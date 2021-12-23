Casino Conquestador sponsored this content

Each month, there is a series of new online slot games released by different developers. Slots fans are spoiled for choice because of the large number of new slots available, each of which offers a unique and thrilling chance of winning substantial amounts of money and taking home the jackpot.

Leading publishers such as NetEnt, Betsoft, RTG, and Microgaming are constantly developing new online slot machines to match players’ preferences. They have a wide range of creative themes and groundbreaking layouts that not even the most prestigious physical venues can match, and are available for Macs, PCs, and mobile devices. On this page, we have compiled a list of the most popular and latest titles to have reached online casinos recently.

What are the new online slots available in 2022?

Slots are available in a wide range of themes, allowing you to have a wonderfully varied gambling experience. You may be spinning slot reels in Ancient China one minute and fighting aliens in a bonus round set in space the next minute.

Whether you enjoy mythology, music, movies, comic books, nature, animals, sports, or virtually anything else, there is an online slots theme for you. Thanks to cutting-edge visual effects, enhanced graphics, and clear and immersive sound quality, every new online slot immerses you in a wholly distinct set of experiences, making everything from tropical rainforests to undersea explorations more lifelike. To play this slots – you may visit All Slots casino NZ, available free demo and for real money with welcome bonus up-to NZD$1600, 100% Match Bonus.

Below is a list of new slot titles released in late 2021.

Slot Title RTP Release date KISS – Reels of Rock 96.2% 12/21 Take the Kingdom 96.53% 12/21 Howling Wolves Megaways 96% 12/21 Stars of Orion 95% 12/21 Moon Princess: Christmas Kingdom 96.2% 12/21 Ocean Drive 95.48% 12/21 Christmas Big Bass Bonanza 96.71% 12/21 Spinions Christmas Party 96.05% 12/21 Santa’s Wonderland 96.23% 11/21 Merlin and the Ice Queen Morgana 96.2% 11/21

Types of new online casino slots

Classic titles and video slots are two of the most common casino game forms that have existed for decades. In turn, any casino game aficionado can recognize them. What are the newer slot features available in the online gaming industry? Continue reading to learn more about the three kinds of new slots that are now attracting massive attention among gamblers.

Mobile titles

Microgaming, a real pioneer in the world of iGaming, pioneered the concept of mobile slots in 2004. HTML5 technology, a sort of coding language that enables easy interconnectivity across different platforms, made this feasible.

The majority of the action nowadays takes place on a tablet or smartphone, with mobile devices accounting for more than 70% of all online gambling. As a result, the great majority of gaming software developers strive to make their most recent releases compatible with the displays and specifications of tablets and smartphones.

3D titles

The advancement of mobile devices and computers also influenced their ability to handle more sophisticated and clearer visuals. As a result, the slot machine industry began to follow suit, creating new 3D slots with delightfully realistic and high-definition graphics.

You may consider them to be similar to video slots but with a twist that brings an additional touch of modernity to keep players more engaged. Microgaming’s Jungle Jim El Dorado is a fantastic example of this type of innovation.

Virtual Reality slots

Virtual reality has been the buzz of the town for the past few years, and it is no surprise. This rapid technological advancement has prompted new slot makers to include this feature in their games, and no one does it better than Net Entertainment. The business is responsible for some of the industry's most popular VR titles, including Cosmic Fortune, Jack, and the Beanstalk, Gonzo's Quest,– and Starburst.

Available features in new slot titles

What additional features do new titles add to the table that their predecessors did not? In the section below, we will look at the major technological advancements made by slot developers in recent years.

Unique reel designs

The days of symmetrical rectangles or squares on slot machine displays are long gone. From this perspective, you may anticipate new titles to have distinct aesthetics or mechanics these days. With slots like Dragon Shine and The Grand, software developers like Quickspin embraced the irregular reel design, but it was once again NetEnt that made significant advances in this regard. Finn and the Swirly Spin, a breakthrough Irish-themed slot with a spiral spin function inspired by social gaming, is the first of its type in this category.

Availability of multiple screens

Multiple displays are something else you may expect from contemporary pokies in terms of design. Quickspin’s The Epic Journey slot machine is yet another excellent example of this. The title features three five-reel displays all of which rotate at the same time. Each display rotates independently of the others, and the winnings are then tallied. Furthermore, there are a few aspects in the game that works across all three displays, such as the Wild symbol.

Branded Content

With the aid of licensed content from famous films, novels, comics, and other kinds of media, new casino slots are increasingly catering to the unique interests of players. With a library of DC licensed material that includes slots like Batman, Green Lantern, and The Penguin Prize, as well as fan-favorite movie masterpieces like Gladiator, Playtech is clearly the industry leader in this regard.

Innovative soundtracks

Music is another method to reach out to loyal followers, and what better music genre to explore than rock? With their NetEnt Rocks! series, produced in conjunction with iconic names in the genre like Guns N Roses and Jimi Hendrix, NetEnt has once again set the industry standard for new titles. With its Set List function, the latter even allows you to pick your favorite music to play in the background of your favorite new online casino slot game.

The provider also has this feature available in some of the most popular table games that it has produced. In turn, it provides a more engaging and realistic gambling experience.

Conclusion

Do you like to play the newest slots from the leading software developers in the online gaming business while also earning real money? Then try any of the above-mentioned suggestions. Remember that many operators provide players with tempting no deposit bonus offers when they try out new games, the most popular being free spins. So, what do you have to lose? Start spinning in your new favorite playground!