NBA; Phoenix Suns’ Winning Streak comes to an end after matchup against Golden State Warriors.

The Phoenix Suns had an astounding season progressing after a rather slow start this year with 18 consecutive wins since October 31st. They showed no mercy and were relentless no matter who came against them. The Golden State Warriors had a pretty good thing going too with a 7 game streak until it was ended by the Suns themselves last Wednesday on the 1st of December, so for their most recent matchup on the 4th of December, Golden State came back hard to redeem their revenge and attempt to put a halt to the Phoenix Suns’ historic winning streak.

What were the odds?

This heated clash left the Phoenix Suns with a bitter ending to their run of glory, right after beating the Warriors 104 – 96 just 3 days prior to this day, where thanks to an incredible and unexpected display of skill from Steph Curry who was deemed out of form prior to the match, Golden State took the golden rug from under Phoenix's shoes with a score of 118 – 96. It looks like the odds were completely against the Suns, but they completely annihilated the odds, which means the team wasn't the only people who were left with a sweet taste after the match. According to BasketballInsiders, the odds for the match were +7 / -7, which means that the Warriors were 7 times more likely to have won the match.

The players’ best performances of the match

Suns

With 23 points and six rebounds, Deandre Ayton was the star of the Suns: the Bahamian national fired 7 astounding shots and got 16 assists in from field, having comparable figures to 23-6 from the previous evening but less successful than when they played home where he shot 11 points and made 19 rebounds. After scoring 12 points and dishing out an impressive 8 assists, Chris Paul was unable to keep up with the pace of the action, while Jae Crowder and Cameron Payne both went 1-5 from 3 point range. The 12-point performance of Cam Johnson, who started to replace the sidelined Devin Booker due to injury, put him ahead of Jae Crowder, Landry Shamet, and Mikal Bridges.

Warriors

During the match before this one, Steve Curry, one of the top-rated players of the NBA, had four shots & 21 rebounds with a total of 12 points & 2 assists, and yet he improved to 23 points and 5 assists, within just 6 shots and 11 rebounds, and 8-20 shooting, which was still far off from his peak quality, with four 40-pointers to his name from this season alone, but it was enough for the San Francisco team to win and reclaim 1st position in the Conference competition from Phoenix , who had an 18-game hot run come to an end.

Gary Payton the 2nd and Juan Toscano-Anderson provided Golden State with a distinct advantage in the second half coming off the bench, alongside Draymond Green’s impressive performance. Draymond had previously only accomplished this feat 6 times throughout his career in the NBA and never played below 35 minutes in a whole game, and he only played half an hour in this game.

“Workforce” Payton and Toscano led the Warriors with 36 points combined, numerous assists and rebounds and revolutionary performance in just 26 minutes of action.The pair of legends changed the pace of the sport with tremendous high intensity and agility.

How it all played out – According to NBA.com

1st Quarter

In spite of Phoenix’s well-tuned defending force against Steve Curry, who made his three attempts in 4.5 minutes, Wiggins produced seven of the Warriors’ first 12 points since the start of the game.

At 2:30 in the first quarter, the Warriors had a 21-19 lead and the biggest lead had been a 19-14 one that had spanned just a couple moments. In the same amount of time as Steve Curry, Landry Shamet has made two 3 pointer shots, equaling the total. He has committed two fouls.

It’s Juan Anderson! The remarkable jump made by the Mexico National in front of JaVale McGee’s empathy.

Warriors lead 28-21 at the end of first quarter, only enabling Nemanja Bjelica & Toscano to score in the last four minutes. To begin his quest for a 5×5, Draymond Green has already begun by scoring two points, blocking two shots, pulling down two boards and racking up three steals.

2nd Quarter

When Otto Porter made a 3-pointer and Steph Curry added a 2 + 1 with 8:38 remaining in the half, the Warriors led by 13 points. Despite this, the Suns players returned with the upper hand, and Steph Curry was unable to convert many open 3-point attempts. Arizonans may find it difficult to stay up with the Warriors, whether with or without Booker.

Mikal Bridges exited from the locker room with a dislocated finger on his right hand little over four minutes into the second half. Along with Ayton’s 11 points, Curry now has a 3-point shooting percentage of 4-6, a significant improvement from his 3-point shooting of 0-4.

Despite Phoenix’s 8-0 loss, Curry was able to react to his presence in the game owing to free throws and his flexibility around him. Golden State came out on top by a score of 51-48. Curry (15 points), Ayton (13 points), Shamet, Chris Paul, and Wiggins (9 points) lead the Warriors (4).

Golden State now has 14 fouls, including three each to Looney, Wiggins, and Porter, while Phoenix only has six and has added 15 points from free throws (15-20) to Phoenix’s one.

3rd Quarter

Warriors led at 56-52 with 9-21 three-point attempts (5-8 from Curry) and 9-11 free throws for Ayton on the opposite half of the floor.

67-56 was the final score when Monty Williams called timeout with eight minutes remaining in the third quarter because he and his squad were unable to stop the Golden State offensive surge.

Despite a much improved defensive effort, the Suns are unable to cut the distance on the Bahamas and are down 77-64 with 1:40 remaining in regulation. 7 points on 3-10 field goal shooting by Jordan Poole; 5 rebounds; 4 turnovers; and 4 fouls.

As the two teams went to their last break of the night, Cameron Payne, who had stepped up his performance near the end of quarter 3 (despite being 0-9 from the field), nailed the basket with an impressive tray shot to make the score 80-68.

Final Quarter

As a result of McGee’s six points despite having a personal score of zero, the Suns defeated the team from Phoenix 6-2. Due to Jae Crowder fouling Juan Toscano, the game was halted 10 minutes from the end.

In the second half, Toscano had a free shot and missed, but Payton’s layup and three-pointer put the Suns into a tailspin. Golden State’s 89-74 win.

The Warriors bench duo of Payton & Toscano scored 14 and 15 points in the Warriors’ 102-85 victory against the Phoenix Suns. Curry will return to the court in the last 4.5 min of the game to finish the tale in a match when his squad is over 50 percent accurate on three-pointers.

With Payton and Toscano combining to score 38-28 in the fourth quarter, the Warriors triumphed 118-96, without Curry having to contribute one point.