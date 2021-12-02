Best Hotels for Kids in Las Vegas

If you are bringing kids to Las Vegas for a vacation, one of the things that you will find is some truly amazing hotels that younger visitors will love. Las Vegas has become known for its sprawling hotel resorts, and many of these are perfect for children and families. In this article, we will look at a few of the top hotels in Las Vegas for children enabling you to find the ideal one if you are heading there with the kids.

Vegas is a destination that is often referred to as an adult playground with everything from the finest casino resorts through to exciting entertainment and around-the-clock parties. However, many people do not realize that Vegas is also a great place for kids to enjoy, and there is plenty of younger visitors to do here. In fact, many parents move to Las Vegas with their children to comfortable accommodation such as Turnberry Place Las Vegas as there are many benefits for families in Vegas.

Some of the Top Options

With so many incredible hotel resorts to choose from, it comes as little wonder that people are often spoilt for choice when it comes to staying in Las Vegas. Among the top hotel options available for the kids are:

Excalibur

With its castle design complete with colorful turrets, this hotel is perfect for kids of all ages. You children will feel as though they have stepped into some sort of historical wonderland at this hotel, and its Excalibur theme is perfect for the kids. There are also plenty of activities for younger guests to enjoy here, which makes it perfect for those that want a magical hotel stay.

New York New York

You can treat your kids to a slice of the Big Apple with a stay at the New York New York hotel. This is a wonderful property that will enable your kids to enjoy experiencing New York without leaving the strip. You will find everything from miniature replicas of some of NY’s most iconic structures to yellow cabs and NY-themed food and restaurants here.

Mandalay Bay

If you have kids that love the beach and water activities, this hotel resort is an excellent choice that will enable them to enjoy an incredible hotel stay. This is not just a casino resort but more of a holiday resort with a water park, manmade beach, and even an aquarium for the kids to enjoy. Of course, the adults can also relax and have fun, which makes this an ideal choice for the whole family.

Circus Circus

The name of this hotel resort speaks for itself, and you can look forward to a host of activities and excitement for the kids as well as the thrill of a circus-themed hotel. Colorful, exciting, and with lots of things going in including incredible circus acts, this is a great place for kids to have some fun.

These are just some of the options if you want to find the perfect hotel in Las Vegas for the children.