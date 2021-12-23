Top Ways To Watch IIHF World Juniors 2022 Live Stream ONline

Get on to watch IIHF World Juniors Live Stream on TSN. The 2022 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships (2022 WJHC) will be the 46th edition of the Ice Hockey World Junior Championship. It will begin on December 26, 2021, and will end with the gold medal game being played on January 5, 2022.

WATCH IIHF WORLD JUNIORS LIVE STREAMING ONLINE OFFICIALLY

When do the World Juniors start?

Start date: Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021

How to watch IIHF World Juniors Live Stream 2022 hockey games on TV, live stream

​TV channel (Canada): TSN

TSN Live stream (Canada): TSN.ca, TSN app

TV channel (U.S.): NHL Network

NHL Network Live stream (U.S.): fuboTV (7-day free trial)

World Juniors schedule 2022

Sunday, Dec. 26

Matchup Time TV channel Finland vs. Germany 2 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Russia vs. Sweden 4:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Czech Republic vs. Canada 7 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN USA vs. Slovakia 9:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Monday, Dec. 27

Matchup Time TV channel Austria vs. Finland 2 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Russia vs. Switzerland 4:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Germany vs. Czech Republic 7 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Sweden vs. Slovakia 9:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Matchup Time TV channel Switzerland vs. USA 4:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Austria vs. Canada 7 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Matchup Time TV channel Finland vs. Czech Republic 2 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Slovakia vs. Russia 4:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Canada vs. Germany 7 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Sweden vs. USA 9:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Thursday, Dec. 30

Matchup Time TV channel Czech Republic vs. Austria 4:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Slovakia vs. Switzerland 7 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Friday, Dec. 31

Matchup Time TV channel Germany vs. Austria 2 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Switzerland vs. Sweden 4:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Canada vs. Finland 7 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN USA vs. Russia 9:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Sunday, Jan. 2

Matchup Time TV channel Quarterfinal 2:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 5 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 7:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 10 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Matchup Time TV channel Semifinal 3 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Semifinal 7 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Matchup Time TV channel Bronze medal game 4 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Gold medal game 8 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Where is the 2022 World Junior Championship?

Location: Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta

The 2022 World Junior Championship will take place in Edmonton and Red Deer, Aberta. USA Hockey will play its round-robin games at WP Centrium in Red Deer while Hockey Canada’s games and the playoffs will be at Rogers Place.

2022 World Junior Championship groups

Ten teams, divided into two groups of five, are participating in the 2022 World Junior Championship.

Group A Group B Canada USA Finland Russia Germany Sweden Czech Republic Slovakia Austria Switzerland

World Juniors 2022 pre-tournament schedule

The World Juniors schedule was updated to have all pre-tournament games scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 23. The United States will kick off the set of games starting with their matchup against Finland at 2 p.m. ET.

Matchup Time (ET) Finland vs. United States 2 p.m. Slovakia vs. Germany 4 p.m. Russia vs. Canada 7 p.m. Czechoslovakia vs. Switzerland 7 p.m. Austria vs. Sweden 10 p.m.

How to watch the 2022 IIHF live stream without cable?

Though there are numerous hockey enthusiasts around the globe, most of them are not inclined to pay hefty subscription charges to official broadcasting channels for just a month of premier hockey action. If you too are willing to cut the cord, there are numerous options available on such fronts as well.

The IIHF World Juniors Ice Hockey Championships 2021 is here with all the exciting games for an ice hockey fan to enjoy all day long. Undoubtedly, the hype created by International Ice Hockey World Championship is on the rocks with 16 competing clashings against each other towards their way to glory.

One of the most popular destinations for the tv-viewing audience from around the world, Sling TV offers a plethora of 30+ high-definition channels, starting from the basic subscription package of just 25 USD monthly. You can even check other subscription packages to your liking. Since Sling TV offers a 7-day free trial period, you can subscribe to the IIHF World Juniors package and view the quarterfinals to the gold-medal matches absolutely free of cost!

PlayStation Vue or PS Vue offers more than 45 HD channels at just 49.99 USD monthly. The entire package is quite cheap considering the number of channels that are on offer. The features of this TV-streaming service are quite enticing and it is quickly becoming the most preferred way to watch sports and entertainment live for a massive fraction of the world population. The 5-day free trial period is also a nice bet for most of the fans.

The standard package of 59.99 USD offers more than 100 streaming channels and an option to watch simultaneous live streams across two devices. There is also 30-hours of cloud-based DVR. If you are subscribing to the family pack, you need to pay 64.99 USD but it will allow you 109 HD channels in the vivid display and 3 simultaneous streaming options.

Hulu with Live TV is one of the fastest-growing TV network services across the world for its wide range of channels at very reasonable pricing. You can subscribe to the 35 USD pack and get unlimited access to several channels. The VOD functionality, hi-speed internet connectivity, etc will enable you to catch your favourite hockey action in great detail.

The trusted way for most of the world population to watch entertainment, sports and other stuff live, Youtube TV offers a basic monthly package of 45 USD and a massive selection of the best channels at that price. The unlimited sports display in high-definition will make you a fan of this global tv-streaming service.

Note: This is just a guide to watch IIHF World Juniors officially. We will not encourage any illegal streaming of IIHF World Juniors in any manner. Just follow official channels. The External links are just a guide to watching IIHF World Juniors through VPN officially from different Countries through official channels.