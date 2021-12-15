Have The LA Rams Got What It Takes to Win the Super Bowl?

The Los Angeles Rams have stood out as one of the teams who are strong contenders to win the Super Bowl in February at the SoFi Stadium in California. If successful, they will replicate what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to do last season by winning the championship at their home stadium.

Sean McVay’s side stood at 8-4 after their opening 12 games. Despite that solid start, they trailed divisional rivals Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West. As things stand, their winning record would be enough for them to pick up one of the wildcard spots for the playoffs.

The Rams are flying high in several of the offensive stats in the league this year. They are third in passing yards (3618) behind the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders respectively. This suggests their offense is firing well.

The 2019 runners-up are +1000 in the Superbowl betting odds this season. They have just five teams ahead of them in the outright market for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. If they can finish the regular season strongly, they may be able to improve their seeding for the postseason.

Matthew Stafford Gives Rams Experience in Key Position

Los Angeles were involved in one of the biggest trades in the NFL earlier this year. They opted to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions, with their former first-round pick Jared Goff going the opposite direction.

Stafford has been in the league since 2009 and he has consistently been one of the best performing QBs during that period when it comes to passing yards and touchdowns. He has now joined a team that gives him a chance of reaching the Super Bowl.

The new Rams QB scored an impressive 24 touchdowns in his 10 games this season. He has linked up well with the receivers at the franchise, particularly Cooper Kupp, a player he has formed a brilliant partnership with.

At the age of 33, Stafford has a wealth of experience in the NFL, something the Rams wanted to add to their organization. They believe they have a team that is capable of winning now, and the former Lions man can help them achieve their goal.

Rams Gone All in With Additions of Beckham Jr and Miller

The California-based franchise did not finish their business for the year once the 2021/22 season began, they traded for former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller in early November. The outside linebacker arrived from the Denver Broncos and gives them extra quality in defense.

As an eight-time Pro Bowler, Miller is considered one of the best in his position and if the Rams can reach the Super Bowl, his experience of playing in the game will prove very valuable.

Just 10 days after the deal for Miller was complete, the Rams also signed Odel Beckham Jr to a one-year contract, strengthening their receiving options.

On paper, the Rams have one of the strongest rosters in the NFL. They now must step up in big games, particularly in the playoffs where there will be some huge tests for them.