when driving in difficult conditions like snow. The ABS light will come on briefly when the system is being engaged. However, if it stays on, this may indicate a fault. You will need to be extra careful and have it checked as soon as possible.

Auto Start-Stop

Modern Ford makes have been made with the Auto Start-Stop system that can shut down the engine temporarily. This is to minimize fuel consumption and emissions when the vehicle is stationary. When this light comes on, it indicates an error in that system. It is safe to drive but you should have it checked to clear the error immediately.

Adaptive Cruise Control

The Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) warning light will come on when you have your cruise control system on. If fully engaged, it will be green. Once this light is on, the car will maintain a particular speed for you.

Door Ajar

If any door is left open while driving, it can be very hazardous. This light will come on if one or more of the doors are unlocked. Ensure that all hatched are accounted for before driving off.

Brake System

This light will come on if your Ford vehicle is on and you have the parking brakes engaged. If the parking brake is not engaged, you may be on a fluid level.

Blind Spot Monitor

The blind spot monitor comes in handy in noticing blind spots on either side of the car and keep you safe. It will display an orange light on the corresponding mirror to spot a car you didn’t notice.

Battery Charging System

The battery symbol will come on if something is faulty with your electrical system. It is best to see your mechanic or vehicle dealer immediately to check this.

Check Engine Light

The check engine light comes on to warn you about some problem happening with your car. Some common issues are loose or broken gas cap and low engine oil level. It could also indicate a more serious issue. If the light keeps flashing, then the engine has misfired or some of the cylinders are not functioning well. To know what exactly is going on, you can diagnose your car with a trusted OBD2 scan tool.

Discussed above are just a few of the Ford dashboard symbols. To familiarize yourself with more, check this detailed Ford dashboard symbols guide.

Colors of Ford Dashboard symbols

The colors of your Ford dashboard symbols are also significant and can tell if you should take action urgently:

Red: This calls for immediate action to the issue detected.

This calls for immediate action to the issue detected. Orange / Yellow: The issue detected is not that critical but you should get it checked as soon as possible.

/ The issue detected is not that critical but you should get it checked as soon as possible. Green/ Blue/White/Grey: This indicates that the feature being displayed is currently engaged.

Conclusion

Paying attention to your dashboard symbol lights can help avoid critical conditions and any accidents. Do not ignore any of those warnings and get the vehicle checked as soon as possible.